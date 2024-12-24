Amal Clooney Just Wore 2024's Most Controversial Shoe Trend in the Most 2025 Way

As one does when your last name is Clooney, George and Amal Clooney are spending their pre-holiday time in the sunny South of France enclave of St. Tropez. As she always does, Amal is dressing for the location—footwear included.

During the time of year when most of us are stuck in boots and trainers, Clooney just provided a reminder of the controversial shoe trend everyone was wearing earlier this year when the weather was warm: netted shoes. The trend went fully mainstream, as controversial trends sometimes do, but obviously fell by the wayside when cold weather arrived. That being said, I do think the trend will return when things warm back up in 2025, and I think people will style them the way Clooney styled her Stella McCartney macramé high-heel mules: with the boho trend.

She paired a cream-coloured lace top with cutoff denim shorts and a Chloé bracelet bag, all of which found the perfect match in her netted shoes. And given that the boho trend shows no signs of fading (especially when the weather warms up), I think it's only natural that people will wear them with the shoe trend they all bought in 2024. Keep scrolling to see Clooney's breezy look for yourself and shop netted shoes to wear with your boho pieces in the new year.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

