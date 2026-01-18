Mark My Words: The Chicest Heels in 2026 Will All Share This Specific Detail

We’re not even at the end of January, yet the early signs of a defining 2026 shoe trend breaking through are already hard to ignore. Casting back to the spring/summer 2026 runways, Chanel set the tone—offering a fresh riff on its iconic cap-toe design. Rather than the classic, sharply defined contrast, the house introduced a more modern interpretation: heels finished with what looked like a subtle dip of colour at the toe.
It didn’t take long for the fashion crowd to take note. Since then, a steady stream of stylish celebrities has embraced the emerging look—reviving the traditional cap-toe heel in the process.
Spotted on the very same day, Jessie Buckley stepped out in Chanel’s new dipped-toe heels, opting for a high-vamp style finished as if the toe had been lightly dipped into white paint. Worn with a monochrome outfit, her look was innately elegant and entirely unfussy.
Moments later, I spotted Tessa Thompson's take on the trend. The actor chose a more traditional interpretation of Chanel’s cap-toe, rendered in warm beige with a chunky block heel and mule silhouette, finished with a glossy black toe.
Now, I can’t help but see this trend gaining serious traction this year. It has the reliability of a tried-and-true classic—Chanel’s cap-toe heels have been in circulation for as long as we can remember—but with a subtle update that gives them a distinctly modern edge. Add to that the renewed energy at the house under Matthieu Blazy’s appointment and a growing roster of celebrity endorsements, and it’s clear: the chicest heels of the season will all feature this elevated detail.
If you’re as compelled as I am, read on to shop my edit of the best dipped and cap-toe heels to invest in now.
Shop Dipped-Toe and Cap-Toe Heels:
Chanel
Slingbacks
Chanel's dipped toe heels are a fashion person's favourites.
Next
Toe Cap Low Block Court Heels
Style these with jeans or pair them with a sleek skirt.
Sézane
Paula Babies
These also come in five other shades.
Manolo Blahnik
Capsli 70 Suede Slingback Pumps
Chocolate brown and pale pink is one of my favourite colour combinations.
Scarosso
Leather Pumps
The small block heels adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.
Isabel Marant
Elina Leather Pumps
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Charles & Keith
Aeryn Patent Pearl-Embellished Slingback Pumps
Style these with tights and a skirt or pair with slim-fitting jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.