After weeks of downpours, the weather across the UK is finally starting to swing into the spring mood. With longer, warmer days on the horizon, finding the trends that will help me shape my spring capsule wardrobe are a must, so I did what every fashionable person in the know would do, and started by taking a look through the Who What Wear UK spring/summer 2026 report. From slouched rugby shirts to Marie Antoinette-coded rococo lace, its a one-stop shop of enviable outfit inspiration. Looking for a affordable way to dive into some of my favourite trends, I turned to one of my favourite places to shop…. Zara’s new-in section.
As a seasoned fashion editor, I often find that Zara is always one step ahead of the curve. Brimming with on-trend newness, the high street heroes’ most recent drop is full of expensive-looking silhouettes and runway-approved colour combinations for a fraction of the price. From functional funnel-necks to hip grazing denim and vibrant colour-blocking, the site’s new-in section felt sleek, elevated and wholly 2026-coded. You see, Zara’s secret weapon lies in the brand's unfussy wearability. With a considered approach to new season trends, they aim to take the heavy lifting out of everyday styling, and with just the addition of one or two pieces, you can elevate your look from the run of the mill to undeniably chic.
Having carefully searched the site (and trust me, there's so much goodness it was no easy feat), I’ve narrowed down the six key trends that Zara are backing this spring that are well worth investing in now. Keep scrolling to see what made the cut.
7 Expensive-Looking Spring Fashion Trends From Zara's New-in:
1. Bomber Jackets
Style Notes: As spring jacket season approaches, there's one shape which is front of mind…the bomber jacket. Transitional, comfortable and undeniably stylish, the bomber is one of those rare wardrobe staples well suited to both the chillier and warmer weather. With a collection boosting suede, grained leather, and on-trend check print, Zara’s bomber oozes an expensive-looking it factor which stands miles above the rest.
Style Notes: From stovepipe to bootcut to cigarette, much like the rest of us, Zara is all about denim this spring. And lets be honest, you can never truly go wrong with the right pair of jeans!
Shop Jeans:
ZARA
Jeans Z.03 Straight High-Waist Long Length
A classic.
ZARA
Zw Collection Cigarette Mid-Waist Jeans
I always find dark wash denim looks far more expensive.
ZARA
Zw Collection Barrel High-Waist Jeans
A fresh way to wear your winter whites.
ZARA
Z1975 Wide-Leg Low-Rise Jeans
I saw these in store a few weeks back and have pulled them out every day since!
ZARA
Zw Collection Mid-Waist Straight Jeans
Black wash jeans are in for spring 2026.
3. Funnel Necks
Style Notes: Functional yet undeniably stylish, funnel-neck jackets have quickly become the go-to of every fashionable person on my social media feed. Once only seen on sporty windbreakers, the autumn/winter 2025 runways gave the funnel neck a sculptural, sophisticated update. Providing all the warmth of a scarf (without the need of an additional layer), this shape was everywhere in winter, and having now restocked the bestselling leather jacket, Zara proves that there's a funnel neck for everyone this spring.
Shop Funnel Necks:
ZARA
Zw Collection Reversible Checks Trench Coat
Streamlined, reversible and finished with a funnel neck...it doens't get much better.