This Is the First New Gucci It Bag of 2026, and Trust Me—It's About to Be Everywhere

It's official: The new Gucci It bag is here, and top models of the '90s and today are the first to solidify it. The bag I'm referring to is Gucci's Borsetto Bag, a softly structured take on the bowling bag, which continues to be a top handbag trend. The elegantly sporty bag from the brand's S/S 2026 collection comes in two sizes in black leather, dark brown suede, and Gucci's iconic GG canvas. It features long top-handle straps, a detachable shoulder strap, and Gucci's signature horsebit hardware and grosgrain web stripes. The Borsetto has a cool vintage quality to it that pretty much solidifies it as an instant classic.
So, who's wearing it? In the past week alone, Vittoria Ceretti carried it to the Olympics opening ceremony, Alex Consani was spotted with it on her shoulder in NYC, and Kate Moss paired it with jeans in Los Angeles. These incredibly chic models have all proven to have impeccable taste, so if you're feeling influenced to invest in the Gucci Borsetto Bag, it's understandable.
Stay tuned to see which celebrities carry it next, and in the meantime, scroll on to add one to your collection if owning the latest It bags that are worthy of an investment is your goal.
