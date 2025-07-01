Vittoria Ceretti Confirmed the Biggest Wedding Guest Dress Trend for 2025
For 2025, make your wedding guest looks archival. At least, that was the approach model Vittoria Ceretti took when attending the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez over the weekend in Venice, Italy. Ceretti opted for a range of vintage looks, including mid-2000s dresses from Dolce & Gabbana and Alexander McQueen. Ceretti worked with longtime stylist Natasha Colvin, who has also styled Pamela Anderson, Irina Shayk, and Lila Moss. Colvin often blends timeless minimalism with romantic vintage finds and incorporated those elements into Ceretti’s wedding guest looks.
Her choices reflect a larger trend that has also hit the red carpet, as A-listers are often turning to rare and unique finds in place of options straight from the latest runway collections. While this event felt as much like a red carpet as a wedding, we are seeing a vintage wedding guest dresses emerge as a key trend for 2025. Ahead, see Vittoria Ceretti’s archival wedding guest looks and shop our edit of more vintage options.
Vittoria Ceretti—the face of D&G's latest Light Blue fragrance campaign—wore a dress that debuted on the spring/summer 2004 Dolce & Gabbana runway.
Ceretti paired an elegant black gown from the spring/summer 2006 Alexander McQueen collection with a sparkling diamond necklace.
A second look in the model's wedding guest wardrobe from Dolce & Gabbana included this sheer fall/winter 2023 gown.
Shop archival wedding guest dresses
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.