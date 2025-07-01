Vittoria Ceretti Confirmed the Biggest Wedding Guest Dress Trend for 2025

For 2025, make your wedding guest looks archival. At least, that was the approach model Vittoria Ceretti took when attending the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez over the weekend in Venice, Italy. Ceretti opted for a range of vintage looks, including mid-2000s dresses from Dolce & Gabbana and Alexander McQueen. Ceretti worked with longtime stylist Natasha Colvin, who has also styled Pamela Anderson, Irina Shayk, and Lila Moss. Colvin often blends timeless minimalism with romantic vintage finds and incorporated those elements into Ceretti’s wedding guest looks.

Her choices reflect a larger trend that has also hit the red carpet, as A-listers are often turning to rare and unique finds in place of options straight from the latest runway collections. While this event felt as much like a red carpet as a wedding, we are seeing a vintage wedding guest dresses emerge as a key trend for 2025. Ahead, see Vittoria Ceretti’s archival wedding guest looks and shop our edit of more vintage options.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vittoria Ceretti—the face of D&G's latest Light Blue fragrance campaign—wore a dress that debuted on the spring/summer 2004 Dolce & Gabbana runway.

S/S 04 Dolce & Gabbana (Image credit: FirstView)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Ceretti paired an elegant black gown from the spring/summer 2006 Alexander McQueen collection with a sparkling diamond necklace.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A second look in the model's wedding guest wardrobe from Dolce & Gabbana included this sheer fall/winter 2023 gown.

F/W 23 Dolce & Gabbana (Image credit: FirstView)

Shop archival wedding guest dresses