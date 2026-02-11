Stepping out into the bustling streets of London can sometimes feel like your average day on the Serengeti, with fashion people dressed in clashing prints, colours and patterns, fighting it out for the enviable title of best dressed. In recent months, I've been noticing a particular print stealthily rising in the style stakes, and I suspect it will take the crown of spring's biggest trend. It is, of course, zebra print, and it's about to knock the reigning leopard print off its top spot.
Thanks to its dazzling pattern and "colourless" palette, both minimalists and maximalists alike are enjoying its versatility, pairing it with monochrome outfits or even teaming it with bold colours for a truly head-turning vibe. Some bold dressers are even wearing it head-to-toe, mixing and matching their clothing and accessories in various styles of zebra to double down on its impact. From the city streets to the runways (shout out Khaite, Ganni, Schiaparelli and The Attico!), it's undeniably everywhere.
It's also a pattern ushering in a new "loud luxury" era. Gone are the days when fashion people wanted to dress quietly, inconspicuously and as pared-back as possible. Instead, in 2026, I foresee eye-catching styles, bold patterns and "ugly" colours taking over, which I'm putting down to a desire to dress up and show off, thoroughly embracing the ostentatious.
Ready to give it a try in 2026? I've hunted down the seven best zebra-print items available to shop now, from outerwear to dresses, going-out topsand shoes, with a few styling tips to help you give main character energy this spring. Go wild!
The 7 Chicest Ways To Wear Zebra-Print for Spring 2026
1. Dresses
Style Notes: Go all-out, just like Danielle, and wear an entire dress utilising the head-turning pattern. She keeps things chic, sleek and in the same colour story, with bright, white peep-toe pumps, a glossy black leather clutch and silver jewellery. This vibe is spot (striped?!) on for evening events, dinner dates and holiday dressing.
MANGO
A-Line Animal-Print Dress
Mango's new-in section is chock full of gorgeous zebra pieces, including this full length dress. It's undeniably good!
Reformation
Nataly Knit Dress
This flirty dress will pair brilliantly with tights, kitten heels and a faux fur jacket for your evenings out on the town.
Rat & Boa
MAJEL DRESS
Name a better holiday dress. I'll wait! Rat & Boa does it again.
Murci
Slash Neck Long Sleeve Plisse Mini Dress
I love the graphic stripes to this flirty mini dress.
New Look
Black Satin Zebra Print Shirt Dress
Such a great day-time option. I see this pairing with black knee boots and a trench coat expertly this spring.
2. Tops
Style Notes: Looking for a way to wear this trend from day-to-night? Pinch Joanna’s look, consisting of a classic black blazer, white tailored shorts, heeled sandals and a white shoulder bag, complete with a long-sleeve, sheer zebra top. The black and white mix will never date, and will take you from desk to dinner in a heartbeat.