This fresh animal print is about to be spring's breakout star. Read on to discover how to style it in 2026.

in Features
Stepping out into the bustling streets of London can sometimes feel like your average day on the Serengeti, with fashion people dressed in clashing prints, colours and patterns, fighting it out for the enviable title of best dressed. In recent months, I've been noticing a particular print stealthily rising in the style stakes, and I suspect it will take the crown of spring's biggest trend. It is, of course, zebra print, and it's about to knock the reigning leopard print off its top spot.

Thanks to its dazzling pattern and "colourless" palette, both minimalists and maximalists alike are enjoying its versatility, pairing it with monochrome outfits or even teaming it with bold colours for a truly head-turning vibe. Some bold dressers are even wearing it head-to-toe, mixing and matching their clothing and accessories in various styles of zebra to double down on its impact. From the city streets to the runways (shout out Khaite, Ganni, Schiaparelli and The Attico!), it's undeniably everywhere.

It's also a pattern ushering in a new "loud luxury" era. Gone are the days when fashion people wanted to dress quietly, inconspicuously and as pared-back as possible. Instead, in 2026, I foresee eye-catching styles, bold patterns and "ugly" colours taking over, which I'm putting down to a desire to dress up and show off, thoroughly embracing the ostentatious.

Ready to give it a try in 2026? I've hunted down the seven best zebra-print items available to shop now, from outerwear to dresses, going-out tops and shoes, with a few styling tips to help you give main character energy this spring. Go wild!

The 7 Chicest Ways To Wear Zebra-Print for Spring 2026

1. Dresses

zebra-print-trend-2026

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: Go all-out, just like Danielle, and wear an entire dress utilising the head-turning pattern. She keeps things chic, sleek and in the same colour story, with bright, white peep-toe pumps, a glossy black leather clutch and silver jewellery. This vibe is spot (striped?!) on for evening events, dinner dates and holiday dressing.

2. Tops

zebra-print-trend-2026

(Image credit: @johannalager)

Style Notes: Looking for a way to wear this trend from day-to-night? Pinch Joanna’s look, consisting of a classic black blazer, white tailored shorts, heeled sandals and a white shoulder bag, complete with a long-sleeve, sheer zebra top. The black and white mix will never date, and will take you from desk to dinner in a heartbeat.

