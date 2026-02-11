Bigger, Better and Back for Good: 7 Noughties It Bags Still Causing a Stir in 2026

Ask anyone for their most memorable fashion moments from the noughties, and a few of the same looks will crop up time and again. Juicy Couture tracksuits, low-slung jeans and boho-chic had our full attention in the 2000s, but it was what celebrities were carrying that gave us the most unforgettable and decade-defining paparazzi moments.
Who could forget the Olsen twins' penchant for top-handle bags so ludicrously capacious they could have fit inside themselves? Or Paris Hilton's teacup chihuahua Tinkerbell nestled inside various Louis Vuitton Speedy bags, Chanel Flaps or Dior bowling bags? After we spent the nineties talking about shoes, the noughties were all about the newly coined It bag, and fashion houses banked big on handbags that would generate the longest waiting lists.
"[The 2000s] marked a shift where accessories became cultural symbols rather than just seasonal products," notes Danni Dance, founder of luxury accessories resale site The Hosta. "Designers were experimenting with bold silhouettes, recognisable hardware and strong brand identities, but still grounding pieces in function and quality. These bags were designed to be worn daily, not just photographed. Their shapes were distinctive without being disposable, which is why they continue to feel relevant decades later."
Given that designer handbags serve a practical function as well as being fashionable, it makes sense that they would be considered a wise investment that extends well beyond flash-in-the-pan trends. If we are willing to spend more on luxury bags, we expect them to be a staple in our wardrobes for years to come, and as such, the vintage resale market has boomed in recent years, with shoppers gravitating to pieces that look as good today as they did when they were first released.
"Shoppers are far more informed than they were even a decade ago. There is a growing awareness around sustainability, overproduction and value retention, and vintage sits at the intersection of all three," adds Dance. "Many older designer bags were produced in smaller quantities, using exceptional materials and craftsmanship that are difficult to replicate today at the same price point. There is also an emotional element. Vintage offers individuality and longevity in contrast to the rapid trend cycles of modern luxury. In a world where everything is increasingly instant, the hunt for rare vintage pieces has become part of the appeal, making them feel more meaningful."
With designers noting just how successful the pre-loved handbag market has proven to be, many are pulling directly from the archives in a bid to capitalise on the nostalgic appeal of the Y2K It bag. In the decade since, when we saw changes in the creative directors at Chloé, Fendi, Prada, Gucci, Celine and Balenciaga, we have also seen revamped takes on the bags that originally made them status symbols. So, with so many new bags on the market and so little time, we've rounded up the seven Y2K It bags making a stylish comeback in 2026. It's time to dust off some old favourites.
The Chloé Paddington
Style Notes: Just when we thought we'd traded in typical feminine and floaty boho in favour of supersized tailoring and boxy silhouettes, Chemena Kemali's debut Chloé show brought French romanticism back for autumn/winter 2024 with a bang, but most notable were the accessories. On the front row were wooden wedges and ruffle blouses, whilst on the runway were new colours and sizes of one of Phoebe Philo's legacy pieces: the Paddington bag. Soft, slouchy and adorned with chunky gold hardware, this was the bag that launched a thousand copies and was spotted on everyone from supermodels to actresses back in 2005.