Kate's '90s-Style Stove Pipe Jeans Are Just As Chic In 2026

From 1996 to 2026—Kate Moss's favourite jeans feel even more relevant 30 years on.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News
Kate Moss steps outside wearing stove pip jeans with heeled boots and a black blouse.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

If I ever find myself with a pocket of spare time, it’s almost guaranteed to be spent mood boarding—dragging old runway images into folders, revisiting paparazzi shots from decades past and mentally assembling outfits I may or may not ever wear. And without fail, one woman appears on every single board: Kate Moss.

There are very few figures whose style feels as relevant to me in 2026 as it did in 1996, but Moss has always possessed that quality—due in no small part to her capsule wardrobe. Rather than chasing every new silhouette, she returns to an edit of reliable pieces—tailoring, blouses, boots—and, of course, her favourite stove pipe jeans.

Kate Moss steps outside wearing stove pip jeans with heeled boots and a black blouse.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While this latest outing saw her opt for a sleek blouse, the formula itself hasn’t changed much since the ’90s. Back then, she wore the same streamlined cut with equally minimal tops and footwear.

Kate Moss wears a striped t-shirt with stove pipe jeans in 1999.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As baggy silhouettes slip off the radar and horseshoe jeans feel rooted in last year, stove pipe jeans are reasserting their place right now.

Nearly thirty years on, they remain just as chic. Read on to discover and shop the chicest stove pipe jeans to buy now.

Shop Stove Pipe Jeans:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.