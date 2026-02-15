If I ever find myself with a pocket of spare time, it’s almost guaranteed to be spent mood boarding—dragging old runway images into folders, revisiting paparazzi shots from decades past and mentally assembling outfits I may or may not ever wear. And without fail, one woman appears on every single board: Kate Moss.
There are very few figures whose style feels as relevant to me in 2026 as it did in 1996, but Moss has always possessed that quality—due in no small part to her capsule wardrobe. Rather than chasing every new silhouette, she returns to an edit of reliable pieces—tailoring, blouses, boots—and, of course, her favourite stove pipe jeans.
While this latest outing saw her opt for a sleek blouse, the formula itself hasn’t changed much since the ’90s. Back then, she wore the same streamlined cut with equally minimal tops and footwear.
As baggy silhouettes slip off the radar and horseshoe jeans feel rooted in last year, stove pipe jeans are reasserting their place right now.
Nearly thirty years on, they remain just as chic. Read on to discover and shop the chicest stove pipe jeans to buy now.
Shop Stove Pipe Jeans:
H&M
Straight High Jeans
These also come in mid-blue and white.
Mango
Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans
These come in sizes 4—26.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation's Cynthia jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Sézane
Brut Jeans
Style with a heeled boot or pair these with a comfortable ballerina.
COS
Pipeline Slim-Leg Jeans
These are new-in, but I can see them becoming a best-seller soon.
Khaite
Farley High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Classic straight-leg jeans will never go out of style.
Marks & Spencer
Mom High Waisted Ankle Grazer Jeans
The ankle-grazing cuts gives these a lighter, spring-ready feel.
Mother Denim
The Reifler
In my opinion, Mother's jeans are some of the best on the market.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.