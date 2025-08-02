This Is the Classic Black Shoe Tasteful Dressers Wear With Jeans and a White Tee to Make Them Look Chic

Some things never change.

Molly Gordon wearing a white T-shirt and Levi&#039;s jeans in NYC
(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)
Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

There's no outfit combination more classic than jeans and a white T-shirt. And it works with pretty much every shoe style on the planet, but I'm of the mindset that classic outfits are most successful when paired with equally classic shoes. Molly Gordon, for one, seems to be on the same page. Gordon was busy promoting her new film Oh, Hi! in NYC last week, and one of her stops was at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Gordon arrived at the theater wearing a white T-shirt (that showed her support for the host, I might add) and a pair of relaxed Levi's jeans. She could've chosen any shoes to wear with the simple outfit, but she went with black pointed-toe pumps, the most elegant option of them all.

There are some outfits that take on a whole new life depending on what shoes they're paired with, and jeans and a white tee is undoubtedly one of them. If Gordon had worn, say, sneakers, ballet flats, or flip-flops, her outfit would've looked far less polished, and tasteful dressers such as herself are aware of this. It was a paparazzi-worthy outfit, to say the least. If you're in need of a fresh pair of black pointed-toe pumps to pair with jeans and a tee (and everything else in your closet, given their versatility), keep scrolling for some of my favorite options.

Molly Gordon wearing a white Stephen Colbert T-shirt, jeans, and black pointed-toe pumps in NYC

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Molly Gordon wearing a white Stephen Colbert T-shirt, jeans, and black pointed-toe pumps in NYC

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Molly Gordon: Levi's jeans; Jimmy Choo Romy 85 Pumps (£650)

Get the Look:

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

A staple.

501® 90's Jeans
Levi's
501 90's Jeans

I love Levi's jeans.

Romy 85
Jimmy Choo
Romy 85

Stunning.

Shop More Pointed-Toe Black Pumps:

Asos Design Paphos Pointed High Heeled Court Shoes in Black Patent
ASOS DESIGN
Paphos Pointed High Heeled Court Shoes in Black Patent

Patent heels are so sexy.

90 Patent-Leather Pumps
ALAÏA
90 Patent-Leather Pumps

Alaia can do no wrong.

Miss Z Patent Leather Pumps 80
Christian Louboutin
Miss Z Patent Leather Pumps 80

Zendaya's Louboutin's are comfy and chic.

Miss Z Patent Leather Pumps 100
Christian Louboutin
Miss Z Patent Leather Pumps 100

Even the 100's are comfy—for CL standards.

Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes
M&S Collection
Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes

You can't beat this price.

Patent Pointed-Toe Pumps
Charles & Keith
Patent Pointed-Toe Pumps

A WWW editor has these and loves them.

Pointed Court Shoes
H&M
Pointed Court Shoes

H&M is always a great option.

Gianvito 105 Satin Pumps
GIANVITO ROSSI
Gianvito 105 Satin Pumps

My favourite heels atm.

Leather Vlogo Pumps 80
Valentino Garavani
Leather Vlogo Pumps 80

The logo buckle is a great detail.

Love 85 Mesh-Trimmed Patent-Leather Pumps
JIMMY CHOO
Love 85 Mesh-Trimmed Patent-Leather Pumps

Another chic Jimmy Choo pair.

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸