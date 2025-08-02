This Is the Classic Black Shoe Tasteful Dressers Wear With Jeans and a White Tee to Make Them Look Chic

There's no outfit combination more classic than jeans and a white T-shirt. And it works with pretty much every shoe style on the planet, but I'm of the mindset that classic outfits are most successful when paired with equally classic shoes. Molly Gordon, for one, seems to be on the same page. Gordon was busy promoting her new film Oh, Hi! in NYC last week, and one of her stops was at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Gordon arrived at the theater wearing a white T-shirt (that showed her support for the host, I might add) and a pair of relaxed Levi's jeans. She could've chosen any shoes to wear with the simple outfit, but she went with black pointed-toe pumps, the most elegant option of them all.
There are some outfits that take on a whole new life depending on what shoes they're paired with, and jeans and a white tee is undoubtedly one of them. If Gordon had worn, say, sneakers, ballet flats, or flip-flops, her outfit would've looked far less polished, and tasteful dressers such as herself are aware of this. It was a paparazzi-worthy outfit, to say the least. If you're in need of a fresh pair of black pointed-toe pumps to pair with jeans and a tee (and everything else in your closet, given their versatility), keep scrolling for some of my favorite options.
