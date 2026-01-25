Yes, You Can Wear Jeans to the Office—5 Sophisticated Looks That Prove It

Bored of the usual office attire? These work outfits with jeans will quickly freshen up your 9–5 rotation.

Three ways to wear jeans to the office
(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl, @lucyalston_, @sylviemus_)
I'm not opposed to a great pair of trousers and a blazer, but I love jeans a little too much to go five days a week without wearing them. Hence why I've spent a big chunk of my time calculating work outfits with jeans—options that are chic enough to wear to the office without causing any dress code problems. I'm not opposed to a great pair of tailored trousers or a power suit, but workwear for women has historically been pretty dismal. Thinking of my days as an intern many years ago, and all I can picture are ill-fitting blazers, pencil skirts and frilly blouses. Luckily, nowadays, there are plenty of cool brands making impeccable office wear, but I'm still partial to a day in jeans. However, that doesn't mean these outfits look too casual or out of place at the office. I've discovered five easy outfit options you can view as uniforms that incorporate jeans and still feel elevated.

Marilyn in blue jeans and trench

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

The best jeans live up to their reputation as being one of the most versatile trouser styles out there. Whilst you can go seriously casual with ripped hems, super light washes, distressed fabrics and slouchier silhouettes, there are just as many pairs that look sophisticated. It comes down to the cut, colour and the other components of your outfit. Dark washes are often very sleek—though wait 'til you scroll, because blue jeans and white denim work too! Cropped lengths, wide-leg jeans and high-waisted jeans are all easy to work into your office rotation. As for your other outfit pieces? A blazer and kitten heels can instantly dress up a pair of jeans. Suede jackets, crisp blouses, trench coats and even the right denim shirt or jacket can all transform your jeans into office-ready attire.

Without further ado, these are the work outfits with jeans you can always rely on, whether you need something slightly more dressy or the perfect fit for casual Fridays.

5 Chic Work Outfits with Jeans:

1. Blazer + Jeans + Kitten Heels

Annabel in jeans and a blazer

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Leave it to a blazer and high-neck top to instantly elevate your jeans, as Annabel has done here. Matching black kitten heels and a structured bag completes the look, which is undoubtedly chic enough for wearing to the office. Whilst you can choose from a variety of colours, black is always a fail-proof choice when it comes to feeling polished.

2. White Button-Down + Jeans + Jumper

Sylvie in dark wash denim and blouse

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: You can use another workwear staple (a white button-down shirt) to make your jeans feel fit for the office. Tie a jumper over the top and pair with heels like Sylvie has to feel fresh and ready for your 9 to 5. Although many different colours work, dark-wash denim always adds elegance.

3. Double Denim

Felicia in double denim look

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Style Notes: It may come as a surprise that double denim can serve as an excellent work outfit. If you're not required to wear tailoring, a chic, dark-wash pair of jeans with a matching jacket can result in an outfit that's sleek, fashion-forward and suitable for brainstorming sessions—and heading for post-work dinner after. Felicia's suede belt and bag create a look that's truly made for your modern-day office rotation.

4. Trench + White Blouse + Cream Jeans

Debora in cream jeans, trench and white shirt

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: Copy Debora and mix cream, white and grey for a tonal finish that's suitable for wearing to the office. White jeans can be extremely useful for when you're putting together work attire ideas—they work with crisp blouses, blazers, statement jackets and jumpers and feel fresh and bright.

