I'm not opposed to a great pair of trousers and a blazer, but I love jeans a little too much to go five days a week without wearing them. Hence why I've spent a big chunk of my time calculating work outfits with jeans—options that are chic enough to wear to the office without causing any dress code problems. I'm not opposed to a great pair of tailored trousers or a power suit, but workwear for women has historically been pretty dismal. Thinking of my days as an intern many years ago, and all I can picture are ill-fitting blazers, pencil skirts and frilly blouses. Luckily, nowadays, there are plenty of cool brands making impeccable office wear, but I'm still partial to a day in jeans. However, that doesn't mean these outfits look too casual or out of place at the office. I've discovered five easy outfit options you can view as uniforms that incorporate jeans and still feel elevated.
The best jeans live up to their reputation as being one of the most versatile trouser styles out there. Whilst you can go seriously casual with ripped hems, super light washes, distressed fabrics and slouchier silhouettes, there are just as many pairs that look sophisticated. It comes down to the cut, colour and the other components of your outfit. Dark washes are often very sleek—though wait 'til you scroll, because blue jeans and white denim work too! Cropped lengths, wide-leg jeans and high-waisted jeans are all easy to work into your office rotation. As for your other outfit pieces? A blazer and kitten heels can instantly dress up a pair of jeans. Suede jackets, crisp blouses, trench coats and even the right denim shirt or jacket can all transform your jeans into office-ready attire.
Without further ado, these are the work outfits with jeans you can always rely on, whether you need something slightly more dressy or the perfect fit for casual Fridays.
5 Chic Work Outfits with Jeans:
1. Blazer + Jeans + Kitten Heels
Style Notes: Leave it to a blazer and high-neck top to instantly elevate your jeans, as Annabel has done here. Matching black kitten heels and a structured bag completes the look, which is undoubtedly chic enough for wearing to the office. Whilst you can choose from a variety of colours, black is always a fail-proof choice when it comes to feeling polished.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Single-Breasted Blazer - Black
It doesn't get more classic or reliable than a black blazer.
Frame
The Arrow high-rise flared jeans
Light wash denim can look sophisticated with clean hems, a high waist and a tiny flare.
DeMellier
The New York
Everyone needs a good work bag, and DeMellier does some of the best.
YSL
Vendome Slingback Pumps in Smooth Leather
My idea of a perfect investment heel.
2. White Button-Down + Jeans + Jumper
Style Notes: You can use another workwear staple (a white button-down shirt) to make your jeans feel fit for the office. Tie a jumper over the top and pair with heels like Sylvie has to feel fresh and ready for your 9 to 5. Although many different colours work, dark-wash denim always adds elegance.
Shop the Look:
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, White
Every workwear capsule needs a crisp, white button-down,
Reformation
Greta Super Stretch Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Super stretch denim makes your jeans far more comfortable to wear all day at the office.
& Other Stories
Boxy Knit Jumper
Wear over top of your shirt or tie around your shoulders
ZARA
Kitten-Heel Slingback Shoes
A chic heel you'll reach for year after year.
3. Double Denim
Style Notes: It may come as a surprise that double denim can serve as an excellent work outfit. If you're not required to wear tailoring, a chic, dark-wash pair of jeans with a matching jacket can result in an outfit that's sleek, fashion-forward and suitable for brainstorming sessions—and heading for post-work dinner after. Felicia's suede belt and bag create a look that's truly made for your modern-day office rotation.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Jori Cropped Denim Jacket
Opt for a cropped jacket to hover just over the top of your jeans or choose a longer one that you can tuck in with a belt.
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
When in doubt, go for dark wash denim.
Prada
Suede Belt
The perfect accessory to tie your look together.
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slipper / Black Leather
Meet the brand that excels at making flats feel chic and modernised.
4. Trench + White Blouse + Cream Jeans
Style Notes: Copy Debora and mix cream, white and grey for a tonal finish that's suitable for wearing to the office. White jeans can be extremely useful for when you're putting together work attire ideas—they work with crisp blouses, blazers, statement jackets and jumpers and feel fresh and bright.
Shop the Look:
With Nothing Underneath
Chatsworth Coat: Cotton, Dark Stone
A lighter beige trench looks great with tonal white and brown looks.
MANGO
Fluid Long-Sleeved Blouse
This top works with jeans, trousers, skirts and any other bottoms you own.