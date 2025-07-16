The Results Are In: These Are the 7 Best-Selling Sandals of Summer 2025

With a few months of sunshine behind us, our wardrobes have settled into their summer uniform. Wool trousers have been swapped out for lighter linen styles, knitwear reconsidered as an over-the-shoulder accessory rather than a layering necessity, and where footwear is concerned, it's all about the sandal. Now, with a plethora of stylish sightings and a slew of data, we can officially declare that these are the best-selling sandals of 2025.

Unlike previous years that saw quiet minimalism reign supreme, there's a diverse wave of standouts in the sandal sphere for summer 2025. Naturally, the most classic iterations of strappy and lace-up styles have returned as an understated accompaniment for refined looks. Alongside the classic neutrals we expected, bolder pops of red, pink and green are rejuvenating simple looks with a splash of colour.

Texture is the contemporary update that designers are playing with for the summer months. The jelly sandal has returned as a nostalgic and joyful accent, coming in various forms from Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara jelly flip flops to The Row's Mara jelly fisherman sandals. This nautical feel has evoked yet more textural reinvention, with rope sandals courtesy of Miu Miu encouraging a slew of cord-clad sandals partnering with floaty summer dresses and linen co-ords.

This summer has also called for the revival of the classic flip-flop, both in its truest rubber form and in elevated leather iterations. This year, the humble flip-flop has become a considered finishing touch to summer looks, rather than a last-minute addition. Taking it a step further, brands like Reformation have noted the rise of suede in this year's best sandal offerings, adding a smooth and comfortable finish to all styles from flip-flops to gladiators. Through the rising trends of the season, clear best-sellers have come to the fore, from luxury investments to more affordable high street styles. And I've rounded up all of them below.

Keep scrolling to shop the best-selling sandals of summer 2025.

1. The A.Emery Jalen Sandals

Style Notes: If you're looking for a pair that comes highly recommended by our own editors, the A. Emery Jalen sandals are it. Available in a range of shades, smooth leather and suede finishes, the Jalen sandals are known for comfort as well as style.

A.EMERY Jalen Leather Sandals £170 SHOP NOW Pair with everything from light linen trousers to floaty dresses. A.Emery Jalen Slim Leather Sandals £170 SHOP NOW The slim version has thinner straps and also comes in an array of shades. A.Emery Jalen Suede Sandals £170 SHOP NOW One of our editors walked 20,000 steps in this pair.

2. The Miu Miu Riviere Cord Sandals

Style Notes: One of the first sandal trends to appear this year was the rise of the rope sandal, heralded by the Miu Miu Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals. After years of quiet luxury, the luxury brand refreshed the sandal space with a playful rope iteration that boasts a casual appeal and nautical flair.

Miu Miu Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals £660 SHOP NOW Go bold with this highly sought after red pair. Miu Miu Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals £660 SHOP NOW Even next year, you'll pull these out to add a nautical edge to your summer looks. Miu Miu Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals £660 SHOP NOW The navy is my personal favourite.

3. The Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly

Style Notes: A very considered take on the jelly sandal has arrived for summer 2025 in the form of the Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly. A classic flip-flop style with a textural edge, it should come as no surprise that these playful sandals have been spotted everywhere this summer.

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly £125 SHOP NOW I didn't think jelly sandals would return, but I'm so glad that they did. Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly £125 SHOP NOW This pair also comes in a wide array of shades. Ancient Greek Sandals Blue Saionara Jelly Flip-Flops £120 SHOP NOW The blue is a particular favourite amongst stylish people.

4. The Zara Crossover Sandal

Style Notes: Zara's crossover sandals have been a best-seller for years, and can frequently be spotted on some of the most stylish people around. The timeless appeal brings them back every single summer, and this year the brand brings a pop of red to it's neutral line-up.

ZARA Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals £28 SHOP NOW Year after year, this pair proves its truly timeless. ZARA Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals £28 SHOP NOW I was on the fence about cream sandals until I saw this pair. ZARA Cross-Strap Flat Leather Sandals £28 SHOP NOW The perfect pop of colour for all your neutrals.

5. The Reformation Jessie Sandal

Style Notes: If you thought that Reformation was all about excellent dresses, these sandals are about to change your mind. Alongside its eye-catching prints, the brand excels in classic styles, and this summer it's bringing back classic, understated footwear in the form of the Jessie Thong sandal.

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal £128 SHOP NOW I haven't stopped thinking about this smooth suede pair. Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal £128 SHOP NOW Such a unique shade. Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal £128 SHOP NOW I know that these will sell out fast.

6. The Teva Voya Infinity Sandal

Style Notes: Any sighting of Mary-Kate Olsen in a sandal could easily evoke a pair to become a best seller, but even more so when they're a pair of £40 sandals that boast comfort and style in equal measure.

Teva Voya Infinity Flip Flops £40 SHOP NOW I can personally attest to the squishy soles that are a hallmark of Teva's designs.

7. The Amanu Samburu Embellished Leather Sandals

Style Notes: Over the past few years, metal toe loop sandals have been a minimalist answer to a standout shoe. This summer, Amanu takes it a step further with the bold Samburu, featuring metallic accents on both the toe and foot straps. Elevate both day or night looks with Samburu this summer.

AMANU Samburu Embellished Leather Sandals £530 SHOP NOW Gold and tan is such an enduring pairing.

AMANU The Samburu Embellished Leather Sandals £420 SHOP NOW Picture the metallic accents peeking out under tailored trousers or maxi skirts.

