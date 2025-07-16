The Results Are In: These Are the 7 Best-Selling Sandals of Summer 2025
Summer 2025 has arrived, bringing with it an array of elegant sandals. From high street to high-end, these are the best-selling styles of the year.
With a few months of sunshine behind us, our wardrobes have settled into their summer uniform. Wool trousers have been swapped out for lighter linen styles, knitwear reconsidered as an over-the-shoulder accessory rather than a layering necessity, and where footwear is concerned, it's all about the sandal. Now, with a plethora of stylish sightings and a slew of data, we can officially declare that these are the best-selling sandals of 2025.
Unlike previous years that saw quiet minimalism reign supreme, there's a diverse wave of standouts in the sandal sphere for summer 2025. Naturally, the most classic iterations of strappy and lace-up styles have returned as an understated accompaniment for refined looks. Alongside the classic neutrals we expected, bolder pops of red, pink and green are rejuvenating simple looks with a splash of colour.
Texture is the contemporary update that designers are playing with for the summer months. The jelly sandal has returned as a nostalgic and joyful accent, coming in various forms from Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara jelly flip flops to The Row's Mara jelly fisherman sandals. This nautical feel has evoked yet more textural reinvention, with rope sandals courtesy of Miu Miu encouraging a slew of cord-clad sandals partnering with floaty summer dresses and linen co-ords.
This summer has also called for the revival of the classic flip-flop, both in its truest rubber form and in elevated leather iterations. This year, the humble flip-flop has become a considered finishing touch to summer looks, rather than a last-minute addition. Taking it a step further, brands like Reformation have noted the rise of suede in this year's best sandal offerings, adding a smooth and comfortable finish to all styles from flip-flops to gladiators. Through the rising trends of the season, clear best-sellers have come to the fore, from luxury investments to more affordable high street styles. And I've rounded up all of them below.
Keep scrolling to shop the best-selling sandals of summer 2025.
1. The A.Emery Jalen Sandals
Style Notes: If you're looking for a pair that comes highly recommended by our own editors, the A. Emery Jalen sandals are it. Available in a range of shades, smooth leather and suede finishes, the Jalen sandals are known for comfort as well as style.
Shop the A.Emery Jalen Sandals:
2. The Miu Miu Riviere Cord Sandals
Style Notes: One of the first sandal trends to appear this year was the rise of the rope sandal, heralded by the Miu Miu Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals. After years of quiet luxury, the luxury brand refreshed the sandal space with a playful rope iteration that boasts a casual appeal and nautical flair.
Shop the Miu Miu Riviere Cord Sandals:
3. The Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly
Style Notes: A very considered take on the jelly sandal has arrived for summer 2025 in the form of the Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly. A classic flip-flop style with a textural edge, it should come as no surprise that these playful sandals have been spotted everywhere this summer.
Shop the Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly:
4. The Zara Crossover Sandal
Style Notes: Zara's crossover sandals have been a best-seller for years, and can frequently be spotted on some of the most stylish people around. The timeless appeal brings them back every single summer, and this year the brand brings a pop of red to it's neutral line-up.
Shop the Zara Crossover Sandal:
5. The Reformation Jessie Sandal
Style Notes: If you thought that Reformation was all about excellent dresses, these sandals are about to change your mind. Alongside its eye-catching prints, the brand excels in classic styles, and this summer it's bringing back classic, understated footwear in the form of the Jessie Thong sandal.
Shop the Reformation Jessie Sandal:
6. The Teva Voya Infinity Sandal
Style Notes: Any sighting of Mary-Kate Olsen in a sandal could easily evoke a pair to become a best seller, but even more so when they're a pair of £40 sandals that boast comfort and style in equal measure.
Shop the Teva Voya Infinity Sandal:
7. The Amanu Samburu Embellished Leather Sandals
Style Notes: Over the past few years, metal toe loop sandals have been a minimalist answer to a standout shoe. This summer, Amanu takes it a step further with the bold Samburu, featuring metallic accents on both the toe and foot straps. Elevate both day or night looks with Samburu this summer.
Shop the Amanu Samburu Embellished Leather Sandals:
Shop More Sandals That We Adore:
