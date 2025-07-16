The Results Are In: These Are the 7 Best-Selling Sandals of Summer 2025

Summer 2025 has arrived, bringing with it an array of elegant sandals. From high street to high-end, these are the best-selling styles of the year.

Three images of best-selling sandals 2025
(Image credit: @rachelle.rowlings @smythsisters @_loissterling)
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

With a few months of sunshine behind us, our wardrobes have settled into their summer uniform. Wool trousers have been swapped out for lighter linen styles, knitwear reconsidered as an over-the-shoulder accessory rather than a layering necessity, and where footwear is concerned, it's all about the sandal. Now, with a plethora of stylish sightings and a slew of data, we can officially declare that these are the best-selling sandals of 2025.

Unlike previous years that saw quiet minimalism reign supreme, there's a diverse wave of standouts in the sandal sphere for summer 2025. Naturally, the most classic iterations of strappy and lace-up styles have returned as an understated accompaniment for refined looks. Alongside the classic neutrals we expected, bolder pops of red, pink and green are rejuvenating simple looks with a splash of colour.

Woman wears white shirt, woven basket bag, blue jeans and red jelly sandals

Anouk wears the Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly (£125).

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Texture is the contemporary update that designers are playing with for the summer months. The jelly sandal has returned as a nostalgic and joyful accent, coming in various forms from Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara jelly flip flops to The Row's Mara jelly fisherman sandals. This nautical feel has evoked yet more textural reinvention, with rope sandals courtesy of Miu Miu encouraging a slew of cord-clad sandals partnering with floaty summer dresses and linen co-ords.

Stylist Debora wears the Reformation Jessie thong Sandal in black leather with black Bermuda shorts, a white scooped neck of the shoulder top a long black frayed pendent and 90s style oval sunglasses. she is carrying a black suede bag and is stood in front of some green palm trees in an image taken from her Instagram recently.

Debora wears the Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal (£128).

(Image credit: @deborarosa)

This summer has also called for the revival of the classic flip-flop, both in its truest rubber form and in elevated leather iterations. This year, the humble flip-flop has become a considered finishing touch to summer looks, rather than a last-minute addition. Taking it a step further, brands like Reformation have noted the rise of suede in this year's best sandal offerings, adding a smooth and comfortable finish to all styles from flip-flops to gladiators. Through the rising trends of the season, clear best-sellers have come to the fore, from luxury investments to more affordable high street styles. And I've rounded up all of them below.

Keep scrolling to shop the best-selling sandals of summer 2025.

1. The A.Emery Jalen Sandals

Style Notes: If you're looking for a pair that comes highly recommended by our own editors, the A. Emery Jalen sandals are it. Available in a range of shades, smooth leather and suede finishes, the Jalen sandals are known for comfort as well as style.

Shop the A.Emery Jalen Sandals:

Jalen Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Jalen Leather Sandals

Pair with everything from light linen trousers to floaty dresses.

Jalen Slim Leather Sandals
A.Emery
Jalen Slim Leather Sandals

The slim version has thinner straps and also comes in an array of shades.

Jalen Suede Sandals
A.Emery
Jalen Suede Sandals

One of our editors walked 20,000 steps in this pair.

2. The Miu Miu Riviere Cord Sandals

Style Notes: One of the first sandal trends to appear this year was the rise of the rope sandal, heralded by the Miu Miu Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals. After years of quiet luxury, the luxury brand refreshed the sandal space with a playful rope iteration that boasts a casual appeal and nautical flair.

Shop the Miu Miu Riviere Cord Sandals:

Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals
Miu Miu
Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals

Go bold with this highly sought after red pair.

Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals
Miu Miu
Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals

Even next year, you'll pull these out to add a nautical edge to your summer looks.

Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals
Miu Miu
Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals

The navy is my personal favourite.

3. The Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly

Style Notes: A very considered take on the jelly sandal has arrived for summer 2025 in the form of the Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly. A classic flip-flop style with a textural edge, it should come as no surprise that these playful sandals have been spotted everywhere this summer.

Shop the Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly:

Saionara Jelly
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly

I didn't think jelly sandals would return, but I'm so glad that they did.

Saionara Jelly
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly

This pair also comes in a wide array of shades.

Blue Saionara Jelly Flip-Flops
Ancient Greek Sandals
Blue Saionara Jelly Flip-Flops

The blue is a particular favourite amongst stylish people.

4. The Zara Crossover Sandal

Style Notes: Zara's crossover sandals have been a best-seller for years, and can frequently be spotted on some of the most stylish people around. The timeless appeal brings them back every single summer, and this year the brand brings a pop of red to it's neutral line-up.

Shop the Zara Crossover Sandal:

Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals
ZARA
Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals

Year after year, this pair proves its truly timeless.

Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals
ZARA
Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals

I was on the fence about cream sandals until I saw this pair.

Cross-Strap Flat Leather Sandals
ZARA
Cross-Strap Flat Leather Sandals

The perfect pop of colour for all your neutrals.

5. The Reformation Jessie Sandal

Style Notes: If you thought that Reformation was all about excellent dresses, these sandals are about to change your mind. Alongside its eye-catching prints, the brand excels in classic styles, and this summer it's bringing back classic, understated footwear in the form of the Jessie Thong sandal.

Shop the Reformation Jessie Sandal:

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

I haven't stopped thinking about this smooth suede pair.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

Such a unique shade.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

I know that these will sell out fast.

6. The Teva Voya Infinity Sandal

Style Notes: Any sighting of Mary-Kate Olsen in a sandal could easily evoke a pair to become a best seller, but even more so when they're a pair of £40 sandals that boast comfort and style in equal measure.

Shop the Teva Voya Infinity Sandal:

Teva Women's W Voya Infinity Flip Flops, Black (black), 4 Uk (37 Eu) (6 Us)
Teva
Voya Infinity Flip Flops

I can personally attest to the squishy soles that are a hallmark of Teva's designs.

7. The Amanu Samburu Embellished Leather Sandals

Style Notes: Over the past few years, metal toe loop sandals have been a minimalist answer to a standout shoe. This summer, Amanu takes it a step further with the bold Samburu, featuring metallic accents on both the toe and foot straps. Elevate both day or night looks with Samburu this summer.

Shop the Amanu Samburu Embellished Leather Sandals:

Samburu Embellished Leather Sandals
AMANU
Samburu Embellished Leather Sandals

Gold and tan is such an enduring pairing.

The Samburu Embellished Leather Sandals
AMANU
The Samburu Embellished Leather Sandals

Picture the metallic accents peeking out under tailored trousers or maxi skirts.

Shop More Sandals That We Adore:

Leather Flip Flops
COS
Leather Flip Flops

COS always gets minimalist designs to right.

Braided-Leather Bandeau Slides Black
Toteme
Braided-Leather Bandeau Slides Black

These are currently at the top of my wish list.

Aimee Leather Sandals
KHAITE
Aimee Leather Sandals

Understated and elegant.

Ginza Two-Tone Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops
THE ROW
Ginza Two-Tone Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops

The Row's Ginza flip-flops continue to be a fashion person favourite.

Metal Detail Flat Sandals
Hush
Metal Detail Flat Sandals

No matter the year, you'll reach for this pair.

Sfendoni Sandals
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Sfendoni Sandals

Ancient Greek Sandals is one of my favourite sandal brands, and for good reason.

Taryn Crystal-Embellished Pvc Flip Flops
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Taryn Crystal-Embellished Pvc Flip Flops

Take your standout sandals further with both a jelly look and crystal studs.

Sebago Meredith Sandals – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Sebago Meredith Sandals

Fisherman sandals come back every year.

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸