You Can Wear Black Loafers With Anything, But It’s This Specific Denim Colour That Makes Them Look Chicest

Black loafers go with everything, but they look the chicest (and most French!) when paired with white jeans—these looks prove it.

Three ways to wear white jeans and black loafers
(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist, @lornasymphony, @alexisforeman)
Part of feeling good in a daily uniform or capsule wardrobe (and making early mornings feel more efficient) is having the right outfit formulas. When you have a few reliable pairings in mind, those days of panic and feeling like you have nothing to wear become few and far between. That's certainly the case with white trousers and black shoes—a long-standing staple for French women. And today, we're going to dive a little deeper into specifics with the white denim and black loafer combo, which is no exception to the rule. It's a simple way to refine your outfits, because no matter what top you choose, your shoe and trouser selection is perfectly sophisticated.

Lindsey in white jeans, striped top and black loafers

(Image credit: @lindseyholland_)

As you'll see with the following outfits, white jeans and black loafers give you the perfect foundation from which to build upon, whether you're dressing in white jeans for winter (and in need of cosy jumpers and warm coats) or are looking ahead to spring and summer, and swapping those in for denim jackets, striped tees and lighter trench coats. The style of denim can fluctuate, too, as can the type of loafer you choose. Arch jeans, balloon silhouettes, straight-leg cuts and high-waisted pairs are all fair game with black loafers. You can also oscillate between sleek cinched loafers to statement platform pairs—the look works all the same.

The following five outfits will completely refresh your loafer-and-jeans outfits. Scroll on for white jean and black loafer pairings to bookmark for the whole year.

5 White Jeans and Black Loafers Outfits:

1. Bomber Jacket + Loose Jeans + Loafers

Hannah in white jeans and black loafers

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: A bomber jacket is a great way to give a cooler, modern edge to black loafers and white jeans. Whilst the pairing can look very polished, this type of outerwear imbues everything with a more laidback aesthetic. Something else Hannah does especially well in this look is layering. With spring on the horizon, it's always a good idea to have a few layers ready to go, but you can always style them in more interesting ways, as she's done here.

2. Cosy Jumper + Overcoat + Jeans + Loafers

Anouk in white jeans and black loafers

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: A variety of different colours work well with black and white, so don't be afraid to dabble in warmer neutrals or pull out a cobalt blue jumper. I love what Anouk has done here, layering a cosy, brown knit with a sleek black coat over top. It ties everything together in a chic manner but keeps you warm enough for chilly winter days. Add silver accessories for the perfect finishing touches.

3. Blazer + White Jeans + Loafers

Lorna in grey blazer, white jeans and black loafers

(Image credit: @lornasymphony)

Style Notes: Office attire doesn't need to be boring. Pairing a blazer with loafers and adding in the contrast of bright white jeans reenergises your work outfits. When made up of logo loafers (like Lorna's Chanel pair) and wide-leg jeans, this combination has an air of sophistication and always looks nice. It also works with black, beige and brown blazers too.

4. Trench Coat + White Jeans + Black Loafers

Alexis in white jeans, black loafers and a trench coat

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Style Notes: Spring may require layers, but at least they're lighter than winter's wool and cashmere versions. A classic trench, as Alexis has expertly styled here, is perfectly punctuated when you add your brightest pair of white denim and sleekest black loafers. A collared shirt or cardigan completes the entire ensemble.

5. White Denim on Denim + Black Loafers

Sasha in white jeans and jean jacket and black loafers

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: Blue denim-on-denim looks are infinitely versatile, but so are white variations. When you're looking for other ways of wearing black loafers and white jeans, just add a white denim top or jean jacket on top like Sasha has done. It's clean, crisp and fashion minimalist-approved.

