I'll never forget the day I sat down for a regular trim and my hairstylist (who I trust implicitly, mind you) quipped, "Your hair is swallowing your face. Can I give you bangs?" A quick laugh, nod and dry cut later, I skipped out the door with a fresh curly fringe that would proceed to take up 95% of my brain space. It wasn't anything too drastic—just shaggy curtain bangs that seamlessly blended into a set of face-framing layers—but it completely changed my entire look. Now that I've tiptoed into the waters of curly bangs, I'm itching to go even choppier. I won't rest until I achieve my '70s rock-star dreams!
As such, I've been compiling all the curly bangs inspo I can find. While you should always bring photo references to your haircuts, it's imperative to do a deep dive before opting for curly bangs, as even slight variations in texture can play a significant role in how those shorter, springier pieces appear. "Seeing as they are placed directly on the moneymaker, it's critical to get them right if you are going to play in that space," agrees Dusty Schlabach, curly hair specialist and founder of CurlMaps. Take a scroll through these 16 expert-recommended curly bangs styles below before your next trim. I, for one, have about seven bookmarked and ready to go.
16 Best Curly Bangs Hairstyles for Inspo
1. Curly French Bob
What makes the timeless French bob look even chicer? A curly fringe, of course. The pair just makes sense.
2. Curly Curtain Bangs
Chappell Roan makes me want to freshen up my curtain bangs and dye my hair red.
3. Shorter Curved Fringe
For tighter curls (think 3b and 3c coils), celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas, cofounder of Arove, recommends a shorter curved fringe. "These are carved into the shape," he explains. "They sit without moving and blend back into your curls typically." Be sure to account for shrinkage and spring factor before cutting, he adds.
4. Side-Swept Updo
Actress Isabella Briggs certainly knows how to wear a curly updo (and she once gave me her go-to styling tips). I especially adore the version she wore to Alice + Olivia's spring 2026 preview, which featured piled-on curls and side-swept, face-framing pieces.
5. Curly Bottleneck Bangs
Sabrina Carpenter may be known for her voluminous Brigitte Bardot–eqsue bangs, but I've been loving the corkscrew curls she's been committing to lately. No matter the style, her signature bottleneck bangs remain on point.
6. Rounded Fringe With Volume
Of course, I'd be remiss not to include curl queen Tracee Ellis Ross in this roundup. Hairstylist and curly hair expert at Dippity-DoDeisy Alfaro, agrees, adding that Ross's "layered volume always makes a statement." She continues, "I love rounded curly cuts with fringe, especially those that open up the face and highlight the cheekbones."
7. Curly Shag Bangs
Shaggy, curly bangs are so seamlessly blended into the rest of your haircut that they're almost considered layers, according to Dueñas. "Just a shorter layer in the front with reduced weight," he adds. "It helps add a soft touch, stay bouncy, and keep that blended feeling."
8. Deep Side-Parted Bangs
Side bangs are back, baby. While they have a glam, Old Hollywood flair (especially here on Halle Berry), they're actually pretty low-maintenance. "A side sweep gives softness and partial coverage without turning into a heavy curtain you have to push aside all day," shares Dueñas.
9. The Veil
Coined by Schlabach, "the veil" refers to the softer, longer bangs that accompany a shag. "I love to cut these in without creating any blunt horizontal lines, leaving them soft and [having] them drop right into the lash line, then transition them downward steeply into the rest of the length. This gives a lot of mystery to the face, as it closes it down a bit," he explains.
This fringe suits long, medium-length, and short curly cuts, and it doesn't require much styling, which is great for those on the hunt for low-maintenance 'dos. Although, it's not for everyone: "It sits right in the eyes, and as saucy as it looks, it can get annoying for some," Schlabach caveats. "The beauty and the pain of this bang choice is that it grows out all too soon and can quickly be swept to either side or down the middle and turn into face-framing rather than a bang."
10. Shaggy Pixie
Another iteration of the shag, these shaggy pixie bangs are layered, lived-in, and full of effortless texture.
11. Eyebrow-Skimming Bangs
For a more polished look, opt for one-length bangs that sit just above the eyebrow. Style them with a slicked-back bun to amp up the elegance.
12. Baby Bangs
For the bold beauty lovers among us, baby bangs are a very on-trend choice. They're easier to style if you have a looser curl type, says Schlabach, and they're typically cut well above the eyebrow. "About an inch down from the hairline above the nose," he adds. "This can pair up great with an exaggerated mullet or shag, as it offers some serious balance to the asymmetry."
13. Full Curtain Bangs
Yara Shahidi always makes an appearance on hairstyle mood boards, and for good reason: Her hair shaping is simply divine. Case in point? Her full curtain bangs pictured here with wispy tendrils that perfectly frame her face.
14. The Crown
“The 'crown' bang has a lot of volume and connects to the rest of the amplified shape that only the curly can have," Schlabach shares. It's lush and voluminous and pairs great with a shorter cut—think collarbones and up, Schlabach notes. "You need to be relatively curly for these bangs and have enough density to support the shape, though," he adds. "You can wear these bangs defined or shaken out, the latter being my personal favorite."
15. '90s Curly Bangs
"I'm seeing a lot of '90s revival meets French girl texture: soft, fluffy, barely-there bangs paired with volume and layers," Alfaro notes. "Think undone, romantic curls that frame the face instead of strict, polished shapes. The look feels effortless and confident." Technically, this shot of Sarah Jessica Parker was taken in 1989 (semantics!), but the undone effect still holds.
16. Wispy Curly Bangs
The great thing about curly bangs is that they don't have to be too precise—the more imperfect the better, actually. Dueñas recommends leaning into your natural texture by opting for wispy, intentionally mismatched pieces. "Some strands [will] be longer, some shorter. These bangs help add movement and don't overwhelm your face," he shares.
What Fringes Look Good With Curly Hair?
"Curly bangs look best when they flow naturally with your curl pattern instead of fighting against it," says Alfaro. "Shapes like soft, rounded bangs or curtain-style curly fringe frame the face beautifully and blend into the rest of the curls for a seamless look. These styles work because they keep the curls' natural volume and bounce so the bangs feel lived-in, not forced."
All three experts I spoke to were quick to highlight the curly shag—one of the most on-trend hairstyles for 2025. "It gives movement, personality, and a 'perfectly imperfect' vibe," Alfaro adds. Dueñas agrees, gushing over Zendaya's curly fringe. "But honestly, I'm a sucker for short, curved fringe that's carved into tight curl patterns," he adds.
Are There Any Bangs Those With Curly Hair Should Avoid?
According to the pros, those with curly hair might want to avoid blunt, straight-across bangs, namely because it's tricky to get a razor-cut edge on curly textures. "They tend to shrink unevenly and lose shape as curls dry. Instead, opt for textured or point-cut bangs that follow your curls' natural pattern," Alfaro suggests. Shrinkage is also an important factor to keep in mind when opting for shorter types, like baby or micro bangs.
On a similar note, both Alfaro and Dueñas advise against cutting curly bangs on wet hair. "A wet and dry cut is key," Alfaro adds. "Wet to get a foundation haircut and make sure you're cutting three inches longer than what you originally want. Then cut again when they're dry and styled. That's when you can see exactly how each curl falls."
Are Curly Bangs in Style in 2025?
Absolutely—and they'll never leave the chat! Leaning into your natural curl pattern will ensure you wind up with a timeless and flattering haircut every time. "I would say top of the list for curly bang styles are shag bangs (the ones that look like they are preexisting layers of your haircut)," Dueñas notes.
How to Style Curly Bangs
Consider leave-in conditioner, hair oil and mousse your new best friends. On wet hair, apply a lightweight leave-in or oil to provide moisture and slip. "Make sure your fringe is absolutely drenched with water before applying any product," Dueñas advises. Next, grab a mousse and "lightly scrunch upward to encourage curl formation," Alfaro explains.
Leave them to air-dry, and try not to mess with them too much—the more you touch curly bangs, the more they'll frizz. If you'd like to quickly style, "use a diffuser on low heat and low airflow, cupping the bangs to shape them as they dry," shares Alfaro. "The goal is soft, lived-in texture not perfection. Curly bangs should look like they belong with the rest of your curls, not like they were forced into place."
If you have micro or baby bangs, "you might want a little more control to keep them from standing up," Schlabach shares. "A lightweight gel should do the job, and definition is a good option to really showcase the blunt line they create to outline the top of the face."
Note, fringes often get oily at a faster rate than the rest of your hair (given that they're in constant contact with your face), so a daily refresh is always a good idea. Alfaro recommends reviving the fringe with a small bit of water and leave-in and/or gel. Don't forget to scrunch!
