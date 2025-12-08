After being the proud owner of a bob haircut for nigh on a year, I have an announcement to make: I’ve decided it’s time to grow it out. Why? I’m easily influenced, and when I noticed a wave of celebrities like Elsa Hosk and Gigi Hadid—celebrities who had previously been leading the bob crusade—ditching their short cuts in favour of longer length styles, I knew it was only a matter of time before I deigned to join them, too.
The trouble is, anyone who's ever had short hair and gone through the process of growing out said style will know that it isn’t always smooth sailing. There’s that awkward in-between stage when you’re not quite sure how to style it, that period where it hits your shoulders and decides to rebound in every possible direction. Not to mention the struggle to decide just which haircut you’re going to opt for next. I've recently been through it, and trust me, I feel your pain.
While I’m unable to offer advice on the latter (although Who What Wear's 2026 hair trend guide is pending, which I’m sure will be filled with ample inspiration), when it comes to how to style your hair through the tricky grown-out bob stage, I’m here to help. Or should I say, I’ve called in an expert in the form of Emma May Fordham, Hair Stylist and Founder of SoBob hair salon.
Here’s her expert advice on how to style a grown-out bob, followed by plenty of grown-out bob inspiration from the celebrities and influencers who caused me to say goodbye to my own short cut (at least for the foreseeable)...
How to Style a Grown-Out Bob
From personal experience, I've learnt that the best way to embrace a grown-out bob is not to try to create an entirely new style. Instead, work with your hair's natural texture and adapt your cut to suit your new slightly longer lengths.
"When transitioning from a bob, it’s important to evolve the haircut to match each individual's length," explained Fordham. "There are hundreds of variables you can change within a haircut that can breathe new life into a growing-out bob to make it appear intentional. The smallest change in shape or tweak means you might just enjoy every stage of the grow-out process."
If you're wondering where to start, however, here are a few of Fordham's favourite ways to style a grown-out bob, which I've put to the test myself...
How to Style a Grown-Out Bob
1. The Flick
As I mentioned earlier, one of the most difficult things about growing out your bob is when it hits that awkward, not-quite shoulder-length stage and flicks out in all directions. This style embraces that moment, turning a subtle outward bend into a swooping, defined flick.
GHD
Rise Professional Hot Brush
“I recommend this hot brush to all my bob girlies at any stage of bob,” says Fordham, “Use on dry hair and watch your ends perfectly flick with one stroke.”
Color Wow
Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray
Opt for a flexible hairspray to allow for hold without the crunch.
2. The Claw Clip Up-do
“As your hair grows out, take advantage of it being at optimum claw clip ratio length,” says Fordham, “Your hair will twist up at the back and cascade down the clip perfectly for that not too short, not too long pony. If you have bangs, leave these to naturally fall out around the face, and you’ve nailed that perfect profile, only possible with the perfect in-between length.”
Hair by Sam Mcknight
Happy Endings Nourishing Balm
“Use this to define any pieces that naturally fall out of the clip for some control,” says Fordham.
H&M
Hair Claw
On in-between length hair, you needn’t opt for too large a clip so why not have some fun with a playful style?
3. The Faux Wet
“For a night out, I love a wet look, textured look on between-length hair, says Fordham. “It’s also the perfect day-two styling trick to extend hair wash day when your December social calendar is demanding.”
Tigi
Bed Head Wanna Glow Hydrating Jelly Oil
Fordham advises gently twisting Tigi’s hair oil into the ends of your hair for the perfect wet-look finish.
Boots
Wet Look Gel
A wet-look gel will ensure your style lasts all day.
Grown-Out Bob Inspiration
1. Shoulder Sweeping
There was once a time when Elsa’s blonde bob could be found on every short hair inspo board; however, now the model is the grown-out bob poster girl with a blunt shoulder-length cut.
2. Get Wavy
Selin opted for a wavy look to transition her hair from bob length to longer.
3. Bend Inwards
When your bob hits that awkward length, turn the ends inwards to avoid an unwanted flick.
4. Flicked Ends
Or embrace the flick fully for a statement look like Sasha.
5. Chic Yet Simple
Sylvie shows that a grown-out bob can still look incredibly chic.
6. Up and Effortless
A claw clip up-do is great for disguising bob-length hair between cuts.
7. Va Va Volume
Grown-out bobs can often fall flat, so build volume with a side parting, like Lucy.
8. Effortless Lengths
Gigi’s currently sporting slightly longer locks.
9. Soft Slick
Saiorse’s hair looks great at all lengths, but I particularly love this wet-look shoulder-grazing style.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.