The 7 French Girl Winter Nail Trends Everyone in Paris Is Wearing Right Now

There’s something about French beauty that never fails to captivate the rest of the world. Part quiet luxury, part effortless chic, the allure is undeniable. From the French parmacies lined with cult-favourite skincare to the signature French bob, French women have cultivated an aesthetic that feels both effortless yet aspirational. And as winter approaches, our attention shifts to one detail they consistently master with ease, their nails.
French girl winter nails embody the same understated elegance we’ve come to expect from their style. Rather than chasing seasonal nail trends or over-the-top designs, you'll find that French women lean into simplicity. Think timeless nail shapes and classic nail colours. It’s a contrast to the maximalist Christmas nail designs that tend to dominate at this time of the year.
This season, French girl nails trends aren’t just about classic French tips or predictable neutrals (though those are, of course, eternally in rotation). Instead, winter brings a refined colour palette with cooler tones, subtle nail art and perfectly groomed cuticles that are quintessentially French. It’s about nails that look effortlessly pristine and naturally polished.
If this sounds like the inspo you need for your winter manicure, then you’re in the right place. Ahead, I've rounded up the French girl winter nail trends that are currently gracing Parisian hands. Trust me, they are subtle, sophisticated and impossibly chic.
French Girl Winter Nail Trends 2025
1. Sheer Pink
Sheer pink nails are the epitome of French-girl simplicity. They're classic, understated and elegant. This winter, the shade takes on a soft, frosted quality that feels perfect for colder days.
Rather than masking the nail, sheer pink adds just enough tint to create a healthy, polished look. For those who love a "your nails, but better" finish, this sheer wash of colour delivers subtle elegance without ever trying too hard.
Shop the Trend:
Westmoreland Cosmetics
Glass Polish Vanilla Gloss 3
A glossy, glass-like polish with a soft vanilla tint that leaves nails looking smooth and luminous. This Westmoreland Cosmetics nail polish is perfect for creating a natural French-girl finish.
Essie
Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Sheer Fantasy
A delicate sheer pink with a gel-like shine, this polish delivers salon-level smoothness and long-lasting wear. Ideal for subtle, elegant manicures. Essie's Gel Couture nail polishes stay chip-free for days on end.
2. Polka Dots
While French beauty is known for its minimalism, polka dot nails offer a playful twist that still feels chic and sophisticated. This winter, the look leans delicate rather than bold—tiny, evenly spaced dots over neutral bases or sheer shades. Think of it as minimalist nail art, ideal for someone who wants a little personality without straying into maximalist territory.
Shop the Trend
H&M
Double-Ended Dotting Tool
Thanks to this handy tool, polka dot nails are easy to create at home.
Beauty Pie
Wondercolour Nail Polish in Hi Ho Silver
When executed with precision and kept in a muted colour palette (we love metallics like this one), polka dots add a touch of fun to winter outfits.
3. Plum Red
This season, soft plum red takes precedence over brighter reds, offering a richer, more elegant take on a timeless winter manicure colour. It’s bold but not loud, glamorous without being OTT. Plum red nails deliver sophistication and gloss, making them the perfect winter upgrade.
Shop the Trend:
Manucurist
Victoria Plum
A rich plum-red shade with a chic Parisian edge, this polish adds depth and sophistication to any winter manicure. The formula is vegan, clean, and beautifully glossy.
DIOR
Vernis Nail Polish in Plum Parade
This limited-edition shade brings a touch of festive luxury with its ultra-pigmented, high-shine finish and subtle shimmer.
4. Chocolate Brown
Warm, velvety and full of depth, chocolate brown nails continue their rise as the chicest alternative to black. It complements neutral wardrobes, sparkly jewellery and the season’s naturally muted tones. Whether you choose a creamy milk-chocolate hue or a richer espresso brown, the result always looks stylish.
For those who want something dark but less stark than black, chocolate brown is a sophisticated middle ground that still feels modern and undeniably Parisian.
Shop the Trend:
Nailberry
L'Oxygene Nail Lacquer in Taupe La
This polish delivers a beautiful chocolate tone without compromising nail health. Perfect for a mild winter neutral.
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Brun Bistre
Expect rich colour payoff with a refined, satin-shine finish. Expensive, yes, but the sculptural brush of Hermès' nail polish makes application effortlessly precise.
5. Shimmer French Tip
The shimmer French tip is the winter upgrade to the classic French manicure. It's still minimal and polished, but with a delicate festive twist that's playfully Parisian. It’s the perfect way to embrace the season’s festive mood.
Shop the Trend:
Rimmel
60 Seconds Glitter Nail Polish in Extra
A quick-dry glitter polish that adds instant sparkle in just one swipe. Ideal for subtle shimmer accents as well as festive French tips.
Mavala
Angel Pure Diamond
This radiant shimmer polish catches the light beautifully, giving nails a true diamond-like sparkle.
6. Natural Nails
French women have long mastered the art of making natural nails look effortlessly perfect. This winter, the trend continues with ultra-groomed shapes, immaculate cuticles and barely-there finishes. The focus is on health with buffed nails that possess a subtle shine and a natural nail shape.
Shop the Trend:
Navy
Strength Nail Treatment
This strengthening treatment is designed to reinforce brittle or weakened nails, promoting growth and durability. Use as a base coat for healthier, more resilient manicures.
OPI
Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Clear Nail Polish
This long-wear top coat delivers gel-like shine and extended polish life without UV curing. It leaves your manicure ultra-glossy, smooth and protected.
7. Milky Nails
Milky nails sit somewhere between white and nude, creating a translucent wash that looks luxurious without being flashy. In winter, this cosy, cloud-like finish feels especially fitting, complementing cool temperatures and soft textures like wool and cashmere.
Milky nails give hands a groomed appearance and pair seamlessly with any style, from minimalist dressing to more tailored looks.
Shop the Trend:
Nailberry
L'Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Almond
This shade captures the soft-focus manicure effect French women adore—creamy, smooth and polished.
Rimmel
Super Gel Nail Polish in Basic B
A classic polish with a gel-effect finish, which is perfect for creating effortless milky looks.
Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.
While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.