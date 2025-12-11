The 7 French Girl Winter Nail Trends Everyone in Paris Is Wearing Right Now

From sheer pinks to decadent plum reds, Parisian nails are setting the tone for winter 2025. Here are the seven trends defining Parisian manicures right now.

A collage with photos of close-ups of manicures and influencers
(Image credit: @bambinailss, @claire_most, @juliesfi, @iramshelton, @emmanuellek_)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

There’s something about French beauty that never fails to captivate the rest of the world. Part quiet luxury, part effortless chic, the allure is undeniable. From the French parmacies lined with cult-favourite skincare to the signature French bob, French women have cultivated an aesthetic that feels both effortless yet aspirational. And as winter approaches, our attention shifts to one detail they consistently master with ease, their nails.

French girl winter nails embody the same understated elegance we’ve come to expect from their style. Rather than chasing seasonal nail trends or over-the-top designs, you'll find that French women lean into simplicity. Think timeless nail shapes and classic nail colours. It’s a contrast to the maximalist Christmas nail designs that tend to dominate at this time of the year.

This season, French girl nails trends aren’t just about classic French tips or predictable neutrals (though those are, of course, eternally in rotation). Instead, winter brings a refined colour palette with cooler tones, subtle nail art and perfectly groomed cuticles that are quintessentially French. It’s about nails that look effortlessly pristine and naturally polished.

If this sounds like the inspo you need for your winter manicure, then you’re in the right place. Ahead, I've rounded up the French girl winter nail trends that are currently gracing Parisian hands. Trust me, they are subtle, sophisticated and impossibly chic.

French Girl Winter Nail Trends 2025

A dark red manicure on hands, holding a pair of sunglasses

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

1. Sheer Pink

A photo of @emmanuellek_ in a burgundy jumper holding a black mini bag with sheer pink nails

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Sheer pink nails are the epitome of French-girl simplicity. They're classic, understated and elegant. This winter, the shade takes on a soft, frosted quality that feels perfect for colder days.

A close up of sheer pink nails by Harriet Westmoreland

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Rather than masking the nail, sheer pink adds just enough tint to create a healthy, polished look. For those who love a "your nails, but better" finish, this sheer wash of colour delivers subtle elegance without ever trying too hard.

Shop the Trend:

2. Polka Dots

A sheer pink and silvr polka dot manicure by @bambinailss

(Image credit: @bambinailss)

While French beauty is known for its minimalism, polka dot nails offer a playful twist that still feels chic and sophisticated. This winter, the look leans delicate rather than bold—tiny, evenly spaced dots over neutral bases or sheer shades. Think of it as minimalist nail art, ideal for someone who wants a little personality without straying into maximalist territory.

Shop the Trend

3. Plum Red

A photo of @juliesfi sitting in a French cafe wearing a white jumper

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

This season, soft plum red takes precedence over brighter reds, offering a richer, more elegant take on a timeless winter manicure colour. It’s bold but not loud, glamorous without being OTT. Plum red nails deliver sophistication and gloss, making them the perfect winter upgrade.

Shop the Trend:

4. Chocolate Brown

A photo of @slipintostyle wearing a trench jacket with her nails painted in a dark brown colour

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Warm, velvety and full of depth, chocolate brown nails continue their rise as the chicest alternative to black. It complements neutral wardrobes, sparkly jewellery and the season’s naturally muted tones. Whether you choose a creamy milk-chocolate hue or a richer espresso brown, the result always looks stylish.

A close-up of a chocolate brown manicure by @iramshelton

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

For those who want something dark but less stark than black, chocolate brown is a sophisticated middle ground that still feels modern and undeniably Parisian.

Shop the Trend:

5. Shimmer French Tip

A very close-up photo of nail painted with a sheer pink base and a silver glittery French tip by @bambinailss

(Image credit: @bambinailss)

The shimmer French tip is the winter upgrade to the classic French manicure. It's still minimal and polished, but with a delicate festive twist that's playfully Parisian. It’s the perfect way to embrace the season’s festive mood.

Shop the Trend:

6. Natural Nails

A selfie of @claire_most with a slicked-back bun and natural-looking nails

(Image credit: @claire_most)

French women have long mastered the art of making natural nails look effortlessly perfect. This winter, the trend continues with ultra-groomed shapes, immaculate cuticles and barely-there finishes. The focus is on health with buffed nails that possess a subtle shine and a natural nail shape.

Shop the Trend:

7. Milky Nails

A photo of @frannfyne taking a selfie in a mirror, wearing a brown blazer and her nails painted in a milky white shade

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Milky nails sit somewhere between white and nude, creating a translucent wash that looks luxurious without being flashy. In winter, this cosy, cloud-like finish feels especially fitting, complementing cool temperatures and soft textures like wool and cashmere.

A photo of short nails painted with a sheer pink polish with cuticle cream applied at the base of each nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Milky nails give hands a groomed appearance and pair seamlessly with any style, from minimalist dressing to more tailored looks.

Shop the Trend:

Grace Day
Freelance Beauty Editor

Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.

While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.