Thanks to my job, I'm lucky enough to chat to a range of hair experts daily. From top hairstylists to brand founders and more, I'm always making sure to get each and every one's opinion on the latest hair trends because, let's face it, I wouldn't be a good beauty journalist otherwise.
As the weather gets colder and the nights get darker, we're all starting to prepare for the arrival of winter, which means many of us are thinking about our new seasonal look. Whether you've found yourself Googling the best winter hair colours, the best winter updos, or simply the biggest winter hair trends in general to have on your radar, I'm here to inform you on next season's most popular styles.
Of course, I reached out to one of the industry's most knowledgeable experts for their insights, and below, I've shared the biggest winter hair trends of 2025, courtesy of Cos Sakkas, three-times British Hairdresser of the Year and global creative director at TONI&GUY. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for the cuts and colours to make a note of ahead of December...
The 7 Biggest Winter Hair Trends 2025
1. The Ripped Bob
First up is the effortlessly cool 'ripped' bob. "[This hairstyle is] chic yet low maintenance and embraces your natural texture, so it’s worn effortlessly and is the perfect style to air dry," explains Sakkas. If you do want to use a few products whilst air drying, Sakkas recommends a sea salt spray to encourage movement and texture.
Get the Look:
Label.m
Sea Salt Spray
Sakkas recommends this sea salt spray as the perfect finishing touch.
Living Proof
Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray
For added volume, opt for this spray from Living Proof.
2. '90s Nostalgia
I've been spotting these '90s style, face-framing layers everywhere at the moment, and according to Sakkas, this is set to be a big trend for winter. "There’s [going to be] a real appetite for volume and texture: think 90s nostalgia—retro bouncy blow-outs, or face-framing bed-head layers," he says. "It’s less about one dominating the other, and more about choosing which mood suits you—clean and refined, or big and expressive."
Get the Look:
GHD
Rise™ Hot Brush
The GHD Rise is so great at creating salon-worthy styles, and I like to use this particular hot brush to bend my hair inwards and emphasise my '90s layers.
Babyliss
Thermo-Ceramic Rollers
For a bouncy blowout, you can't go wrong with hot rollers.
3. The Pixie
"The pixie haircut is a really flattering, cheekbone-enhancing style that can be personalised to suit your hair type and face shape," Sakkas tells me. "As we head into a new season, we’re going to be seeing more grown-up versions of the pixie, which are more defined with layered, shattered fringes. As it starts to grow out, play with different textures and shapes; tuck one side behind the ear, change the parting or add some texture through the top."
Get the Look:
Moroccanoil
Molding Cream
Add texture and definition to your pixie thanks to Moroccanoil.
Larry King Haircare
Flyaway With Me Kit
Tame any flyaways with this handy kit.
4. Face-Framing Colour
In terms of colour, Sakkas tells me that face-framing styles will be everywhere for winter. He recommends trying a "lumi blush" look, which uses "a balayage technique to add soft, blush-toned accents to frame the face while creating a subtle play of light and shadow throughout."
Get the Look:
Olaplex
No.4P Blonde Hair Hydrating and Brightening Purple Toning Shampoo
If you opt for blonde face-framing highlights, I recommend using a purple shampoo occasionally to help banish brassiness.
Ouai
Super Dry Shampoo in Melrose Place
This dry shampoo smells amazing and will help keep the front of your hair looking fresh.
5. The Shag
"The shag is having a revival," says Sakkas. "For winter, it’s full of serrated and seamless textures, with feathered layers and retro choppy waves. This versatile style comes in multiple versions to suit almost every hair type and texture, making it one of the most popular trends for the season ahead. This cut speaks to a rebellious spirit and has the power to completely transform your look."
Get the Look:
Bouclème
Curl Defining Gel
Shag hairstyles look incredible on curly hair types, and this gel will help to enhance your texture.
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray
For that effortless finish, try this luxury texture spray from Oribe.
6. The Lob
If you're growing out your summer bob this season, the lob is the perfect in-between hairstyle. "The lob usually suits below the shoulders and suits all hair types, especially thicker hair. Still, the cut can be tailored for finer or thicker hair types," Sakkas explains. "It’s the perfect style for those who want to go shorter but want to keep some length."
This shine spray will add some serious shine to your lob.
7. Polished Ponytails
Sleek, polished styles are also big this winter, and Sakkas says that sculpted ponytails will be trending for party season. "Don’t pull it too tight; you want it to look modern with softness and an effortless finish," he advises. "For glass-like hair, add a few drops of hair serum or hair oil to the palms, and work this through damp hair with your fingertips to add sheen, control flyaways and add movement."
Get the Look:
Label.m
Therapy Rejuvenating Oil
Work this oil into your ponytail for a sleek, glossy finish.
Slip
Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies
I like to use these silk scrunchies for my updo hairstyles as they are a lot kinder to the hair.
