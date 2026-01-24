Hitting The Slopes Soon? 7 Chic Ski Trends You Need To Know For 2026

I've scoured the street (well, mountain) style of some of the coolest and sportiest influencers. Here's what they are wearing on the slopes in Courchevel, Zermatt, Whistler and St. Anton.

A collage of women wearing ski trends 2026.
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn; @holliemercedes; @chanelmckinsie)
There are two types of people in the world. Those who are sun seekers, wanting endless beaches, warmth on their skin, lazy but luxurious pool days and tropical climes. Then, there are some who desire a more intrepid way of life, not minding subzero temps, snowy landscapes and maybe the odd hot chocolate and cheese board at the end of a long activity-filled day.

If the latter is you, or you are new to the world of ski and snow-based activities, you are in the right place. I'm here to show you how to dress for your next alpine adventure in style, whether you choose to go full sport mode or even just ride it out slope-side with a little bit of après action, with the latest in ski trends for 2026.

In any case, you need to be decked out for the cold, with technical layers, cosy outerwear, eyewear that safely keeps the sun and snow glare at bay, plus waterproof and comfy footwear. I've been tracking the movements of some of Instagram's most snow-loving style setters and what they have been wearing lately to protect themselves from the elements, all the way from Courchevel to Zermatt, to Whistler and St. Anton.

From teddy-bear textures to bold colour ski jackets and salopettes, to cutting-edge sunnies to vintage-vibe boots, and lastly, a trending animal-print, I've picked out the very best and chicest ski trends to know now. Scroll on to read my ski trend style file, and peruse some shopping suggestions for you to get the look yourself.

1. Teddy Textures

@emmanuellek_

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: Teddy coats have been making a steady comeback on the streets of London of late, but now, they have found a rightful home on the slopes, where keeping toasty and looking stylish are paramount. Double down on the trend, just like Emmanuelle and Hollie, by donning a teddy-textured jacket and hat. Stick to vanilla, taupe and off-white hues in a head-to-toe fashion for a look that is equal parts cohesive and cute.

@holliemercedes

(Image credit: @holliemercedes)

Shop the Trend

2. Matching Red Sets

@lefevrediary

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Style Notes: Red alert! Let your fellow skiers know you're coming with a full red 'fit. Take notes from Marilyn and Amy, who have donned a lipstick-hued shade for (almost!) every part of their look. A matching jacket, a mid-layer, thermals, gloves and salopettes is a bold move, but feels put-together and polished.

@nlmarilyn

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Shop the Trend

3. Moon Boots

@hannahstraffordtaylor

(Image credit: @hannahstraffordtaylor)

Style Notes: Moon Boots have been seriously trending, and London girl Dua Lipa has been routinely spotted wearing them in the city. In snow-clad regions, these boots are a must-have, as they keep your feet and ankles supremely warm, whilst also allowing you to walk in deep snow and ice without losing your footing. Wear them out and about in the ski village, with leggings or joggers tucked in.

@thedailydeb

(Image credit: @thedailydeb)

Shop the Trend