If the latter is you, or you are new to the world of ski and snow-based activities, you are in the right place. I'm here to show you how to dress for your next alpine adventure in style, whether you choose to go full sport mode or even just ride it out slope-side with a little bit of après action, with the latest in ski trends for 2026.
In any case, you need to be decked out for the cold, with technical layers, cosy outerwear, eyewear that safely keeps the sun and snow glare at bay, plus waterproof and comfy footwear. I've been tracking the movements of some of Instagram's most snow-loving style setters and what they have been wearing lately to protect themselves from the elements, all the way from Courchevel to Zermatt, to Whistler and St. Anton.
From teddy-bear textures to bold colour ski jackets and salopettes, to cutting-edge sunnies to vintage-vibe boots, and lastly, a trending animal-print, I've picked out the very best and chicest ski trends to know now. Scroll on to read my ski trend style file, and peruse some shopping suggestions for you to get the look yourself.
1. Teddy Textures
Style Notes: Teddy coats have been making a steady comeback on the streets of London of late, but now, they have found a rightful home on the slopes, where keeping toasty and looking stylish are paramount. Double down on the trend, just like Emmanuelle and Hollie, by donning a teddy-textured jacket andhat. Stick to vanilla, taupe and off-white hues in a head-to-toe fashion for a look that is equal parts cohesive and cute.
Shop the Trend
ZARA
Short Faux Fur Hooded Coat Recco® Technology Ski Collection
Zara's ski collection is full of teddy pieces.
H&M
Hat
This hat will keep you toasty all ski season.
ZARA
Faux Fur Boots With Strap Ski Collection
Boots with the fur! These are incredible.
Per Una
Borg Jacket
The perfect teddy jacket, courtesy of M&S.
COS
Shearling Mittens
Don't forget gloves! These are so classic.
2. Matching Red Sets
Style Notes: Red alert! Let your fellow skiers know you're coming with a full red 'fit. Take notes from Marilyn and Amy, who have donned a lipstick-hued shade for (almost!) every part of their look. A matching jacket, a mid-layer, thermals, gloves and salopettes is a bold move, but feels put-together and polished.
Shop the Trend
Alo Yoga
Cropped Atmosphere Puffer
Alo has such a great selection of ski essentials, including this red jacket.
ZARA
Wool and Cashmere Ribbed Beanie
This cashmere blend beanie will never date, due to its classic colour.
Free People
Downhill Diva Suit
Look like a pro in this ski suit from Free People.
Alo Yoga
7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
Good base layers are so important on the slopes.
Perfect Moment
JG belted padded down ski suit
Perfect Moment are the professionals when it comes to chic ski gear.
3. Moon Boots
Style Notes: Moon Boots have been seriously trending, and London girl Dua Lipa has been routinely spotted wearing them in the city. In snow-clad regions, these boots are a must-have, as they keep your feet and ankles supremely warm, whilst also allowing you to walk in deep snow and ice without losing your footing. Wear them out and about in the ski village, with leggings or joggers tucked in.
Shop the Trend
MOON BOOT
Moonboot Icon Nylon Snowboot in White
This black and white pair will partner with your whole snow wardrobe.
MOON BOOT
Icon shell snow boots
This burgundy pair will give a wealth-whispering appeal to your ski day 'fits.