5 Snow-Day Outfits European Women Consistently Rely On

From Megève, France, to Åre, Sweden, snow has arrived early in Europe this year. London had a light dusting in November, while some ski resorts in the Alps have opened their lifts early. This means there has already been an influx of snow-day style, with outfits that prove that dressing for the cold doesn't mean you have to sacrifice in the style stakes.

There are certain trends that are proving particularly popular this winter on the mountains and beyond—Moon Boots have had something of a resurgence, Fair Isle is always an Alpine classic, and knitted bonnets and balaclavas have taken over the humble beanie hat. The mob wife TikTok aesthetic from last winter continues to prove popular, which is all about all-out glamour with oversize faux-fur coats, gold jewelry, and oversize sunglasses.

When you’re wearing puffer coats and boots, the only way to add extra personality to your outfit is with carefully chosen accessories. One fail-safe option is to channel Audrey Hepburn in the movie Charade and wear a balaclava and rounded sunglasses or to wear statement earrings, knitted bonnets, or leather gloves. Even a visible cashmere sock can help elevate your snow-day look.

Whether you are preparing for a trip to the mountains or live somewhere with a high chance of snowfall, keep scrolling for five styling ideas that will elevate your practical winter staples.

Faux-Fur Coat + Leggings + Snow Boots + Cashmere Socks

Style Notes: Prada ski boots? Yes, please! The visible cashmere socks and sweeping faux-fur coat elevate this to be the chicest legging look ever.

ZARA Faux Fur Long Coat Limited Edition $329 SHOP NOW

Zella Live in High Waist Leggings $59 SHOP NOW

Prada Logo-Plaque Snow Boots $1390 SHOP NOW

JOHNSTONS OF ELGIN Ribbed Cashmere-Blend Socks $95 SHOP NOW

Cream Puffer Coat + Gray Roll-Neck + White Jeans + Black Accessories

Style Notes: An easy way to make an outfit look expensive is to wear head-to-toe neutrals—wearing white jeans in the snow signals that you are far too sophisticated to worry about stains and such lark. Black leather accessories, such as the belt and boots, help to add more polish and make it look even fancier.

VARLEY Roseville Faux Shearling-Trimmed Faux Nubuck Down Jacket $398 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Brushed Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater $198 $155 SHOP NOW

DÉHANCHE Hollyhock Embellished Leather Belt $290 SHOP NOW

Black Quilted Coat + Leggings + Riding Boots

Style Notes: This outfit would be ideal for a trip to a ski resort or for unexpected snowfall in the city. The riding boots tucked into leggings create a sleek silhouette.

UGG Kennedey Puffer Jacket $248 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Dawn to Dusk Base Layer Leggings $118 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Riding-Style Boots With Detachable Embellishment $370 SHOP NOW

GUCCI EYEWEAR Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses $420 SHOP NOW

Knitted Hood + Shearling Jacket + Wide-Leg Jeans + Moon Boots

Style Notes: Toteme's shearling coat has become a cult favorite, and we love how India styles it with a knitted balaclava (pulled back to reveal the hairline), a draped scarf, wide-leg jeans, and gray Moon Boots.

TOTEME Leather-Trimmed Shearling Jacket $3000 SHOP NOW

Good American Good Ease High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $169 SHOP NOW

COS Sparkly Wool Balaclava $99 SHOP NOW

MOON BOOT Icon Low Felt and Suede Snow Boots $295 SHOP NOW

Faux-Fur Coat + Blue Cardigan + Knitted Hood

Style Notes: This is quite simply the perfect après-ski outfit. The sky blue cardigan looks beautiful against the faux-fur coat and the white snow, while the knitted scarf really adds to the vibe.

AllSaints Freddie Double Breasted Faux Fur Coat $499 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Mohair-Blend Rib-Knit Cardigan $139 SHOP NOW

JOHNSTONS OF ELGIN Cashmere Neck Tie $180 SHOP NOW

SOREL Tivoli Iv Parc Genuine Shearling Waterproof Boot $210 SHOP NOW

Opening Image: @nnennaechem