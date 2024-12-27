5 Snow-Day Outfits European Women Consistently Rely On
From Megève, France, to Åre, Sweden, snow has arrived early in Europe this year. London had a light dusting in November, while some ski resorts in the Alps have opened their lifts early. This means there has already been an influx of snow-day style, with outfits that prove that dressing for the cold doesn't mean you have to sacrifice in the style stakes.
There are certain trends that are proving particularly popular this winter on the mountains and beyond—Moon Boots have had something of a resurgence, Fair Isle is always an Alpine classic, and knitted bonnets and balaclavas have taken over the humble beanie hat. The mob wife TikTok aesthetic from last winter continues to prove popular, which is all about all-out glamour with oversize faux-fur coats, gold jewelry, and oversize sunglasses.
When you’re wearing puffer coats and boots, the only way to add extra personality to your outfit is with carefully chosen accessories. One fail-safe option is to channel Audrey Hepburn in the movie Charade and wear a balaclava and rounded sunglasses or to wear statement earrings, knitted bonnets, or leather gloves. Even a visible cashmere sock can help elevate your snow-day look.
Whether you are preparing for a trip to the mountains or live somewhere with a high chance of snowfall, keep scrolling for five styling ideas that will elevate your practical winter staples.
Faux-Fur Coat + Leggings + Snow Boots + Cashmere Socks
Style Notes: Prada ski boots? Yes, please! The visible cashmere socks and sweeping faux-fur coat elevate this to be the chicest legging look ever.
Cream Puffer Coat + Gray Roll-Neck + White Jeans + Black Accessories
Style Notes: An easy way to make an outfit look expensive is to wear head-to-toe neutrals—wearing white jeans in the snow signals that you are far too sophisticated to worry about stains and such lark. Black leather accessories, such as the belt and boots, help to add more polish and make it look even fancier.
Black Quilted Coat + Leggings + Riding Boots
Style Notes: This outfit would be ideal for a trip to a ski resort or for unexpected snowfall in the city. The riding boots tucked into leggings create a sleek silhouette.
Knitted Hood + Shearling Jacket + Wide-Leg Jeans + Moon Boots
Style Notes: Toteme's shearling coat has become a cult favorite, and we love how India styles it with a knitted balaclava (pulled back to reveal the hairline), a draped scarf, wide-leg jeans, and gray Moon Boots.
Faux-Fur Coat + Blue Cardigan + Knitted Hood
Style Notes: This is quite simply the perfect après-ski outfit. The sky blue cardigan looks beautiful against the faux-fur coat and the white snow, while the knitted scarf really adds to the vibe.
