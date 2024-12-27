5 Snow-Day Outfits European Women Consistently Rely On

From Megève, France, to Åre, Sweden, snow has arrived early in Europe this year. London had a light dusting in November, while some ski resorts in the Alps have opened their lifts early. This means there has already been an influx of snow-day style, with outfits that prove that dressing for the cold doesn't mean you have to sacrifice in the style stakes.

There are certain trends that are proving particularly popular this winter on the mountains and beyond—Moon Boots have had something of a resurgence, Fair Isle is always an Alpine classic, and knitted bonnets and balaclavas have taken over the humble beanie hat. The mob wife TikTok aesthetic from last winter continues to prove popular, which is all about all-out glamour with oversize faux-fur coats, gold jewelry, and oversize sunglasses.

When you’re wearing puffer coats and boots, the only way to add extra personality to your outfit is with carefully chosen accessories. One fail-safe option is to channel Audrey Hepburn in the movie Charade and wear a balaclava and rounded sunglasses or to wear statement earrings, knitted bonnets, or leather gloves. Even a visible cashmere sock can help elevate your snow-day look.

Whether you are preparing for a trip to the mountains or live somewhere with a high chance of snowfall, keep scrolling for five styling ideas that will elevate your practical winter staples.

Faux-Fur Coat + Leggings + Snow Boots + Cashmere Socks

winter snow day outfits: fur coat, Prada snow boots and leggings

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Prada ski boots? Yes, please! The visible cashmere socks and sweeping faux-fur coat elevate this to be the chicest legging look ever.

Faux Fur Long Coat Limited Edition
ZARA
Faux Fur Long Coat Limited Edition

Live in High Waist Leggings
Zella
Live in High Waist Leggings

Logo-Plaque Snow Boots
Prada
Logo-Plaque Snow Boots

Ribbed Cashmere-Blend Socks
JOHNSTONS OF ELGIN
Ribbed Cashmere-Blend Socks

Cream Puffer Coat + Gray Roll-Neck + White Jeans + Black Accessories

winter snow day outfits: white jeans and cream puffer coat

(Image credit: @fannyekstrand)

Style Notes: An easy way to make an outfit look expensive is to wear head-to-toe neutrals—wearing white jeans in the snow signals that you are far too sophisticated to worry about stains and such lark. Black leather accessories, such as the belt and boots, help to add more polish and make it look even fancier.

Roseville Faux Shearling-Trimmed Faux Nubuck Down Jacket
VARLEY
Roseville Faux Shearling-Trimmed Faux Nubuck Down Jacket

Levi's Ribcage Wide-Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Wide-Leg Jeans

Brushed Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Brushed Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater

Hollyhock Embellished Leather Belt
DÉHANCHE
Hollyhock Embellished Leather Belt

Black Quilted Coat + Leggings + Riding Boots

winter snow day outfits: puffer coats and leggings

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: This outfit would be ideal for a trip to a ski resort or for unexpected snowfall in the city. The riding boots tucked into leggings create a sleek silhouette.

Women's Kennedey Puffer Jacket
UGG
Kennedey Puffer Jacket

Dawn to Dusk Base Layer Leggings
FP Movement
Dawn to Dusk Base Layer Leggings

Riding-Style Boots With Detachable Embellishment
Massimo Dutti
Riding-Style Boots With Detachable Embellishment

Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
GUCCI EYEWEAR
Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

Knitted Hood + Shearling Jacket + Wide-Leg Jeans + Moon Boots

winter snow day outfits: scarf, balaclava, snow boots and wide-leg jeans

(Image credit: @theindiaedit)

Style Notes: Toteme's shearling coat has become a cult favorite, and we love how India styles it with a knitted balaclava (pulled back to reveal the hairline), a draped scarf, wide-leg jeans, and gray Moon Boots.

Leather-Trimmed Shearling Jacket
TOTEME
Leather-Trimmed Shearling Jacket

Good Ease High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Good American
Good Ease High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Sparkly Wool Balaclava
COS
Sparkly Wool Balaclava

Icon Low Felt and Suede Snow Boots
MOON BOOT
Icon Low Felt and Suede Snow Boots

Faux-Fur Coat + Blue Cardigan + Knitted Hood

winter snow day outfits: balaclava, faux fur coat, cardigan

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: This is quite simply the perfect après-ski outfit. The sky blue cardigan looks beautiful against the faux-fur coat and the white snow, while the knitted scarf really adds to the vibe.

Freddie Double Breasted Faux Fur Coat
AllSaints
Freddie Double Breasted Faux Fur Coat

Mohair-Blend Rib-Knit Cardigan
& Other Stories
Mohair-Blend Rib-Knit Cardigan

Cashmere Neck Tie
JOHNSTONS OF ELGIN
Cashmere Neck Tie

Tivoli Iv Parc Genuine Shearling Waterproof Boot
SOREL
Tivoli Iv Parc Genuine Shearling Waterproof Boot

