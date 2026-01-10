5 Trends All the Ski (and Après-Ski) Girlies Will Wear in 2026

Kudos to anyone who has tried to learn a new sport as an adult because it ain't easy. When I decided to take up skiing a few years ago, I was slightly embarrassed to be on the bunny slopes as kindergartners whizzed by me. One thing helped fuel my transition from pizza to French fries was thinking of all the cute ski outfits I could wear for my new hobby. There, I said it. I care about appearances, okay? You can judge me all you want, but you can't deny that dressing the part is half the fun.
My Instagram and TikTok algorithms have clearly caught on to my skiing obsession, as my feeds are regularly filled with snowy slopes, Aspen lodges, Saint Moritz scenery, and, of course, stylish women wearing a mix of technical attire and casual après-ski outfits. After sifting through the dozens of photos I've saved this winter, I distilled the top five trends that will continue gaining traction until the lifts are shuttered for the season. Scroll down to shop.