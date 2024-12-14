The “Dated” Cardigan Trend Stylish People Will Be Wearing With Jeans All Winter
While most of the year I aim for a refined, streamlined wardrobe, winter has a way of unravelling those intentions. When the temperature drops, practicality takes over, and bundling up becomes the top priority. Still a magpie for all things beautiful, my attraction is pointed towards chunky knits of the chicest—and cosiest—sorts, and recently I've only had eyes for Fair Isle cardigans.
There’s something irresistibly nostalgic about a chunky Fair Isle cardigan. It’s a little gawky, a little old-school, and always best when it looks well-loved. With its intricate patterns and cosy, homespun appeal, it feels wholesome—like a warm coffee on a frosty morning. Equally chic when worn layered over dresses or paired with jeans and boots, this traditional knit feels comfortable and wearable, as well as being a great antidote for winter's hash bite.
While the Fair Isle weaving technique emerged in a small Scottish island of the same name, the pattern has gone on to reach international appeal.
Fast forward to today, and Fair Isle really feels like its peaking in popularity. Recently seen on screen by Joanne in Netflix's rom-com show Nobody Wants This, the character styled a beige and brown Fair Isle knit from Ralph Lauren that quickly sold out after airing. Beyond pop culture moments, the resurgence of Fair Isle cardigans feels timely. Amid fast fashion’s dominance, there’s something grounding about wearing a piece steeped in history.
While I'll always have a soft spot for a classic Fair Isle jumper, there's something about the cardigan trend that feels particularly appealing. Tapping into our collective preference for cardigans over jumpers right now, Fair Isle cardigans also feel fresher and more feminine—and a little less like the styles that might dominate your grandpa's wardrobe.
As the days grow colder, I’m leaning into the magic of Fair Isle. Read on to discover our edit of the best styles below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST FAIR ISLE CARDIGANS:
This cropped cardigan is perfect for styling with high-waisted trousers.
The alpaca and merino composition will keep you cosy all season.
I always come back to &Daughter for their elegant knitwear.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
