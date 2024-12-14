The “Dated” Cardigan Trend Stylish People Will Be Wearing With Jeans All Winter

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

While most of the year I aim for a refined, streamlined wardrobe, winter has a way of unravelling those intentions. When the temperature drops, practicality takes over, and bundling up becomes the top priority. Still a magpie for all things beautiful, my attraction is pointed towards chunky knits of the chicest—and cosiest—sorts, and recently I've only had eyes for Fair Isle cardigans.

Influencer wears a fair isle cardigan

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

There’s something irresistibly nostalgic about a chunky Fair Isle cardigan. It’s a little gawky, a little old-school, and always best when it looks well-loved. With its intricate patterns and cosy, homespun appeal, it feels wholesome—like a warm coffee on a frosty morning. Equally chic when worn layered over dresses or paired with jeans and boots, this traditional knit feels comfortable and wearable, as well as being a great antidote for winter's hash bite.

Influencer wears a Fair Isle cardigan.

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

While the Fair Isle weaving technique emerged in a small Scottish island of the same name, the pattern has gone on to reach international appeal.

Fast forward to today, and Fair Isle really feels like its peaking in popularity. Recently seen on screen by Joanne in Netflix's rom-com show Nobody Wants This, the character styled a beige and brown Fair Isle knit from Ralph Lauren that quickly sold out after airing. Beyond pop culture moments, the resurgence of Fair Isle cardigans feels timely. Amid fast fashion’s dominance, there’s something grounding about wearing a piece steeped in history.

Influencer wears a fair isle cardigan

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

While I'll always have a soft spot for a classic Fair Isle jumper, there's something about the cardigan trend that feels particularly appealing. Tapping into our collective preference for cardigans over jumpers right now, Fair Isle cardigans also feel fresher and more feminine—and a little less like the styles that might dominate your grandpa's wardrobe.

As the days grow colder, I’m leaning into the magic of Fair Isle. Read on to discover our edit of the best styles below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST FAIR ISLE CARDIGANS:

Freba Zip Cardigan
Aligne
Freba Zip Cardigan

Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Michaela Fair Isle Cashmere-Blend Cardigan
Khaite
Michaela Fair Isle Cashmere-Blend Cardigan

This is so easy to slip in a capsule wardrobe.

Weekend Maxmara Eccelso Wool Blend Cardigan, Hazelnut Brown
Weekend MaxMara
Eccelso Wool Blend Cardigan

Style with camel trousers for a sleek, tonal look.

Cream Fair Isle Knitted Wool Cardigan
Nobodys Child
Cream Fair Isle Knitted Wool Cardigan

This also comes in red.

Combined Jacquard Knit Jacket
Zara
Combined Jacquard Knit Jacket

This comes up smaller than usual so consider sizing up.

Fair Isle Alpaca Blend Cardigan
Polo Ralph Lauren
Fair Isle Alpaca Blend Cardigan

This cropped cardigan is perfect for styling with high-waisted trousers.

Clarke Fair Isle Knitted Cardigan
DÔEN
Clarke Fair Isle Knitted Cardigan

The alpaca and merino composition will keep you cosy all season.

Ada Fairisle Cardigan in Brown Multi
&Daughter
Ada Fairisle Cardigan in Brown Multi

I always come back to &Daughter for their elegant knitwear.

Christina Fairisle Cardigan
Veronica Beard
Christina Fairisle Cardigan

Style with denim or wear with grey tailored trousers.

Fair Isle Wool-Blend Cardigan
Thom Browne
Fair Isle Wool-Blend Cardigan

A light grey cardigan is a capsule wardrobe staple you'll keep coming back to.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸