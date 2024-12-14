The “Dated” Cardigan Trend Stylish People Will Be Wearing With Jeans All Winter

While most of the year I aim for a refined, streamlined wardrobe, winter has a way of unravelling those intentions. When the temperature drops, practicality takes over, and bundling up becomes the top priority. Still a magpie for all things beautiful, my attraction is pointed towards chunky knits of the chicest—and cosiest—sorts, and recently I've only had eyes for Fair Isle cardigans.

There’s something irresistibly nostalgic about a chunky Fair Isle cardigan. It’s a little gawky, a little old-school, and always best when it looks well-loved. With its intricate patterns and cosy, homespun appeal, it feels wholesome—like a warm coffee on a frosty morning. Equally chic when worn layered over dresses or paired with jeans and boots, this traditional knit feels comfortable and wearable, as well as being a great antidote for winter's hash bite.

While the Fair Isle weaving technique emerged in a small Scottish island of the same name, the pattern has gone on to reach international appeal.

Fast forward to today, and Fair Isle really feels like its peaking in popularity. Recently seen on screen by Joanne in Netflix's rom-com show Nobody Wants This, the character styled a beige and brown Fair Isle knit from Ralph Lauren that quickly sold out after airing. Beyond pop culture moments, the resurgence of Fair Isle cardigans feels timely. Amid fast fashion’s dominance, there’s something grounding about wearing a piece steeped in history.

While I'll always have a soft spot for a classic Fair Isle jumper, there's something about the cardigan trend that feels particularly appealing. Tapping into our collective preference for cardigans over jumpers right now, Fair Isle cardigans also feel fresher and more feminine—and a little less like the styles that might dominate your grandpa's wardrobe.

As the days grow colder, I’m leaning into the magic of Fair Isle. Read on to discover our edit of the best styles below.

