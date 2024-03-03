Your Stylish Guide to the Alps, Even If You Have Never Skied Before

Welcome to Out of Office...Who What Wear UK's chic travel guide that provides you with the most stylish take on any given destination by tapping creatives who know where to stay, what to eat and, importantly, which items to pack. This month, former Who What Wear UK Editor and accidental skiwear expert Emma Spedding shares her tips for a memorable trip to the Alps.

When I first started dating my now husband eight years ago, he said everything was going great, except that there was one small problem – I didn’t ski. He is such a skiing obsessive that three years ago he founded his own skiwear rental business called Blanqo, where you can rent premium brands like Perfect Moment and Volcom for a week or two. So not only can I now after many ski lessons keep up with him on a mountain (well, almost), but I also use my expertise as a fashion editor to help with Blanqo, advising what products and trends to buy into and with the creative side of the business. I have therefore gone from a total novice to an accidental skiing expert and my Discover page on Instagram is now 90% pictures taken on the mountain.

Brands like Goldbergh and Perfect Moment have encouraged skiers to lean into the glamour of the Alpine setting and have more fun with their outfits, with lots of retro prints, metallics and bold silhouettes. I now take an obnoxiously large suitcase on any ski trip and rent at least three skiing outfits, because it’s just a great excuse to try different looks. I have spent the last few months combing through the upcoming 2025 collections to decide what skiwear looks Blanqo should buy for next year, as well as seeing real-time what people are renting and wearing on the mountains this winter. I spend a lot of time speaking to skiwear designers, as well helping advise beginners on what they should wear, and so have learnt how to dress effectively for a winter getaway.

Having learnt to ski as an adult, I know it can be a daunting holiday to plan and pack for, and you can have visions of being a Bridget Jones hurtling off a cliff face with no concept of how to stop. It is also easy to think if you didn’t go to a school that took you on annual trips to Morzine that this isn’t a hobby for you, however there are lots of communities and groups that are encouraging more people to give skiing a go even if you never thought it was for you. I promise it is something that you can pick up surprisingly quickly, and after just one week of lessons you will be able to comfortably navigate plenty of pistes.

From the skiing communities to emerging trends to buzzed-about hotel openings, here is my Out of Office guide to the Alps…

A Stylish Guide to Skiing in the Alps:

1. How to Get There

One of the downsides of a ski trip can be the long transfers from the airport to the ski resort–three-hour bus journeys on winding roads will make anyone feel car sick. This year the Eurostar extended its snow service, with trains that go from St Pancras International to Chambéry, Albertville, Moutiers, Aime-La Plagne, Landry and Bourg-Saint-Maurice. Not only does this help to reduce the carbon emissions of your trip, but each passenger can also take two suitcases and skis on board which is a win in my books. The car service company BlackLane has also this year launched a City-to-Slopes service with 33 routes across major ski resorts, which is certainly a premium way to travel from the airport compared to a shared bus. It helps to make the transfer much more seamless, which for many is worth the investment.

2. What to Pack

Skiing is a great excuse to wear something fabulous and embrace the glamour of the setting. However first and foremost you need your outfit to be practical and to keep you warm and dry whatever conditions you might be faced with. The key is layering, and you want to start off with base layers that will also be breathable and sweat resistant – I either wear Uniqlo’s HeatTech or base layers from M&S. Then you will need a mid-layer which will be a light fleece or jumper – I rotate between mountain-printed crew-necks from Sweaty Betty and a sporty fleece from North Face. As for outerwear, I’d advise you rent or invest in as high quality as you can–I would avoid high street fashion-led ski suits which just don’t have all the functionality to keep you adequately warm. You need your jacket, for example, to have a snow skirt to stop snow from entering your jacket, a ski pass pocket on the arm and lots of practical pockets for storing snacks and accessories for later in the day.

I tend to pack one ski suit which will be my more statement look of the holiday (this year I have my eyes on a houndstooth Perfect Moment one piece), as well as a ski jacket (that I will wear to the airport and in the evenings) and salopettes. This year there has been a real trend for mirrored metallics and the Perfect Moment Nevada duvet coat is one of the most-rented pieces on Blanqo, while Goldbergh’s gold Bombardino jacket has become a cult favourite. Red is always a popular choice on the mountains and so is a timeless look, whether you wear it head-to-toe or as a pop of red with one item. Perfect Moment has ushered in a retro aesthetic, with sporty stripes, chevrons and houndstooth prints that are inspired by the skiwear you’d have seen in Chamonix in the ’70s. This is a trend that isn’t going anywhere, as designers continue to be inspired by archive images of French ski resorts and heritage designs.

As for the après, ski resorts are very relaxed in the evening, even at the most luxurious hotels, so I would recommend you pack lots of knitwear and pile fleeces and leave the dresses and heels at home. I tend to stick to knitwear in cream and neutral colour palettes, as well as Alpine prints, and pair them with jeans and practical Sorel boots. A swimsuit is also an essential, as even if your hotel doesn’t have a hot tub, most resorts have sauna and swimming complexes. Aquamotion in Courchevel, for example, has three saunas and an indoor/outdoor pool where you can soak in the jets while admiring the epic views of the snow-lined trees.

As for ski equipment, you can hire skis or a snowboard, your ski boots and a helmet at all ski resorts. I would, however, recommend booking this in advance as often you can get discounts if you buy online in advance of your trip. You will also need to purchase a ski pass for your trip, however if you are a total beginner and doing lessons it is worth checking with your instructor which they advise you purchase and whether you will need an all-access lift pass.

3. What to Eat

Don’t leave the mountains without having at least one hot chocolate, a tartiflette for lunch on the mountain and a raclette or fondue evening. Restaurants and shops in ski resorts are very expensive, so I always pack chocolates and biscuits with me to have as chairlift snacks. Every ski holiday I treat myself to one amazing meal up the mountain, and so far the best tartiflette I’ve ever had is at L’Edelweiss in Val D’Isere.

4. Where to Stay

When it comes to luxury hotels there are a few that come instantly to mind–Portetta in Courchevel 1650 is a sibling to the Lime Wood hotel and the Pig and has the same sensibility and country house aesthetic with roaring fires, wood panelling and rich rugs. I can’t think of anywhere better to sit with a hot chocolate after a long day in the snow. The one percent are currently flocking to Six Senses Residences Courchevel and Le Couccou Meribel, while Forestis in the Dolomites has become something of an Instagram haunt, with spectacular panoramic views and a modernist architecture that looks straight from a James Bond film. Luxury hotels come at a staggering cost in the Alps, however, so it’s worth remembering you will spend most of your time out on the mountain, and so comfortable, basic accommodation is also a sensible choice.

My Final Thoughts...

From ski hire to lift passes, there are a lot of different elements that go into planning a ski trip and so sometimes it’s easiest to book onto a pre-planned trip. In recent years there has been a real rise in community trips that are encouraging more people to try winter sports and that also organise plenty of other activities outside of your ski lessons. Off Piste Ski Trip, for example, is a group which organises several trips a season and is a community of skiers and snowboarders bringing Black culture to the slopes and breaking down barriers. On the latest trip they had BBQs, pool parties and DJ sets at the bottom of the slopes. Gals Who Travel, a community for young female travellers, also hosts a 7-day group ski trip which includes a night in Barcelona and then you travel to the mountains in Andorra, which is perfect for beginners.