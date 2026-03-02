5 Outfit Trends My Chic Co-Workers Are Wearing That You'll Be Very Tempted to Cop

I love walking into the office and seeing my cool co-workers in their chic outfits. I take mental notes of the pieces I’m coveting and often ask where they got them. It’s like an IRL Instagram scroll, so fun. Well, when I’m not in the office with them, they’re kind of ubiquitous because we all follow each other. So, I get to see even more outfit trends to try. I seriously work with NYC cool girls, it’s like I’m getting cooler just by association.
Each co-worker has a distinct personal style, and I love gathering my own outfit ideas through seeing them on Instagram and in-person. Lately, I’ve been saving a few of their looks as I’ve noticed my co-workers are wearing particular trends that are easy to add to my wardrobe. From sheer tops to knee-high boots, these trends are on my list to purchase ASAP.
If you’re looking for some new trends to try and want to see them authentically worn, keep scrolling to see some outfit inspiration and shop similar items.
“I wore this outfit to an industry event, and it’s easily my favorite outfit of the winter season. Fran Fine inspired me with the cheetah coat. Still, ultimately, I have to give credit to Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2025 show: my favorite look was a leather top and skirt combo that went down the runway, and I fell in love with the red/purple color combo. When I saw my style icon/Scorpio sister, Alexa Chung, sport the exact look as well, I knew I had to create my own spin on it. As a social editor for WWW, I skim through every article (like seriously, I do) our editors post, and one trend that really spoke to me was that suede is so in, so to create the look, I went to the internet to find the perfect purple suede pencil skirt and was successful on Depop. For the top, I already had a red boatneck top from LA Apparel, which is my favorite place for elevated basics.”
Madewell
The '90s Boatneck Tee in Compact Cotton
retrofete
Marcella Skirt
J.Crew
Cashmere High V-Neck Sweater
Eterne
Emma Skirt
Anna LaPlaca, Senior Fashion Editor
“While my style doesn't typically lean romantic, lace details are a major trend at the moment, and I've landed on a way to style it that feels like me, AKA more elevated and minimal. I paired my lace-trimmed tank—one of the year's most viral pieces—with a sleek leather jacket and white denim. I love how the lace detail just barely peeks out from underneath the jacket, giving an otherwise classic outfit a modern touch.”
Free People
Elena Lace Tank
Reformation
Bijou Sheer Top
superdown
Jett Asymmetrical Top
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Camisole
Aniyah Morinia, Editor, Branded Content
“I fell for the Intimissimi sheer top propoganda all over my social media and my wardrobe thanks me for it. I started with the chocolate brown color as we entered fall and just purchased the true black because I was wearing it so often. Dinner with the girls? Sheer top and jeans. Going out dancing in NYC? Sheer top and skirt. Going to the office? Both of my sheer tops layered. The boat neck style feels very fresh and stylish without a lot of effort. Not to mention this cashmere blend makes going out with this and a coat so much more bearable. Don't be surprised when you see me sporting this in more colors.”
Intimissimi
Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top
ZARA
Semi-Sheer Knit Top
Commando
Chic Mesh Long Sleeve Tee
Gap
High-Neck Sheer Sweater
Ana Escalante, Associate Features Editor
“I love this Eloquii peplum jacket that I got over the holidays. Despite it feeling very end-of-year coded with the velvet fabrication and elegant construction, I try to wear it year round. I pared it with some classic jeans to dress it down a bit more and my favorite black cashmere sweater wrapped around my neck.”