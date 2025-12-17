If You Want to Be On-Trend for 2026, Retire These 6 Jewelry Trends (and Wear These 6)

One undeniable truth about fashion? What's considered "trendy" might change quickly, but rest assured that everything comes back into style eventually. That's no more apparent than when tracking what's regarded as outdated jewelry trends, which, by all accounts, are the heirlooms in our grandmother's jewelry box that we haven't yet pulled out of storage. Often the biggest jewelry trend of the season is plucked from the obscurity of the bottom drawer—think the revival of beaded jewelry. Jewelry trends live on that rinse-and-repeat cycle, but that by no means makes them less exciting than any other trend! Unlike other accessories, jewelry remains one of the few purchases that give our everyday staples a sparkly, brand-new feel, even if the styles themselves aren't all that new. Basically, jewelry is the best investment you can make for the long haul, without a doubt.
However, we'll admit it can be hard to determine which styles are worth buying right now, especially given jewelry's cyclical nature. Thankfully, that's where our editorial team comes in handy. We spend more hours than we care to admit tracking which brands are going viral, searching for the best jewelry trends, and thinking about what trends could be considered outdated. It's only fitting, then, that we'd use our hyper-fixation for the greater good by helping figure out what jewelry trends stylish people will be wearing in the coming year. After spending countless hours scrolling through social media, recent runway collections, and the new-arrivals section, we were able to compile a list of six jewelry trends worth shopping for in 2026, plus six to put in storage for the time being. Make room in your jewelry box (or go through your storage) because one of these trends will have you feeling as if you've stepped into a brand-new era.
Putting in Storage: Coquette-Coded
Investing In: Gothic Romance
Remember when all things coquette coded reigned supreme? Well, it might be time to say buh-bye to our bow-covered pieces. From critically acclaimed films such as Nosferatu and Frankensteinto the runway collections of Saint Laurent and Valentino, we’ve seen a collective shift in pop culture away from "softer" aesthetics towards a full-fledged gothic revival. Drawing from the late 19th century, fashion directors have embraced melodrama by incorporating the signature visual elements of brooding romanticism—think gloomy color palettes, ornate textiles, and over-the-top jewelry. The latter has arguably been the most adept embodiment of this era, as we've seen designers dial up the dark romanticism through gemstone-encrusted cross earrings or ornate heart-shaped pendants that feel like they could have been pulled straight from the pages of Wuthering Heights. Considering the continued popularity of said novel, it's no wonder, then, that we've seen this jewelry trend slowly bewitch the style set, too. After all, everyone wants an excuse to pretend they're the protagonists of a great love story; wearing a few gothic-inspired pieces of jewelry gives them that chance.
Chloé
Château Treasures Charm Necklace
Ben-Amun
24k Gold Electroplated Pearly Drop Cross Earrings
Pamela Love
Paola Bracelet
ZARA
2-Pack of Charm and Box Necklaces
Awe Inspired
Fortune Teller Ring
Free People
Tavi Pin
Putting in Storage: Nature Motifs
Investing In: Art Deco Motifs
While some recent jewelry trends draw inspiration from different eras, others take visual cues from various art forms. One doesn't need a degree to recognize the influence that art movements have had on influencing fashion creatives—simply refer to the surrealist-inspired footwear in Loewe's S/S 26 show or the teardrop-shaped earrings in Bottega Veneta's F/W 22 show. But if you're curious about one of the more recent examples of this phenomenon, look no further than the influx of Art Deco–inspired jewelry on the runway. Not to be confused with the Art Nouveau movement, which drew inspiration from nature, Art Deco is distinct because it draws from the architecture, art, and, most importantly, fashion trends that defined the '20s. You can see the influence of the roaring twenties reflected across luxury and indie brands' collections alike, as they've championed pieces with sharp geometric shapes, theatrical color palettes, and futuristic elements that seem to evoke the architecture of that era. It's a sort of Art Deco revival that reminds us we don't always need to pick up a textbook to appreciate the beauty of something; we can just put on sleek jewelry.
Argento Vivo
Modern Ribbed Cuff
Louis Abel
Maze Cord Necklace
SAME
Stone Drop Necklace
Heaven Mayhem
Clarke 18k Gold-Plated Cuff
Lié Studio
The Ella Stud Earrings
Julietta
Opyum Necklace
Putting in Storage: Crystals
Investing In: Colored Gemstones
The beauty of wintertime is that there are always a few trends you can expect to come back with the same velocity as a gust of chilly wind—one of them being the imminent return of crystal jewelry. While we'd never dissuade anyone from getting into the holiday spirit, for those who aren't feeling as festive this season, there's another equally stylish alternative: moody gemstones. Frankly, there's no better way to embrace all the feelingsthat come with this time of year than by putting on a few sulky gemstones, or at least that's seemingly the sentiment designers shared when creating their recent collections. From Chloé to Heaven Mayhem, designers leaned into their "Grinch" tendencies by giving traditional pieces a darker twist through gemstones like onyx, tiger's eye, jasper, and even malachite. The reimagining of the classic string of pearls or dangling crystal earrings with alt-gems reminds us that we don't have to celebrate or dress like everyone else during the holidays. By leaning into our emotions, or rather, wearing a few moodier gemstones, we're able to find things that make our hearts grow twice as big (just like the Grinch).