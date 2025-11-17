Not Sequins, Not Floral—The Elegant Party Dress Margot Robbie and Rosie HW Swear By

In my experience, the party-peppered months of November and December can be some of the trickiest to shop for—especially if you consider yourself a timeless dresser. With micro-trends dominating the landscape each year, it becomes all too easy to distinguish one festive wardrobe from the next. Prints shift, embellishments evolve, and suddenly last year’s “it” dress feels oddly timestamped. As someone who prioritises pieces that will stand the test of time, I often find myself stuck in a seasonal style stalemate.
That's why I was so inspired when I came across a shot of Margot Robbie this week wearing the timeless party-ready dress trend I know will hold up for years to come. Echoing the cool tailoring trend that continues to endure, blazer dresses return every festive season without fail. In particular, the Wardrobe.NYC x Rosie Huntington-Whiteley black blazer dress has reemerged as a favourite among fashion people once again.
Taking hers out for a spin just this week, I spotted Margot styling the collarless blazer dress with tall black leather heels and a black Chanel Flap Bag. With its clean lines and tailored structure, the black minidress takes its cues from classic tailoring, exuding a naturally polished energy that does the styling work for you. As Margot demonstrated, minimal accessories and a monochromatic palette only elevate its refined appeal.
Designed as part of her ongoing collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC, naturally, Rosie has sported the timeless dress on a number of evening occasions, too. True to her luxurious aesthetic, she often leans into sleek, tonal styling—her leather blazer and black fishnet tights offering one of the chicest interpretations of the trend I’ve seen.
And it isn’t just celebrities taking note. I recently spotted influencer @nlmarilyn layering hers over a black column skirt and finishing with a structured hat, whilst others have kept things classic, opting for sheer black tights and pointed-toe heels for an elegant and refined finish.
While the Wardrobe.NYC version is having a moment; the high street and designer offerings are just as compelling this season. From H&M and Mango’s neatly tailored takes to Valentino’s sculptural, evening-ready iteration, the blazer dress is firmly cemented as one of the season's most sophisticated party-season staples.
Read on to shop my edit of the best blazer dresses to see you through the festive circuit for many years to come.
Shop the Wardrobe.NYC X Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Blazer Dress:
Wardrobe.NYC
X Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Twill Blazer Dress
Shop the dress the celebrity style set always comes back to.
Shop Blazer Dresses:
Mango
Wool-Blend Blazer Dress
The wool-blend composition ensures a warm finish will adding structure to this party-ready dress.
H&M
Tuxedo Blazer Dress
Style with pointed-toe heels or wear this with leather knee-high boots.
Zara
Double-Breasted Coat Dress Harry Lambert for Zara X Disney
The sculpted hour-glass silhouette gives this such an elevated edge.
Zara
Double-Breasted Blazer Dress
In a dark shade of black, this is so easy to slot into a evening capsule wardrobe.
Mango
Double-Breasted Blazer-Style Dress
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer Dress
Add a pop of colour to your party-wear rotation.
Versace
Double-Breasted Grain De Poudre Wool Mini Dress
The sweetheart neckline lends this minidress a pretty, romantic edge.
Meshki
Beatrice Blazer Mini Dress
This comes in sizes XXS—3XL.
Violante Nessi
Botero Double-Breasted Cady Mini Dress
The sharply padded shoulders help to balance to short cut of the wool minidress.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.