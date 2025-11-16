Part of what makes winter fashion so appealing is that it truly is so timeless. The sleek coats and polished boots that emerge during this time of year are considerably classic styles that don’t often fall victim to the trend cycle’s merciless pattern of destruction. When something does get claimed as the look of the season and spread throughout the masses, it’s never so pervasive that it will feel entirely out of place and aged to the point that it transports you back to the time when it was first in style. (Case in point: Ponchos, fur-trimmed puffer jackets and the janky shearling boots all worn throughout the noughties.)
Still, there are styles that are certainly more contemporary than others, which brings us to purveying the landscape and taking stock of all the winter trends that could be labelled as dated in 2025. The drop in temperature is always a chance for us to get nostalgic and revisit our well-loved wardrobe staples that saw us through prior months. In the same way, it’s an invitation to consider if those pieces are still serving us or if they’re worth undergoing an update in favour of something slightly more relevant.
Again, fashion’s fickleness means styles will always ebb and flow, so the best buying philosophy is to shop with blinkers on and ignore what’s being espoused as “in”. Winter fashion trends are far less likely to ever be truly “out” because of how ageless and elegant they can be. So, if you purchase well and with intention, it should never be the case that everything you own suddenly feels past its prime or antiquated. In the same way, an enduring wardrobe often gives you greater freedom to experiment with other categories where you can be extra playful and trend-led.
With that being said, I’ve revisited the most recent runway and scoured through the latest offerings from style insiders to compile a list of the winter 2025 fashion trends that are in favour and the ones that are being phased out. Again, this isn’t a case of recommending you follow suit and part ways with something you’re besotted with. But, if you aren’t entirely sure a piece is still for you and are wondering what else is out there, then consider this a guide to the new looks those with taste are currently gravitating towards. Uncover the “dated” winter fashion trends of 2025 and the fresher styles people are wearing instead.
The 5 "Dated" Winter Fashion Trends and the Fresh Styles We're Wearing Instead
1. Passing On: Tassle Loafers
1. Wearing Instead: Lace-Up Derbies
Style Notes: Without a doubt, flat leather shoes are one of the most useful and dependable items come cooler climates, though they have certainly evolved in recent years. Once, our lexicons were limited only to strict styles like loafers and ballet flats, not realising that there were so many different iterations within these broader categories. So while these footwear options will always have a place in our wardrobes, there are some versions that perhaps don’t feel as contemporary as others. After owning them for several years, I’ve finally decided to retire my tassel loafers for something more up to date, like derbys. Already spotted on Celine’s Spring 2026 runway and on tastemakers like Tracee Ellis Ross, the quaint lace-up shoe will have you putting your best foot forward.
Shop the Trend:
CELINE
Lise Perforated Triomphe Richelieu in Lambskin
One of Michael Rider's most splashy parts of his debut collection, and an homage to the American in Paris ethos of the designer and brand.
Miu Miu
Calf Leather Brogue Shoes
Miu Miu is known for subverting codes, and this trainer-esque pair of calf leather brouges with elegantly sporty soles proves exactly why.
Lemaire
Souris Flat Classic Derbys
Parisians know best that this trend certainly has legs.
The Row
Awar Lace-Up Shoes
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are always ahead of the curve, and these dainty lace-up flats showcase that.
2. Passing On: Knee-High Socks and Heels
2. Wearing Instead: Burgundy Tights
Style Notes: To some, tights and wintertime are a pairing that takes them back to the days of stuffy classrooms, strict headmistresses and locker-adorned hallways. Because of this, I’ve always found a natural inclination to rebel against black tights, opting for either a lighter and more sensual denier level or something considerably more bold like the animal print tights worn by Chloë Sevigny in 1996. However, one of the bigger tights trends to appear in the past few years was fishnets. Worn by everyone from Victoria Beckham to Isabelle Huppert and even Rihanna when sporting a pair of Balenciaga pantaboots, the netted style is one that I can say has firmly been relegated for a few seasons now. Taking its place is none other than sumptuous burgundy tights in the very apt Chianti-inspired shade.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Tights 40 Denier
Hold the morning coffee and invest in a subtle accessory trend that can enhance any reliable outfit.
Calzedonia
50 Denier Soft Comfort Microfibre Tights
The microfibre fabric is resistant and designed to last.
Reformation
Swedish Stockings Svea Sheer Tights
Consider this the seasonal equivalent of the pop of red trend.
MANGO
Thin Veiled Tights
Oh so sheer, for just a wash of merlot over your legs.
3. Passing On: Belted Puffer Coats
3. Wearing Instead: Faux Fur Coats
Style Notes: A belted puffer coat was once the antidote to frigid mornings when getting out of bed before the sun rose seemed impossible. Serving as a socially-appropriate way of taking your duvet with you when leaving the house, they aided us through many an early morning dog walk or mid-day farmer’s market run. However, they’re not always the easiest to style and don’t really feel like the right fit for most workplaces, so it’s not surprising to say that tastemakers are gravitating towards another style of winter coat. Still as deluxe in texture and thermal regulating, faux fur coats have all the tactile dreaminess of a puffer coat but are underscored with both a ‘ladies who lunch’ level of sophistication and indie sleaze. Best of all, it will instantly elevate anything else you pair with it.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Fluffy Coat
This coat reminds me of the styles showcased on Miu Miu's autumn/winter 2024 runway.
MANGO
Faux-Fur Coat With Belt
Shot under the Pont Alexandre III, this coat is imbued with an incredibly chic Parisienne sensibility.
& Other Stories
Faux Fur Midi Coat
Just pair with a distressed Birkin to emulate your inner Olsen Twin.
ZARA
Wool Coat With Faux Fur Collar Zw Collection
If an all faux fur ensemble isn't to your tastes, opt for this style with a polished trim collar.
4. Passing On: Opera Gloves
4. Wearing Instead: Wrist-Length Gloves
Style Notes: From the runways to the red carpet, opera gloves really felt unavoidable over the past few years. And as elegant as they are, they’re just simply impractical. Whilst there is something lavish about avoiding responsibilities like texting purely because your hands are out of action in this manner, the biggest hallmark of luxury this season is a life well lived, meaning that people are swapping this style out for functional wrist-lengths. An element of still sophistication remains because style insiders are wearing leather versions, but consider this a case of prioritising the everyday and saving these for a sense of occasion.
Shop the Trend:
Bottega Veneta
Intrecciato Leather Gloves in Nero
Artistry is on display with this intrecciato leather pair from Bottega Veneta.
Prada
Nappa Leather Gloves
The triangular sigil and adjustable buckle makes this an incredibly refined option.
MANGO
Leather Gloves
Embrace the faux fur trend on the micro level with this mock-shearling lining.
M&S
Leather Gloves
The definition of expensive-looking high-street and available in five different shades, including black, navy, brown, tan and chocolate.
5. Passing On: Chunky Chelsea Boots
5. Wearing Instead: Flat Sock Boots
Style Notes: From Sloan Rangers to Cotswold roamers, Chelsea boots are a reliable shoe style that can withstand rain, hail and shine. (Though, there’s not a lot of that at present). To some palettes, however, they can border on chunky, meaning that they often have to be paired with equally boxy shapes or something more body-conscious to offset their bulky shape. So, when I noticed that members of the celebrity style set like Jennifer Lawrence were gravitating toward slimmer shapes, my interest was piqued. Flat sock boots are like winter’s equivalent to a ballet flat, with an ankle-skimming shape and taut silhouette that’s just so graceful.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Leather Sock Boots
Straight from the runway at a fraction of a traditional designer cost.
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Boot
This is the exact pair owned by Jennifer Lawrence, and lusted over by many.
Dear Frances
Balla Bootie
Made from delicate Italian leather, this is my choice of winter boots this season.
Soeur
Black Cosma Ankle Boots
A true slip-on with flexible fabric and a water-resistant exterior.
