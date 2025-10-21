From Kate Moss roaming around Paris in a slinky little black dress and a pair of seductively translucent light deniers to Alexa Chung in a silky mini slip and Burberry’s Nova Check pumps, there’s no denying that black tights are as British as they come.
But to some, this cool-weather staple still reeks of the sixth form corridors and stuffy libraries that used to play host to them, causing a slight aversion to donning the beloved hosiery style. That’s where the chicest alternatives to black tights come in.
In recent years, tights have slowly risen in the ranks from a forgotten underwear drawer to a considered and foremost addition to thoughtful outfits. You can blame this on Chanel's creative director Matthieu Blazy, who first helped whet consumers’ palettes for elegant tights during his tenure at Bottega Veneta. Indeed, during the Italian designer’s sophomore season at the house, he presented a look that featured a chunky navy jumper paired with black tights and a pair of knickers. This act of wearing tights as trousers swiftly became one of the year’s biggest trends, adopted by everyone from Kendall Jenner while out in Beverly Hills to Emma Corrin gliding through glittering grand canals at the Venice Film Festival.
And while black tights will always be a true sartorial classic, it’s moments like these that encourage you to expand the horizons of your personal taste and explore more innovative options. These sophisticated alternatives to black tights aren’t total substitutes, but rather fresher choices that can breathe new life into a stale outfit or transform a look into something far more intentional and impactful. Better still, these choices all offer the same thermal support and layering benefits that black tights do, which is an essential element for surviving the frigid winter months that await us, without actually breaking the bank, given that most expensive-looking high-street styles start for less than the price of sickly sweet iced coffee at one of London’s trendiest cafes.
As for what alternatives to black tights are dominating? It’s a combination of bold neutrals and vibrant patterns, including the beloved tiger-print pair famously worn by Chloë Sevigny to a film premiere in 1996 and the saturated tones seen on Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2023 runway.
Ultimately, the question isn’t whether to wear tights or not to wear tights, but what tights to wear, and as the below proves, there are countless slick and polished options for you to choose from.
With that in mind, keep scrolling through for the 5 elegant alternatives to black tights that will have you swapping, or at least pausing, your well-loved and long-standing pair of dark stockings.
The 5 Chicest Alternatives to Black Tights
1. Grey Tights
Style Notes: When eschewing a colour as classic as black, it’s always safest to stay within your comfort zone with another dialled-down shade. Grey, as unassuming and benevolent as it sounds, is a fantastic option for those who want to shake things up. Not only is the hue the closest thing you can get to black without crossing over into that territory, meaning that you’ll feel a sense of familiarity when wearing it, but the paler tone actually can help brighten your overall ensemble. From steel to pewter and even true silver, this look is 50 shades of classy.
Shop the Tights:
Calzedonia
50 Denier Soft Comfort Microfibre Tights
Slightly opaque tights with a soft touch microfibre fabric and designed with durability in mind, thanks to an innovative non-run material. Oh, and did we mention it comes in nearly 20 other shades?
H&M
2-Pack Fine-Knit Tights
Can't choose which grey is right for you? Get more bang for your buck with this pack of two from H&M.
WOLFORD
Velvet De Luxe 50 Denier Tights
Crafted from Wolford's innovative Velvet de Luxe fabric.
MANGO
Thin Veiled Tights
So wispy and delicate.
2. Burgundy Tights
Style Notes: It’s not just you who’s seeing red. Shades like oxblood, merlot and chianti continue to dominate during the colder months, with the most ingenious dressers incorporating the popular hue into their outfits by slipping into a pair of burgundy tights. The result is something that feels decadent but also gently winks to the shade du jour.
Shop the Tights:
H&M
Tights 40 Denier
Skip the morning pastry in favour for a investment that you'll really be able to stretch all season long.
M&S
40 Denier Silky Soft Opaque Tights
M&S is a fashion editor's go-to for affordable and durable basics.
WOLFORD
Neon 40 Denier Tights
This pair would look so divine with T-bar sandals and a luxe pencil skirt.
MANGO
Thin Veiled Tights
These will finish off any structured outfit quite nicely.
3. Designer Logo Tights
Style Notes: Fashion has steadily been obsessed with the naked dressing movement, from Miu Miu’s satin bras that poke out the side of the brand’s knitted cardigans to Chloé’s boudoir-approved lace-trim ruffle shorts. In recent seasons, however, we’ve seen brands embrace this mode further through hosiery and the fusion of revealing the skin through a historically matronly silhouette. The result is both prim and provocative, proving the most potent antidote to secretarial and sexy black tights.
Shop the Tights:
Giorgio Armani
20-Denier Tights With Ga Motif
Such a small, but profound, addition.
Gucci
Printed Stretch Nylon Tights
The glamour!
Victoria Beckham
VB Monogram Lace Tights
Peep the minute "VB" monogram hidden within the floral appliqué.
Valentino
Floral Lace Tights
For the minimalists amongst us, trade the designer monogramming for something more subtle, like this botanical pair from Alessandro Michele's Valentino.
4. White Tights
Style Notes: As is often the case when it comes to resolving style woes, this option proves that it’s a matter of inverting or juxtaposing what you know to achieve a completely different outlook. Ethereal and prim, this style can often border on bridal or ballerina territory—which is great for those who adore Natalie Portman’s performance in Black Swan or regularly peruse Danielle Frankle’s dresses, but not so much everyone else—so ensuring they look as suave as black tights is simply a matter of toughening them up. Pair with a funnel neck-jacket or a super structured tweed coat et voilà!
Shop the Tights:
ALAÏA
Stretch-Jersey Tights
A pair that would earn Cher Horowitz's seal of approval.
MANGO
Basic Colour Tights
Light enough that you can wear well into the start of spring with all your dainty pastels.
ZARA
Floral Lace Tights Harry Lambert for Zara X Disney
These have a vintage feel with a modern sharpness.
H&M
Patterned Tights
The intricate and airy floral motif will make this a pair you'll be desperate not to snag.
5. Animal-Print Tights
Style Notes: Speaking of edge, there’s not a pair of tights boasting more personality or flair than that of the animal print variety. As previously mentioned, it was a then 22-year-old Sevigny who introduced the act of wearing patterned tights to the masses when she paired a tiger-print pair with an asymmetrical black dress with sequin stripes and a boutonniere. Now, It girls like Camille Charrière and Leandra Medine Cohen have both followed suit, including the style in their respective collaborations with sustainable Scandi brand, Swedish Stockings.
Shop the Tights:
Swedish Stockings
Roxana Tiger Tights
The pairing of metallic heels with patterned tights is a something you can trust a seasoned fashion veteran to endorse.
