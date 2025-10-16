Like me, you might’ve begun to notice a film of dust settling on the pretty summer sandals, balmy strappy slingbacks and flirty peep-toe heels that you only purchased a few months ago. If that’s the case, then it’s time to acquaint yourself with the key winter boot trends dominating in 2025.
There’s truly nothing more essential, at least when it comes to cold-weather dressing, than investing in the right footwear. Trudging through the mist and light downpours, elemental episodes that are guaranteed to emerge during the British winter, isn’t feasible when you’re wearing gorgeous low-profile leather loafers or dainty ballet flats. That’s where sturdy and sophisticated boots step in.
As much as we’d love for those seasonally-appropriate apple red flip-flops from The Row or deliciously suede Jalen shape from A.Emery to be a year-round staple, the truth of the matter is that they serve a perfunctory purpose. On the contrary, winter boots are both practical and chic. If treated well—see: avoiding any unnecessary scuffing and polished with care after a long day trotting about—they'll remain as elegant as the day they were taken out of the box.
The winter boot that’s right for you will depend on the chill factor of your local climate. However, the one universal thing that collectively defines all winter boots is the way they can enhance even the most fundamental outfits. Indeed, straight-leg jeans and funnel-neck jackets are transformed into something all the more refined with the addition of a contemporary curved heel or lifting kitten heel.
"With the weather becoming more unpredictable, we're leaning into footwear that looks good but allows for practicality," says Jaime Brogden, head of creative design at Dune. “This season, it's all about sleek, ankle to knee-high silhouettes that hug the leg.”
You only need to look to the latest designer offerings for proof—Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2025 collection featured knee-skimming sock styles in primary colours like purple and mustard that included a buckle around the top, Zimmermann’s biker iterations had braided leather accents in lieu of buckles, Toteme’s version were sleek and tight, appearing almost to be vacuum sealed to model’s calves.
As Brodgen puts it: “A fitted heeled boot or a relaxed slouchy style feels fresher, more wearable, and much more modern.”
With that in mind, keep scrolling through for the 6 key winter boot trends of 2025.
1. Slouch Boots
Style Notes: The most prominent winter boot trend for 2025 is none other than the slouch boot. A palpable reminder of the indie sleaze era and the swashbuckling aesthetics of yore, this relaxed shape has returned with a vengeance, earning the approval of Y2K dressers and boot experts alike. “The slouchy silhouette is making a strong comeback,” Brogden notes. “Elevating any day to night outfit, the structured fold around the ankle or calf, brings texture and relaxed elegance that softens any look.”
Dune
Slouch Boots
With a gathered finish through the leg, these will pair well with any jeans outfits or stand above the rest if worn with a knee-grazing skirt.
MANGO
High Heel Boots
Unsure about how much slouch is toomuch? With this delicately sagging option from Mango, you don't ever have to worry about looking like a buccaneer. It's a chic life for you, indeed.
Free People
Rudy Slouch Boots
For those who prefer a more statement, this glossy bitter chocolate style from Free People is more of a show-stopping style.
KHAITE
Ona Suede Ankle Boots
Khaite strikes again. With a microscopically slim heel and delicious suede finish, it's hard to ignore the way this pair combines a very on-trend look with a more timeless shape.
2. Mesh Accents
Style Notes: Mesh has been a trending design motif ever since Pieter Mulier applied it to a ballet flat. This year, the transparent fabric has been appropriated once more, subverting the notions of what can be considered a traditional winter material. While naysayers amongst us might reject the idea of wearing something so flimsy during the briskest time of year, this novel approach is already being adopted by the most prolific designers, including The Row and Christopher Esber. Dear Frances, who also helped pioneer the rise of mesh shoes with their viral Balla flats, has also endorsed this look. Speaking to the brand’s founder and creative director, Jane Frances, she tells me that “there’s a certain level of intrigue with wearing mesh, the unique texture has formed a central part of Dear Frances for some time now. Our interpretation of mesh is unconventional and offers a quiet confidence”.
The Row
Mesh and Leather Knee-High Boots
This pair from The Row is truly one of a kind, courtesy of the combination of beige gauzy mesh with a laquered leather outline.
Dear Frances
Balla Bootie
A bootie is a really subtle way of leaning into winter dressing without feeling like you've lost your personal style under bundles of thermal layers and decadent knitwear.
Christopher Esber
Vapour Mesh Knee-High Boots
Known to fashion insiders as Australia's king of skin, Christopher Esber once again proves how tactfully revealing the body through strategic displays is one of the more elegant ways of showing off.
Souliers Martinez
Maxima Mesh Ankle Boots
This larger fishnet style harks back to the viral pair that started it all.
3. Curved Heels
Style Notes: When we think of boot trends, it’s often colour and length that come to mind. But in fact, there’s far more at play, and the curved heel trend proves that best. Playing with proportions, this geometrically inclined silhouette slants the shoe at an intriguing angle that makes any ensemble appear more thoughtful. As Brogden explains, this “style feels fresher, more wearable, and much more modern.”
Massimo Dutti
Leather High Heel Ankle Boots
Shaped like an inverted comma, this pair from Massimo Dutti feels intelligent, pensive and cerebral.
Dries Van Noten
Suede Knee-High Boots
Dries Van Noten's cacophony of colours and prints will always appeal to me, but this marigold suede style is eye-catching enough to tug on the heartstrings of even the most sombre.
ZARA
Leather Curved Heel Ankle Boots
This slightly askew shape actually makes heels more comfortable. While I'm not a physicist and not able to tell you the logistics of how that is, I can wholeheartedly promise that any pair of curved heels that I've tried are always the most comfortable.
H&M
Heeled Sock Boots
Combining two of the season's biggest trends, but more on that below...
4. Ultra Flats
Style Notes: On the other hand, another style that’s reigning supreme is one that involves an absence of heels altogether. I’m, of course, referring to the rise of the sock-inspired flat boot. Cinched to the foot and formed close to the ground, this shape has begun cropping up at leading minimalist brands like Toteme, Khaite and Soeur, proving it to be an essential part in any well-edited wardrobe. The most crucial part of achieving this look is to ensure the boot you choose is a glove-like tightness. “Sculpted and fitted boots are another must-have this season,” says Brogden. “The tight leather finish works perfectly when paired with textures such as wool or layering alongside long coats and midi skirts.”
Herbert Levine
All in All 30 Leather Ankle Boots
Every chic dresser I know is tucking their trousers into their ankle boots.
Toteme
Leather Boots
If you care about craftsmanship and longevity, this pair is made from a supple Italian nappa leather, meaning they're über-soft and incredibly luxurious.
KHAITE
Leather Ankle Boots
The daintiest of heels, for those who want a millimetre more height.
Soeur
Black Cosma Ankle Boots
I'd style these with straight-leg denim, a white button-down, a boxy leather jacket and a silk scarf. Très chic, no?
5. Square Toes
Style Notes: While razor-sharp points have sliced through its competitors to be the most prolific boot trend in recent memory, fatigue for these piercing styles has begun to set in. In its place, square toes have emerged. This boot trend is arguably the most versatile, complementing everything from corduroy trousers to wide-leg pants. They might be more tapered, but what you lack in that elongating effect, you gain in flair.
This toe shape also looks great with a more substantial and blocky heel.
& Other Stories
Sock Boots
My dream pair. (Which also happen to be available in four other shades, including suede!)
Acne Studios
Leather Ankle Boots
Acne Studios are masters of delivering the unexpected, like how this squoval outline almost appears to be floating above the sole and heel.
6. "Toy" Stilettos
Style Notes: One of the more innovative winter boot trends of 2025 is the “toy” shape. First debuted by Jonathan Anderson on Loewe’s autumn/winter 2024 runway, they first gained a cult following in more eccentric and zany circles before finally breaking through to the mainstream this season. (Or at least, that’s my prediction.) The shape features a rounded toe and stiletto heel that crescendos into a petal shape.
Loewe
Toy Panta Ankle Bootie
The style that started it all.
Jacquemus
Les Bottines Rond Carré Leather Ankle Boots
Such a balmy interpretation. (Made for days when you just need to inject a little sunshine into your outlook, even if it is manufactured.)
Aquazzura
Amore Bootie 75
A very sleek heel.
Loewe
Toy Over the Knee Boot
Can't choose between having your jeans or boots be the centrepiece of your outfit? Have both with this playful style.
