I'm Prepping My January 2026 Outfit Rotation—5 Looks I Know I'll Rely On

These January 2026 outfits prove that you can feel stylish all winter long with the right combination of jumpers, jeans, jackets, suits and more.

January 2026 outfit ideas
(Image credit: Who What Wear)
As a Capricorn (Scorpio rising for the full picture), January—and its wintery outfits—are not something I dread. It’s a month I deeply revere: a time to hibernate, reset and reflect on my goals for the year ahead. While the dark depths of January may scare off everyone else, I say bring it on. I’ve never related more to a trend than goth girl winter and I welcome winter’s insistence on rest.

That said, getting dressed in January doesn’t come any easier to me. Cold weather has a way of reducing my wardrobe to a single, very old sweater and a pair of joggers. Thankfully, some of my favourite fashion creators always have stylish January outfits at the ready—looks that capture exactly how many of us want to begin a new year: cool, calm, confident and collected.

January 2026 outfit ideas: Rebekah in grey coat and leather trousers

(Image credit: @iamnkirote)

Spending some time perusing these influencers' accounts, it's clear that chic January outfits are possible, whether you're looking for everyday attire, office looks or winter weekend ideas. All it takes is the right outerwear and accessories to give them the warmth required for the season. Still, your looks can be just as nice as those you wear in spring and summer; you can still embrace double denim and trench coats, and there are plenty of ways to wear your best jackets, jumpers and jeans.

If you're ready to see just how chic the New Year can be, read on for seven January 2026 outfit ideas that'll leave you feeling stylish all month long.

January 2026 Outfit Ideas to Copy:

1. Trench + Turtleneck + Ankle Boots

January 2026 outfit ideas: cashmere jumper, trench coat, jeans and boots

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Anouk's look is a uniform I'll be turning to over and over again during January. Whilst it may not be trench season, we can at least try to wish it into being by breaking them out anyways. The best way to winterproof this look is by adding a cashmere turtleneck. Add kitten-heeled ankle boots and you're ready for whatever the day brings you.

Shop the Look:

2. Relaxed Suit + Flats

January 2026 outfit ideas: suit and loafers

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: Whilst I try to extricate myself from leggings and a relaxed jumper, I'll be seeking out inspiration for more elevated January outfits. Débora's is the perfect example. A suit that's relaxed is both chic and comfortable. Power dressing is the best way to take on the new year, and this is the definition of it.

Shop the Look:

3. Double Denim + Wool Coat

January 2026 outfit ideas: double denim and a camel coat

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: Double denim is one of my favourite looks of all time. However, with January's icy temperatures, another layer is essential. I love how Sasha paired a camel-coloured wool coat over top of her jean ensemble. It's the perfect contrast against the blue and adds a little more warmth.

Shop the Look:

4. Bomber Jacket + Relaxed Black Trousers + Loafers

January 2026 outfit ideas: trousers and leather jacket

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Style Notes: My whole life, I've been into more relaxed styles and clothing that errs more genderless, as opposed to what's considered "feminine" (whatever that means!). Looser trousers, relaxed jackets, extra-long T-shirts and cosy jumpers are my idea of outfit perfection and there is no better time than January to embrace this kind of look. As Alexis proves, it's immensely chic and cool all at the same time.

Shop the Look:

5. Cosy Jumper + Matching Trousers

January 2026 outfit ideas: cosy knitted set

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Whoever said whites and creams were for summer got it wrong. Yes, these light and breezy hues are fit for warmer times, but they're equally as beautiful during the winter. You can embrace those frosty tones and feel exceptionally warm, just copy Monikh's elegant outfit, which combines a relaxed, balloon-sleeve jumper with knit trousers in the same creamy hue. I've gone with a lounge set below, which you can wear with trainers and a coat to make it appropriate for wearing outside of the house.

Shop the Look: