As a Capricorn (Scorpio rising for the full picture), January—and its wintery outfits—are not something I dread. It’s a month I deeply revere: a time to hibernate, reset and reflect on my goals for the year ahead. While the dark depths of January may scare off everyone else, I say bring it on. I’ve never related more to a trend than goth girl winter and I welcome winter’s insistence on rest.
That said, getting dressed in January doesn’t come any easier to me. Cold weather has a way of reducing my wardrobe to a single, very old sweater and a pair of joggers. Thankfully, some of my favourite fashion creators always have stylish January outfits at the ready—looks that capture exactly how many of us want to begin a new year: cool, calm, confident and collected.
Spending some time perusing these influencers' accounts, it's clear that chic January outfits are possible, whether you're looking for everyday attire, office looks or winter weekend ideas. All it takes is the right outerwear and accessories to give them the warmth required for the season. Still, your looks can be just as nice as those you wear in spring and summer; you can still embrace double denim and trench coats, and there are plenty of ways to wear your best jackets, jumpers and jeans.
If you're ready to see just how chic the New Year can be, read on for seven January 2026 outfit ideas that'll leave you feeling stylish all month long.
January 2026 Outfit Ideas to Copy:
1. Trench + Turtleneck + Ankle Boots
Style Notes: Anouk's look is a uniform I'll be turning to over and over again during January. Whilst it may not be trench season, we can at least try to wish it into being by breaking them out anyways. The best way to winterproof this look is by adding a cashmere turtleneck. Add kitten-heeled ankle boots and you're ready for whatever the day brings you.
Shop the Look:
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
I'll always choose a COS cashmere jumper over any other. I have two and am ready to invest in another. They're extremely high quality and so soft.
Kitten heel ankle boots are so easy to wear because they looked polished but aren't as unwieldy to walk in as higher heels.
2. Relaxed Suit + Flats
Style Notes: Whilst I try to extricate myself from leggings and a relaxed jumper, I'll be seeking out inspiration for more elevated January outfits. Débora's is the perfect example. A suit that's relaxed is both chic and comfortable. Power dressing is the best way to take on the new year, and this is the definition of it.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Pinstripe Wool Blazer
I'm a big fan of this matching suit that's grey with a chocolate brown wash. It's so unique!
Massimo Dutti
Wool Pinstripe Trousers
You absolutely need the matching trousers. This is one suit you'll wear again and again.
YSL
Le Loafer Suppl
You can opt for a more interesting shoe (like Débora's Tabis) or a classic loafer with a suit like this.
3. Double Denim + Wool Coat
Style Notes: Double denim is one of my favourite looks of all time. However, with January's icy temperatures, another layer is essential. I love how Sasha paired a camel-coloured wool coat over top of her jean ensemble. It's the perfect contrast against the blue and adds a little more warmth.
Shop the Look:
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Denim, Blue
You may know that WNU does fantastic white shirts, but it has a flawless denim top as well.
& Other Stories
Wide-Leg Jeans
A wide-leg cut will forever be a favourite of mine, especially in double denim outfits.
Toteme
Signature Wool Cashmere Coat Camel
Camel coats are one of those timeless pieces of outerwear you'll never regret investing in.
4. Bomber Jacket + Relaxed Black Trousers + Loafers
Style Notes: My whole life, I've been into more relaxed styles and clothing that errs more genderless, as opposed to what's considered "feminine" (whatever that means!). Looser trousers, relaxed jackets, extra-long T-shirts and cosy jumpers are my idea of outfit perfection and there is no better time than January to embrace this kind of look. As Alexis proves, it's immensely chic and cool all at the same time.
Shop the Look:
Autograph
Leather Relaxed Harrington Jacket
A leather bomber has an undeniable cool factor. This one from M&S is such a great price compared to others.
Reformation
Gisele High Rise Pant
Don't sleep on Reformation's trouser collection.
SAINT LAURENT
Le Loafer Logo-Embellished Mules
I'm eyeing these loafer slides. I love that you can wear them with socks in winter, but transition them into spring very easily.
5. Cosy Jumper + Matching Trousers
Style Notes: Whoever said whites and creams were for summer got it wrong. Yes, these light and breezy hues are fit for warmer times, but they're equally as beautiful during the winter. You can embrace those frosty tones and feel exceptionally warm, just copy Monikh's elegant outfit, which combines a relaxed, balloon-sleeve jumper with knit trousers in the same creamy hue. I've gone with a lounge set below, which you can wear with trainers and a coat to make it appropriate for wearing outside of the house.