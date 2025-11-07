Not Socks, Not Boots—Chic People in New York and London Can't Stop Wearing This Strange Shoe

Flat sock boots are the chicest winter boot trend. They just also happen to be the season’s most comfortable, earning a legion of celebrity endorsements and designer iterations in turn.

A collage of the flat sock boot trend, as seen on Toteme, Fforme&#039;s runway.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
There’s something strange in the air when it comes to the state of winter shoes.

In high-fashion spheres, Valentino had Dakota Johnson wear a pair of white lace stockings without anything else for its latest campaign, while The Row recently sent models down the runway wearing hotel slippers.

On the streets, however, something more interesting is a foot. It’s true, tasteful dressers throughout New York and London are parting ways with their sturdy leather loafers and soft ballet flats in favour of the surprisingly chic flat sock boot trend.

An image of the flat sock boots on the Toteme autumn/winter 2025 runway.

(Image credit: ImaxTree Launchmetrics Spotlight)

On the heels of hybrid footwear reign, see: sneakerinas, five-finger flats and jelly flip-flops, this look has arrived to solve a styling conundrum I didn’t even know existed. Not quite a sock, not quite a boot but still already the leading winter boot trend, this silhouette is seemingly both and neither at the same time and is already gaining a legion of refined followers.

So, what exactly is a flat sock boot?

An image of @thepouf wearing sock boots from Altuzarra to the brand&#039;s spring/summer 2026 runway.

(Image credit: @thepouf)

What is the Flat Sock Boot Trend?

For the uninitiated, this trend refers to a kind of slip-on shoe that’s rendered so close to the body that it almost appears to be wearing, as the name suggests, what you’d find in your underwear drawer. The style is almost always designed without a heel and cut at the ankle, so it finishes just above the bottom of the leg.

The style first piqued my interest at the beginning of the season when Jennifer Lawrence was pictured emulating a ‘90s romcom character in an oversized winter coat from Almada Label, a coriander seeds-coloured Loro Piana cashmere hat and a studded suede bag from Barcelona-based cool-girl label Gimagaus. Finishing this frazzled Manhattanite look off was Le Monde Béryl’s Luna boot, a pair that scantily raises off the ground and hugs the foot in a sheaf of calf’s leather.

Another London-based brand to expertly deliver on this sophisticated, minimalistic and wholly unconventional shape is Dear Frances. Renowned for its use of premium netted fabric, the brand has broadened to include the very sleek leather Balla bootie, which Dear Frances creative director and founder, Jane Frances, tells me is an “evolution from our original mesh silhouette”.

An image of @beatrice.gutu wearing a cream satin skirt with mesh flat sock boots from Dear Frances.

(Image credit: @beatrice.gutu )

“Its glove-like fit and soft Italian nappa ensure a unique, luxurious experience,” she notes. Of the trend’s increasing popularity, she explains that it is a style of contrasts, “both simultaneously quiet and noticeable”. In that way, the flat sock boot trend also serves a much-needed function in delivering a sleeker and attuned boot that doesn’t stretch high up to the calf or feature a chunky outline.

In this way, the flat sock boot is almost the antithesis of dependable trainers, given their stylish and pared-back format, but fulfils that same need for sturdy footwear items that can withstand thousands of steps, protect us from the elements and are easy to keep clean. “I find it a versatile silhouette that is both grounding and light, both dressed and relaxed,” Frances adds.

An image of Dear Frances sock boots.

(Image credit: Dear Frances)

Flat sock boots are swiftly being adopted by premium luxury brands and independently-owned designers, too. At Toteme, the Swedish label paired frosty white roll-neck sweaters with plunging silk-blend trousers and square-toe iterations of the shoe trend, while Soho-based brand Fforme delivered elegant satin versions in charcoal and steel satin for its autumn/winter 2025 collection. Soeur, the French fashion brand revered for its polished outerwear, is also offering a malleable version made with a velvety texture that gives the shoe a second-skin finish.

An image of the flat sock boot trend on the Fforme autumn/winter 20205 runway.

(Image credit: ImaxTree Launchmetrics Spotlight)

As the depths of winter approach and bring with it puddles to avoid, icy pavement to skirt around and temperatures that make it less than inviting to leave the house, the flat sock boot trend will be the answer for those looking for something as premium, unexpected and discreetly suave.

Because when you’re bundled up under layers of cashmere and dollops of triangle scarves, who wants to be weighed down by bulky footwear that you have to treat around the city in?

Don’t believe me? Ahead, I’ve rounded up the best flat sock boots to convince you of the merits of trends and inspire you to shop them yourself.

An image of @alexisbadiyi wearing a white cashmere jumper, black barrel leg trousers and mesh flat sock boots from Dear Frances

(Image credit: @alexisbadiyi)

Shop the Flat Sock Boot Trend

