There’s something strange in the air when it comes to the state of winter shoes.
In high-fashion spheres, Valentino had Dakota Johnson wear a pair of white lace stockings without anything else for its latest campaign, while The Row recently sent models down the runway wearing hotel slippers.
On the streets, however, something more interesting is a foot. It’s true, tasteful dressers throughout New York and London are parting ways with their sturdy leather loafers and soft ballet flats in favour of the surprisingly chic flat sock boot trend.
On the heels of hybrid footwear reign, see: sneakerinas, five-finger flats and jelly flip-flops, this look has arrived to solve a styling conundrum I didn’t even know existed. Not quite a sock, not quite a boot but still already the leading winter boot trend, this silhouette is seemingly both and neither at the same time and is already gaining a legion of refined followers.
So, what exactly is a flat sock boot?
What is the Flat Sock Boot Trend?
For the uninitiated, this trend refers to a kind of slip-on shoe that’s rendered so close to the body that it almost appears to be wearing, as the name suggests, what you’d find in your underwear drawer. The style is almost always designed without a heel and cut at the ankle, so it finishes just above the bottom of the leg.
The style first piqued my interest at the beginning of the season when Jennifer Lawrence was pictured emulating a ‘90s romcom character in an oversized winter coat from Almada Label, a coriander seeds-coloured Loro Piana cashmere hat and a studded suede bag from Barcelona-based cool-girl label Gimagaus. Finishing this frazzled Manhattanite look off was Le Monde Béryl’s Luna boot, a pair that scantily raises off the ground and hugs the foot in a sheaf of calf’s leather.
Another London-based brand to expertly deliver on this sophisticated, minimalistic and wholly unconventional shape is Dear Frances. Renowned for its use of premium netted fabric, the brand has broadened to include the very sleek leather Balla bootie, which Dear Frances creative director and founder, Jane Frances, tells me is an “evolution from our original mesh silhouette”.
“Its glove-like fit and soft Italian nappa ensure a unique, luxurious experience,” she notes. Of the trend’s increasing popularity, she explains that it is a style of contrasts, “both simultaneously quiet and noticeable”. In that way, the flat sock boot trend also serves a much-needed function in delivering a sleeker and attuned boot that doesn’t stretch high up to the calf or feature a chunky outline.
In this way, the flat sock boot is almost the antithesis of dependable trainers, given their stylish and pared-back format, but fulfils that same need for sturdy footwear items that can withstand thousands of steps, protect us from the elements and are easy to keep clean. “I find it a versatile silhouette that is both grounding and light, both dressed and relaxed,” Frances adds.
Flat sock boots are swiftly being adopted by premium luxury brands and independently-owned designers, too. At Toteme, the Swedish label paired frosty white roll-neck sweaters with plunging silk-blend trousers and square-toe iterations of the shoe trend, while Soho-based brand Fforme delivered elegant satin versions in charcoal and steel satin for its autumn/winter 2025 collection. Soeur, the French fashion brand revered for its polished outerwear, is also offering a malleable version made with a velvety texture that gives the shoe a second-skin finish.
As the depths of winter approach and bring with it puddles to avoid, icy pavement to skirt around and temperatures that make it less than inviting to leave the house, the flat sock boot trend will be the answer for those looking for something as premium, unexpected and discreetly suave.
Because when you’re bundled up under layers of cashmere and dollops of triangle scarves, who wants to be weighed down by bulky footwear that you have to treat around the city in?
Don’t believe me? Ahead, I’ve rounded up the best flat sock boots to convince you of the merits of trends and inspire you to shop them yourself.
Shop the Flat Sock Boot Trend
Dear Frances
Balla Bootie
This style is finished with a leather wrapped and padded insole, buffed leather outsole and flat stacked cuoio heel.
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Boot
A-lister approved and rendered with a razor-sharp point.
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Patent-Leather Ankle Boots
The glossy leather is such a luxe addition to any well-edited wardrobe. Tuck your trousers into the top of the style for a Celine Spring 2026 silhouette.
Soeur
Black Cosma Ankle Boots
For those who adored the boxing trainer trend that was prominent at the beginning of the year, this shape will tug at your heart string.
Toteme
The Sock Boots
Pair this with an opulent calf-grazing coat.
MANGO
Flat Ankle Boots With Zip
The definition of expensive-looking high-street.
Proenza Schouler
Tee Suede Sock Boots
Suede might not be the most appropriate for wet weather, so save these for the dryer days on the horizon.
TOTEME
Stretch-Knit Ankle Boots
What's better than sock boots, but a style that's rendered with an actual stretch-knit and sock-esque material.
MANGO
Lace-Up Leather Ankle Boots
For fans of the derby trend, this lace up style is for you.
PROENZA SCHOULER
Leather Ankle Boots
A microscopic curved heel for those who might want a tiny bit more hight.
Calvin Klein
Nappa Leather Square Toe Zip Ankle Boots
Ever since Veronica Leoni joined Calvin Klein from The Row, the brand has really reverted back to the pared-back aesthetic is was known for.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.