Jeans With Ankle Boots Isn't New, But No One Styles This Combo Quite Like Parisians

If there's one thing that my friends and colleagues agree on, it's that French women have mastered the art of making even the simplest pieces look intentional and chic, proving that great style is often about how you wear something rather than what you wear.
That’s exactly why even a straightforward combination like jeans and ankle boots feels elevated in their hands. While it may read as a basic pairing on paper, no one styles this duo quite like the French. They make it feel considered and polished, and as we head into the new year and temperatures continue to drop, it’s a combination I’ll definitely be reaching for on repeat. It should come as no surprise, then, that earlier this week I turned to my favourite French women for inspiration on how to wear the pair well in 2026.
After doing my research, I realised that perfecting this combination really comes down to the cut, colour and style of the jeans, as well as the type of ankle boots you pair them with. It’s the smaller details that make all the difference in pulling the look together. Ingrid, for example, offers a lesson in monochromatic looks, styling a wide-leg jean with a pointed black ankle boot, while Sylvie opts for a classic blue slim-leg jean paired with a sock boot for a seamless finish, allowing the outline of the boot to disappear just beneath the jeans.
Below, I’ve rounded up my favourite French girl jeans and ankle boots outfits ready to copy for the cold snap ahead.
French Girl Jeans and Ankle Boots Outfits to Copy:
1. Trench Coat + Black Straight Leg Jeans + Black Square Toe Ankle Boots
Style Notes: Franny gives us a lesson in effortless, everyday dressing. A trench coat is such a classic piece in any capsule wardrobe, so pairing it with a basic white tee, black jeans and a square toe ankle boot achieves such a timeless look. A square toed boot is such a chic style for everyday wear and makes the whole look feel instantly more elevated.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Trench Coat
A trench coat is a classic in any wardrobe and something you'll keep for years to come.
Uniqlo
100% Supima Cotton T-Shirt
Uniqlo are known for their affordable, high-quality basics.
TOTEME
Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
When it comes to heeled ankle boots, I always ensure my jeans are ankle length.
& Other Stories
Sock Boots
The thicker heel ensures comfort all day.
2. Black Jacket + Blue Slim-Leg Jeans + Sock Ankle Boots
Style Notes: When it comes to slim-leg jeans, sock boots are a great option. They ensure that you don’t get that boot line under your jeans and perfectly slot underneath. The pointed black style is such a versatile option, not only do they work well with slim-leg jeans, for a night out pair them with a dress, or tailored trousers for a more formal look.
Shop the Look:
Róhe
Mandarin Double-Faced Wool Jacket
This is one of Róhe's signature jackets.
COS
Cashmere Mock-Neck T-Shirt
So chic.
MOTHER
The Dazzler Flood Frayed High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
Mother are one of my favourite brands for denim.
Reformation
Remy Stretch Ankle Boot
These come in black or chocolate brown and I can't decide which pair I like more.
Style Notes: Whites in winter are one of my favourite things, and I love the contrast of the brown bomber jacket and black boots against it. A wide-leg jean gives you more freedom when it comes to the ankle boots and are not as restricting as slim-leg jeans, allowing you to opt for a wider top than a sock boot.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
This looks much more expensive than it is.
& Other Stories
Relaxed Knit Sweater
A classic knit to bring out year after year.
FRAME
Le Slim Palazzo High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
These range from a size 23-33.
Toteme
Slim Naplack Ankle Boots Black
Toteme have such chic boots.
Shop more jeans I love:
ALIGNE
Mid Rise Rigid Barrel Jeans
Aligne's sizing inclusivity is seriously impressive, these go from a W24-W40.
M&S
High Waisted Wide Leg Turn Up Jeans
M&S is my high-street go-to for jeans.
Rag & Bone
Harlow Straight-Leg Jeans
A classic black straight-leg jean is essential in any wardrobe.