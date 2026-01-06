Jeans With Ankle Boots Isn't New, But No One Styles This Combo Quite Like Parisians

Some of our favourite French women have perfected the jeans and ankle-boot combo. Scroll on to see the Parisian way to wear the classic denim and shoe pairing.

French girl jeans and ankle boots
(Image credit: @frannfyne, @sylviemus_, @ingridedvinsen)
If there's one thing that my friends and colleagues agree on, it's that French women have mastered the art of making even the simplest pieces look intentional and chic, proving that great style is often about how you wear something rather than what you wear.

That’s exactly why even a straightforward combination like jeans and ankle boots feels elevated in their hands. While it may read as a basic pairing on paper, no one styles this duo quite like the French. They make it feel considered and polished, and as we head into the new year and temperatures continue to drop, it’s a combination I’ll definitely be reaching for on repeat. It should come as no surprise, then, that earlier this week I turned to my favourite French women for inspiration on how to wear the pair well in 2026.

After doing my research, I realised that perfecting this combination really comes down to the cut, colour and style of the jeans, as well as the type of ankle boots you pair them with. It’s the smaller details that make all the difference in pulling the look together. Ingrid, for example, offers a lesson in monochromatic looks, styling a wide-leg jean with a pointed black ankle boot, while Sylvie opts for a classic blue slim-leg jean paired with a sock boot for a seamless finish, allowing the outline of the boot to disappear just beneath the jeans.

Below, I’ve rounded up my favourite French girl jeans and ankle boots outfits ready to copy for the cold snap ahead.

French Girl Jeans and Ankle Boots Outfits to Copy:

1. Trench Coat + Black Straight Leg Jeans + Black Square Toe Ankle Boots

French women jeans and ankle boots

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: Franny gives us a lesson in effortless, everyday dressing. A trench coat is such a classic piece in any capsule wardrobe, so pairing it with a basic white tee, black jeans and a square toe ankle boot achieves such a timeless look. A square toed boot is such a chic style for everyday wear and makes the whole look feel instantly more elevated.

2. Black Jacket + Blue Slim-Leg Jeans + Sock Ankle Boots

French women jeans and ankle boots

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: When it comes to slim-leg jeans, sock boots are a great option. They ensure that you don’t get that boot line under your jeans and perfectly slot underneath. The pointed black style is such a versatile option, not only do they work well with slim-leg jeans, for a night out pair them with a dress, or tailored trousers for a more formal look.

3. Leather Bomber Jacket + White Wide-Leg Jeans + Pointed Ankle Boots

French women jeans and ankle boots

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: Whites in winter are one of my favourite things, and I love the contrast of the brown bomber jacket and black boots against it. A wide-leg jean gives you more freedom when it comes to the ankle boots and are not as restricting as slim-leg jeans, allowing you to opt for a wider top than a sock boot.

