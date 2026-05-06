Typically, at this point of the year, spring's energy-renewing optimism begins to brighten up our wardrobe rotation, and the shoe trends we’d be discussing would follow suit. From timeless woven sandals to minimalistflip-flops (in trending red, if we’re feeling particularly adventurous), over the past couple of years, classic shoe styles have been the go-to for the warmer months. But, as I look ahead to the shoe trends shaping spring/summer 2026 in particular, things are looking a little different.
With the supposed "death" of quiet luxury, all things intentionally provocative have taken over. Whether it's Jennifer Lawrence sporting garden clogs or what can only be described as foot-baring, heel holders(?) at the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 show, designers and trend-setters alike are leaning into shoe trends that start conversations, not just complement outfits.
This isn't to say that more typical shoe trends aren’t in style (Adidas Sambas and ballet flats will always be chic), but if you're looking for the shoe trends really spiking on socials, the fashion set is styling "weird" shoes with trousers, skirts and dresses this spring, and five specific styles have really got our attention, and they're anything but boring. Scroll to discover.
1. Toe-Sculpted Shoes
Style Notes: Started by Vibram and solidified at Chanel, shoes that accentuate the toes are all the rage. A little (or a lot) ugly, eccentric and leaving very little to the imagination in the foot department, toe-sculpting shoes have soared in popularity. Be it Valentino’s Révélé pumps (providing a chic take on toe cleavage) to the OG Nike Rift, revived by Skims with a recent collaboration, in 2026, we're showing off our toes.