No, Not Loafers—These Are the Controversial Shoe Trends That Fashion's Best-Dressed Are Wearing This Spring

"Ugly" shoes are everywhere right now, and these are the biggest trends in divisive footwear that have everybody talking.

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divisive shoe trend 2026, the image features jelly shoes, floral applique shoes and knee high trainer boots.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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Typically, at this point of the year, spring's energy-renewing optimism begins to brighten up our wardrobe rotation, and the shoe trends we’d be discussing would follow suit. From timeless woven sandals to minimalist flip-flops (in trending red, if we’re feeling particularly adventurous), over the past couple of years, classic shoe styles have been the go-to for the warmer months. But, as I look ahead to the shoe trends shaping spring/summer 2026 in particular, things are looking a little different.

A model, detail, walks the runway during the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 on April 28, 2026 in Biarritz, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the supposed "death" of quiet luxury, all things intentionally provocative have taken over. Whether it's Jennifer Lawrence sporting garden clogs or what can only be described as foot-baring, heel holders(?) at the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 show, designers and trend-setters alike are leaning into shoe trends that start conversations, not just complement outfits.

This isn't to say that more typical shoe trends aren’t in style (Adidas Sambas and ballet flats will always be chic), but if you're looking for the shoe trends really spiking on socials, the fashion set is styling "weird" shoes with trousers, skirts and dresses this spring, and five specific styles have really got our attention, and they're anything but boring. Scroll to discover.

1. Toe-Sculpted Shoes

Evie Mills wears a divisive shoe trend spring 2026. She wears baby pink vibram five finger shoes.

(Image credit: @evie_mills)

Style Notes: Started by Vibram and solidified at Chanel, shoes that accentuate the toes are all the rage. A little (or a lot) ugly, eccentric and leaving very little to the imagination in the foot department, toe-sculpting shoes have soared in popularity. Be it Valentino’s Révélé pumps (providing a chic take on toe cleavage) to the OG Nike Rift, revived by Skims with a recent collaboration, in 2026, we're showing off our toes.

Shop Toe Shoes: