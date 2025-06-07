This Sandal Is the Summer 2025 It Buy I Never Saw Coming, But Fashion People Are Hooked

The jelly sandal trend has returned a few times, and Ancient Greek Sandals' new interpretation is my favourite yet. Find out more below.

Woman wears white tee, white jeans and red sandals; woman wears white trousers and red flip-flops; woman wears grey t-shirt, blue jeans and clear sandals
(Image credit: @avagilchrist @alexisforeman @_loissterling)
It's official: the jelly sandal is back. But now in a very considered way.

As someone who grew up in the late '90s, jelly sandals were a key part of my younger years. For me, they conjure up memories of padding through rock pools in glittery fisherman sandals, a pair that I refused to take off even when I outgrew them. Whilst I often think about the joy that pair of sandals brought me, as a minimalist dresser, I never thought I'd come back to the jelly sandal. That was until Ancient Greek Sandals created the Saionara Jelly, which has officially changed my mind.

Woman wears jelly flip-flips, denim skirt.

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

This isn't the first time that this controversial shoe has returned to prominence in the fashion circles. Last year, we all took note when Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in a pair of The Row's Mara Flat, a ballet-flat-jelly-shoe hybrid that divided the style set and, as often happens with the Olsen twins' creations, sold out in no time. Even with the popularity and undeniably cool appeal, I couldn't see myself adding this mesh-like slip-on jelly shoe to my considered collection. However, the Saionara's flip-flop design with a pop of colour and hint of playful jelly material balances classic and trending in such harmony, I can see these becoming my most worn summer shoe.

Woman wears white shirt, woven basket bag, blue jeans and red jelly sandals

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Whilst summer is still easing in with a sudden heatwave here and a week of drizzle there, the minimalist fashion set has already declared that a fun summer sandal is the easy way to rejuvenate our looks for summer. Even those dedicated to neutral shades find themselves drawn to bolder colours and interesting textures when the weather heats up, and with bright skies predicted next week, I'm ready to make an exception for the Saionara.

Unlike the brand's Jelly Flip-Flop, which is a monochromatic style, the Saionara gains its understated appeal from the black sole, which grounds the colourful jelly straps in a playful yet chic sphere, instead of a throw-back moment. We're not trying to relive our childhood beach days, but a grown-up spin on a nostalgic shoe is one that I can get behind. Already, the Saionara has had sell-out moments this summer, and with a restock underway, now is my time to dip my toe back into the joyful jelly trend, in a very considered way for 2025.

Currently, the Saionara comes in 6 shade options, including a vibrant red and blue alongside more subtle clear, black and nude.

Shop the Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly Flip-Flop

Saionara Jelly
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly

The red and black pair is already proving to be incredibly popular.

Saionara Jelly
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly

For those after a more understated look, consider the classic black.

Jelly Saionara Flip Flops
Ancient Greek Sandals
Jelly Saionara Flip Flops

Lois sold me on the playful edge of the clear style.

Saionara Jelly
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly

No matter the year, flip-flops will always be a key part of our summer wardrobes.

Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops

This blue is just so good!

Saionara Jelly
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly

Wear with linen trousers, relaxed jeans, and pretty dresses.

Shop More Jelly Sandals

Topshop Kris Jelly Flat Sandals in Tan
Topshop
Topshop Kris Jelly Flat Sandals in Tan

This woven slip-on pair feels incredibly elevated.

Jelly Flip Flop
Ancient Greek Sandals
Jelly Flip Flop

The green shade is calling my name.

Clear Flip Flop Jelly Sandals
River Island
Clear Flip Flop Jelly Sandals

A very affordable take on the jelly sandal trend.

Jo Thong Sandals
Christopher Esber
Jo Thong Sandals

I have a feeling this sky blue pair will be incredibly popular.

Cut-Out Jelly Ballet Flats
COS
Cut-Out Jelly Ballet Flats

If you're looking for a contemporary take on the ballet flat, COS has the shoe for you.

Asos Design Foxon Jelly Flip Flop in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Foxon Jelly Flip Flop in Black

A very subtle take on the jelly flip-flop.

Jelly Tpu Sandals
CHLOÉ
Jelly Tpu Sandals

I'm so torn on this striking pair.

Blue Flip Flop Jelly Sandals
River Island
Blue Flip Flop Jelly Sandals

For those drawn to a bolder look, consider this bubble pair.

Explore More:
