As a fashion editor, I'm often asked for exciting, new shopping recommendations. And, while I'm so well versed in the latest pieces that finding hidden gems could be considered one of my love languages, I'm also an advocate for making the pieces you already own work harder.
Building a balanced capsule wardrobe is not just frugal, it also helps to take the stress out of getting ready in the morning. Having an easy roster of pieces that you can mix and match at a moments notice is the secret to the most effortless ensembles, and summer is the perfect time to apply this approach.
Whether you're looking for practicality to face a sticky summer in the city, or packing light for a trip abroad, warm weather dressing is all about about ease. The less layers and fuss, the better, and after years of experience in dressing myself (and styling others), I always come back to the same pieces that champion comfort but without compromising on style.
This summer, like every other, I'm still investing in fresh basics, light linen and a couple of accessories that transition effortlessly between boardroom and beach, and I'm confident that you can condense everything you need to wear for the next few months into 8 simple categories. Intrigued as to how I do it? Keep scrolling to see the only items you need to build your summer capsule wardrobe in 2026.
How to Build a Summer Capsule Wardrobe in 2026
1. Simple Midi Dresses
Style Notes: Puff sleeves and full skirts are beautiful, and I've never seen a sweeping maxi I didn't like, but the best summer dresses are the ones that you can simply slip on and step out. Leave all of the bells and whistles to your choice of jewellery and accessories, and opt for dresses that are light, don't cling (and require minimal ironing). These are by far the easiest styles to wear with flat sandals and a basket bag by day, and a strappy heel and a mini bag by night, making them one of the most versatile pieces in your capsule wardrobe.
Shop Midi Dresses:
Ghost
Satin Scoop Neck Midi Slip Dress
How to make satin work for daytime too.
RIXO
Clarice Linen Midi Dress in Black
Yes, you can wear black in summer when linen looks as good as this.
MATTEAU
Shirred Organic Cotton Midi Dress
Aussie brand MATTEAU are experts in polished summer style.