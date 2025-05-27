If You Hate Flip-Flops, Try the Viral Sandal Trend Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing This Summer

While clothing trends seem to move at breakneck speed, sandal trends tend to tread a more leisurely path. Every now and then, however, a fresh sandal style breaks through the noise, breathing new life into our summer wardrobes. And with the sun finally making a more consistent appearance, I’ve found myself eager to refresh my sandal collection. At the top of my wishlist? Rope sandals.

Casual yet full of character, rope sandals balance laid-back ease with a playful flair, due to the textured straps detailing that weaves around the foot, adding a subtle nautical twist, while cushioned footbed and utilitarian design keep them rooted in practicality.

Though available in a rainbow of shades, it’s the red versions that are getting a lot of love this season. Just enough to lift an outfit, without overpowering it, this impactful trend offers an easy way to weave contrast into your everyday rotation.

A spirited alternative to the black leather flip-flops that have dominated our feeds for the past few summers, rope sandals offer a welcome dose of charm and personality.

While they might feel like a fresh trend for summer 2025, they’ve been quietly building momentum for a little while now. Miu Miu pioneered the trend with their spring/summer 2024 runway show—unsurprisingly, a full year ahead of the curve.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Model wears rope sandals on the Miu Miu spring/summer 2024 runway.

Versatile and easy to style, rope sandals work just as well with floaty dresses and skirts as they do with cut-off shorts, relaxed denim, or breezy linen trousers. Ready to get ahead of the trend? Scroll on to shop the rope sandals fashion people will be slipping into this summer.

SHOP ROPE SANDALS:

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.