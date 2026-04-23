6 Flip-Flop Trends That Will Be Everywhere By May 31

Oftentimes, when a shoe trend becomes massive, it leads to offshoot trends within the trend. And is there any spring and summer shoe trend that's more massive than flip-flops have been over the past couple of years? The answer is a resounding no. At this point, the flip-flop trend has branched off into a plethora of specific styles, characterized primarily by color, heel type, or material. So, if you're bored with your basic thong sandals but aren't over the trend, I'm here to offer up some fresh options.
Last summer, kitten-heel flip-flops were absolutely inescapable, and I'm not saying to stop wearing them by any means, as they're still considered quite cool, but if I didn't put the new alternatives on your radar, I fear you'd be missing out. I narrowed it down to six specific flip-flop trends (yes, there are more than that) that I'm 100% sure will be everywhere by summer.
Keep scrolling to familiarize yourself with and to shop the coolest pairs of the top six flip-flop trends of 2026.
Two-Tone
After seemingly every fashion-minded celebrity lost it over The Row's Dune Thong Sandals last summer, other brands have officially jumped on board, releasing similar sandals with contrasting straps and footbeds (instead of matching ones). It adds such a cool, eye-catching look to an outfit.
Shop Two-Tone Flip-Flops
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandals
Tkees X J.Crew
Limited Edition Thong Sandals
ZARA
Contrast Flat Sandals
Christopher Esber
Scala Wedge Sandals
Wedge Heel
Wedge heels are one of the biggest shoe trends of the year, so it makes sense that wedge-heel flip-flops would be the summer version of the trend. When I see someone wearing this style, I immediately know they're a fashion person.
Shop Wedge-Heel Flip-Flops
JUDE
Yaga Leather Wedge Sandals
Prada
Patent Leather Thong Sandals
Reformation
Amelia Thong Wedge Sandals
Tony Bianco
Edgy Thong Wedge Mules
Jelly
Jelly flip-flops are perhaps the most fun trend of the bunch, and brands are getting more and more creative with PVC in 2026. There's nothing cheap-looking about the jelly thongs of present day.