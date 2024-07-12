Jelly Ballet Flats Are the Summer Shoe Trend I Didn't See Coming, But Fashion People Are Obsessed

It’s no secret that 2024 is the year of ‘90s fashion revival, with everything from leopard print to thong mules finding their way back into our wardrobes, and as someone who works in fashion, I’m often able to predict which trends will pop up as the new ‘it’ buy of the season. However, I have to confess that there’s been one controversial trend that I didn't see coming.

The return of the jelly shoe trend that I often wore throughout my primary school years threw me off at first. Brands from The Row to Ancient Greek Sandals to Zimmerman have released jelly sandals, flip-flops and even heels for summer 2024 and fashion people are already on board.

(Image credit: BACKGRID UK)

Jennifer Lawrence was recently spotted in a chic red pair of jelly ballet flats from The Row. Pairing them with a classic white shirt and trousers, J. Law proves just how easy the shoes are to style.

Closed-toe flats that I can dress up or down for all occasions are my year-round staple, so you’ll find me in ballet pumps more often than not. They're easy to throw on in the mornings, can be worn with shorts, jeans, dresses and skirts and most importantly is a style that fits easily with both casual and formal outfits. So once brands started to release ballet flats in the trending jelly material, I was soon convinced of their styling power.

And it’s not just me. Celebrities and influencers alike have been testing out the new flat-shoe trend, and with each image, I'm more and more on board. Scroll on to have a look through the pairs that I’m seriously considering buying for summer 2024.

Sasha shows us how to style the trending shoe for more formal events, pairing her Ancient Greek Sandals jelly flats with a chic black dress and a statement necklace.

Shop Jelly Ballet Flats:

The Row Mara Flat in Vinyl £860 SHOP NOW These are the exact pair J.Lo was spotted in.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Iro Pvc Ballet Flats £85 SHOP NOW Keep clothing simple to let your jelly flats do the talking.

Jeffrey Campbell So Clear Ballet Flats £44 SHOP NOW A glittery pair to wear on your summer nights out.

Jeffrey Campbell Jamie Jelly Flats £44 SHOP NOW These will look so expensive with a full monochrome outfit.

Ruby X Marc Jacobs Ballet Style Flat £120 SHOP NOW These will pair effortlessly with a white maxi dress for that easy, breezy look.

The Row Mara Flat in Vinyl £860 SHOP NOW This pink pair would be great with a flowy midi for a summer garden party.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Iro Pvc Ballet Flats £85 SHOP NOW Perfect for minimalists.

Melissa Sophie Ballet Flats £78 SHOP NOW So easy to dress up or down.

Jeffrey Campbell So Clear Ballet Flats £44 SHOP NOW Wear them with mesh socks for an even more elevated look.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Iro Pvc Ballet Flats £85 SHOP NOW This coral shade is perfect for a beach holiday.

The Row Mara Flat in Vinyl £860 SHOP NOW This clear style is perfect for showing off a pretty pedicure.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Iro Pvc Ballet Flats £85 SHOP NOW Wear these with a floral maxi skirt and baby tee.

Melissa Sophie Ballet Flats £78 SHOP NOW This particular style reminds me of many designer versions on the market right now.

Jeffrey Campbell So Clear Ballet Flats £44 SHOP NOW So fun!