Jelly Ballet Flats Are the Summer Shoe Trend I Didn't See Coming, But Fashion People Are Obsessed
It’s no secret that 2024 is the year of ‘90s fashion revival, with everything from leopard print to thong mules finding their way back into our wardrobes, and as someone who works in fashion, I’m often able to predict which trends will pop up as the new ‘it’ buy of the season. However, I have to confess that there’s been one controversial trend that I didn't see coming.
The return of the jelly shoe trend that I often wore throughout my primary school years threw me off at first. Brands from The Row to Ancient Greek Sandals to Zimmerman have released jelly sandals, flip-flops and even heels for summer 2024 and fashion people are already on board.
Jennifer Lawrence was recently spotted in a chic red pair of jelly ballet flats from The Row. Pairing them with a classic white shirt and trousers, J. Law proves just how easy the shoes are to style.
Closed-toe flats that I can dress up or down for all occasions are my year-round staple, so you’ll find me in ballet pumps more often than not. They're easy to throw on in the mornings, can be worn with shorts, jeans, dresses and skirts and most importantly is a style that fits easily with both casual and formal outfits. So once brands started to release ballet flats in the trending jelly material, I was soon convinced of their styling power.
And it’s not just me. Celebrities and influencers alike have been testing out the new flat-shoe trend, and with each image, I'm more and more on board. Scroll on to have a look through the pairs that I’m seriously considering buying for summer 2024.
Sasha shows us how to style the trending shoe for more formal events, pairing her Ancient Greek Sandals jelly flats with a chic black dress and a statement necklace.
Shop Jelly Ballet Flats:
These are the exact pair J.Lo was spotted in.
Keep clothing simple to let your jelly flats do the talking.
These will pair effortlessly with a white maxi dress for that easy, breezy look.
This pink pair would be great with a flowy midi for a summer garden party.
This coral shade is perfect for a beach holiday.
This clear style is perfect for showing off a pretty pedicure.
This particular style reminds me of many designer versions on the market right now.
