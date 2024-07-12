Jelly Ballet Flats Are the Summer Shoe Trend I Didn't See Coming, But Fashion People Are Obsessed

@threadsstyling - The Row's Mara Flats

(Image credit: @threadsstyling)

It’s no secret that 2024 is the year of ‘90s fashion revival, with everything from leopard print to thong mules finding their way back into our wardrobes, and as someone who works in fashion, I’m often able to predict which trends will pop up as the new ‘it’ buy of the season. However, I have to confess that there’s been one controversial trend that I didn't see coming.

The return of the jelly shoe trend that I often wore throughout my primary school years threw me off at first. Brands from The Row to Ancient Greek Sandals to Zimmerman have released jelly sandals, flip-flops and even heels for summer 2024 and fashion people are already on board.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing The Row Mara Flat shoes

(Image credit: BACKGRID UK)

Jennifer Lawrence was recently spotted in a chic red pair of jelly ballet flats from The Row. Pairing them with a classic white shirt and trousers, J. Law proves just how easy the shoes are to style.

Closed-toe flats that I can dress up or down for all occasions are my year-round staple, so you’ll find me in ballet pumps more often than not. They're easy to throw on in the mornings, can be worn with shorts, jeans, dresses and skirts and most importantly is a style that fits easily with both casual and formal outfits. So once brands started to release ballet flats in the trending jelly material, I was soon convinced of their styling power.

And it’s not just me. Celebrities and influencers alike have been testing out the new flat-shoe trend, and with each image, I'm more and more on board. Scroll on to have a look through the pairs that I’m seriously considering buying for summer 2024.

@sasha.mei wearing Ancient Greek Sandals Iro PVC ballet flats

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Sasha shows us how to style the trending shoe for more formal events, pairing her Ancient Greek Sandals jelly flats with a chic black dress and a statement necklace.

Shop Jelly Ballet Flats:

Mara Flat in Vinyl
The Row
Mara Flat in Vinyl

These are the exact pair J.Lo was spotted in.

Iro Pvc Ballet Flats
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Iro Pvc Ballet Flats

Keep clothing simple to let your jelly flats do the talking.

So Clear Ballet Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
So Clear Ballet Flats

A glittery pair to wear on your summer nights out.

Jamie Jelly Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Jamie Jelly Flats

These will look so expensive with a full monochrome outfit.

Ruby X Marc Jacobs , Ballet Style Flat
Ruby X Marc Jacobs
Ballet Style Flat

These will pair effortlessly with a white maxi dress for that easy, breezy look.

Mara Flat in Vinyl
The Row
Mara Flat in Vinyl

This pink pair would be great with a flowy midi for a summer garden party.

Iro Pvc Ballet Flats
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Iro Pvc Ballet Flats

Perfect for minimalists.

Melissa Sophie Ballet Flats
Melissa
Sophie Ballet Flats

So easy to dress up or down.

So Clear Ballet Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
So Clear Ballet Flats

Wear them with mesh socks for an even more elevated look.

Iro Pvc Ballet Flats
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Iro Pvc Ballet Flats

This coral shade is perfect for a beach holiday.

Mara Flat in Vinyl
The Row
Mara Flat in Vinyl

This clear style is perfect for showing off a pretty pedicure.

Iro Pvc Ballet Flats
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Iro Pvc Ballet Flats

Wear these with a floral maxi skirt and baby tee.

Melissa Sophie Ballet Flats
Melissa
Sophie Ballet Flats

This particular style reminds me of many designer versions on the market right now.

So Clear Ballet Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
So Clear Ballet Flats

So fun!

Mara Flat in Vinyl
The Row
Mara Flat in Vinyl

Such a pretty blue for summer.

Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant
