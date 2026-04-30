It’s Official: This Viral Olsen Twin-Approved Summer Shoe Trend Is All Fashion People Are Wearing

From the beaches of Sydney to the salons of Paris, there’s no denying that the perennially minimal flip-flops have become one of the most ubiquitous summer shoe trends to covet. With an especially sleek design, pared-back ease, and slip-on sophistication, the understated style has been swiftly adopted by the upper echelons of the fashion industry.
Indeed, from designer brands to members of the celebrity style set, flip-flops have transcended their status as an afterthought, throw-on-and-go shoe to be now revered as the ultimate accessory that elevates any city-slicker, woman-about-town ensemble.
Now, after piquing appetite last summer, red-and-black flip-flops have come to claim their spot as the balmy sandaldu jour, with the most tasteful dressers across London, New York and even Copenhagen kickstarting the sun-kissed few months that await us by wearing this high-octane style on repeat.
Of course, it would be remiss of us to talk about the red-and-black flip-flop trend without acknowledging its origins: a viral pair of two-toned shoes from The Row. Created by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for the Spring 2025 collection, the Dune flip-flops immediately sparked feverish interest for their streamlined shape, contentious price-point and covetable nature.
Within weeks of their launch, there were think pieces unpacking the ethics of investing in a pair of grosgrain ribbon and rubber shoes valued at £670 and the innovation of subverting something so mundane and positioning it as the height of luxury. And as with anything the Olsen Twins do, wherever they go, the rest of us follow.
Naturally, those with a stake in fashion were eager to hunt down similar styles. A jelly pair from Ancient Greek Sandals called the Saionara proved the most eligible alternative. With a more accessible price point (these retail for £130) and tactile finish, the sweet and saccharine pair offer a youthful touch to ensembles rooted in breezy linens, lightweight minis or refined denim shorts.
Given the fascination with the trend, it should come as no surprise that red-and-black flip-flops have returned with a vengeance. From the vibrant iteration of Reformation’s beloved Jessie pair to the Dries Van Noten style that resembles the tiling of some gorgeous Moroccan house, uncover the chicest red-and-black flip-flops ahead.
Shop the Red and Black Flip-Flop Trend:
ZARA
Flat Leather Sandals
A best-seller in the making.
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
As a proud owner of this pair, I can tell you there's no holiday I go on or airy outfit I wear that these don't come with.
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal
This entire outfit is so polished. A polished, everyday uniform if I ever saw one.