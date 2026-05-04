In the wake of the fall/winter 2026 runway season, I spent hours looking at practically every single look that walked, zooming in on things like scarves (tied every way possible), dramatic jewelry, big belts, and most of all, shoes. The latter is arguably the most purchased category that debuts on the catwalk each season, but you have to pay special attention if you want to spot the good ones early, with apparel always drawing the majority of eyes. If you know me, though, you know that I'll always look closer when it comes to shoes, and on the runway this season, one specific shoe-color trend took over. Forget neutrals—come fall 2026, you'll be wanting something blue in your footwear collection, be it from Chanel, Prada, or Alaïa, three brands that will shape the blue shoe color trend later on this year.
From satin ballet flats at Carven to knee-high, hand-stitched feather boots at Prada, there was no shortage of blue footwear on the runways this season, adding a shoe-investment option that's less "classic" and more exciting, capable of creating standout outfits every single time you slip on whatever pair makes it into your wardrobe. At Chanel, Matthieu Blazy's run of viral footwear continued with fervor, and his blue-and-white two-tone mules in patent leather are sure to be among the styles that get run out of stock in boutiques everywhere when his F/W 26 collection for the French house hits stores. Chemena Kamali went all in with thigh-high boots at Chloé, testing them in a variety of colors, most interesting of all being the royal-blue leather pair, lined with shearling. And we can't talk about the blue shoes on the catwalk this season without mentioning the sexy and sophisticated pumps at Pieter Mulier's farewell to Alaïa.
Blue Shoes on the Runway
Chanel
Prada
Alaïa
Carven
Chloé
Missoni
Suffice to say, designers proved one thing to be true this season: "something blue" shouldn't be boxed into the wedding category. At least when it comes to footwear, a hint of the color can be added to just about any outfit for any occasion, styled with matching leather pants (Chloé), a tweed skirt suit (Chanel), or a slim-fitting tailored coat (Prada). Sure, blue shoes might not be as "easy" to style as a black or brown pair, but what's the fun in that? For a cooler, more interesting alt, shop the blue shoes below, with elegant options from Manolo Blahnik, as well as sportier alts from Prada, all making it into the mix.