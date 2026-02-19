As a seasoned fashion editor, I controversially believe that leggings are the quiet hero of the modern capsule wardrobe. Cosy, comfortable and endlessly chic, they’re a staple I simply refuse to give up, but still most people hate wearing them outside of the gym. Determined to give leggings their dues, I closely tracked the outfits my favourite celebrities wore on repeat; and one thing was immediately clear—I’m not alone in my appreciation of the stretchy basic. In 2026, simple black leggings are the A-lister go-to for off-duty cool.
From Lori Harvey’s cropped capris to Rihanna’s split hems, the most stylish celebs continually prove that leggings outfits should be considered anything but dull. Whether dressing up a casual rugby shirt or adding luxe allure to a spring jacket, leggings have never looked chicer. Still unconvinced by their athleisure appeal? There are three leggings trends that celebs keep bringing back, and I'm convinced at least one of them might sell you on jersey. Keep reading to discover them below.
1. Capri Leggings
Style Notes: Led by Lori Harvey, the return of the capri feels sleek and sophisticated rather than sporty. By playing with proportions, the negative space instantly draws the eye down making legs look longer (especially with heels), and adds fashion-forward edge compared to the classic 7/8ths length. Take a style cues from Harvey and pair with cropped jacket and satin stilettos for an evening look that doesn't try too hard.
ASOS DESIGN
Premium Ponte Capri Pant
I wear these at least once a week.
Sisterly Tribe
Softsculpt Capri
If you're after on trend, affordable pairs look no further than Sisterly Tribe.
lululemon
Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Crop 17" - True Navy - 2
Lululemon makes some of the comfiest leggings to date.
2. Split-Hem
Style Notes: Having previously only worn leggings for working out or running errands, Rihanna’s split-hems have convinced me to branch out of my comfort zone. Elevating an otherwise casual outfit, the addition of a blazer and flared leggings over heels dresses up even a rugby shirt—proof that the slimline silhouette is all you need to take a look from day to night.
Reformation
Fletcher Pant
Trust me, you'll pull these out year after year.
NORMA KAMALI
Spat stretch-jersey flared leggings
Simple yet sophisticated.
STRUT-THIS
Beau Pant
Trust me, you'll get so much wear from these.
3. Full-Length
Style Notes: Staying true to the classics, Elsa Hosk plays with neutral colourways to refine her full-lengths. Anyone bored of the thought of black leggings should start here, as cream and ecru leggings look particularly expensive with luxe textures like brown suede and polished accessories.
H&M
Sculptmove™ Leggings
These are so comfy.
Alo Yoga
High-Waist Airbrush Legging
Shop Elsa's exact leggings.
North Face x Skims
High-Rise Stretch-Woven Leggings
This collab has been all over my socials as of late.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.