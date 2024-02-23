I'm a Fitness-Loving Fashion Editor, These Are My 5 Go-To Leggings

I've had many addictions in my time—Nutella, Maybelline's Dream Matte Mousse (I was 14 at the time), and more recently, the last series of Curb Your Enthusiasm. But what's taken more space in my life than even Larry David of late, is exercise. Not a 2024 resolution, I'm more of the mantra 'new year, same old me,' but since joining 1Rebel last year before my wedding, I have found a new love for working out.

More for my mental health than anything else, I've found that a variety of classes is what I need to actually enjoy the gym. Of course, the sexy changing rooms, fit with GHD straighteners, beauty products and a fridge filled with frozen towels also helps. In light of my new-found obsession, I've bought more fitness gear than clothing in the last 6 months, and as such, have become an expert in the perfect leggings for every type of exercise—be it running, yoga or spin.

Where once I didn't really think about different leggings for running or pilates, I now find myself digging into my drawers to find what I consider the perfect pair each morning when I pack my bag depending on the class I'm doing that day.

It goes without saying that for many of us, leggings have a place in our wardrobe outside of the gym. And so they should! Comfortable, practical and actually very of chic, they've rightfully replaced the skinny jean when wanting a form-fitting silhouette. Some are better than others for such occasions, Vuori's seamless AllTheFeels leggings are my first choice when considering leggings outside of athleisure. With knee high black boots and an oversized cashmere jumper and these are perfection. When it comes to styling them in a more casual way, for example with sneakers, a sweater and big sports socks (my weekend uniform), Adanola is my go-to. I love the colours that their sets come in, as someone who is usually an 'only black' and 'no print' workout-wear person, they offer lots of muted dark earthy tones that are a welcome alternative.

For brilliant but affordable options—look to Gymshark who nail the technical necessities and breathability, but are in the £30-50 mark. When I want fitness pieces that are in the lower price point but feel particularly fashion-forward, H&M Move always deliver (and their latest collection was unveiled by Raye, who I love). But the leggings I've been most impressed by are Pangaia's, simply because their cutting edge material science has developed plant-based elastane, proving a sustainable solution to workout wear.

I know better than anyone how hard it can be to find the perfect leggings because we not only have different shapes, but needs. So, whether you're after the ultimate all-rounder, the perfect pair for pilates or the most squat-proof, I've put together a list of my most-loved leggings.

BEST FOR RUNNING: ADANOLA

To be fair, I would wear my Adanola set for any exercise. They’re so soft, and hug the body in a way that feels like a second skin—no sagging, tightness or discomfort, when they’re on I almost feel naked. If I’m being really honest with myself, one of the main reasons I love this brand is for the way they look. It’s no secret that gym wear has gone up a gear in the last decade and we’re no longer just wearing our dad’s old t-shirts that we also wore for bed the night before. We want to be able to express our personal style, even on the treadmill. With Adanola’s retro sporting motifs (like on this sweater, which I live in), matching bra tops and delicious colour palettes, I find myself often opting to wear these pieces for coffee runs, dog walks and everything in between. But because of the breathability of these leggings, the comfort I feel with where they sit just above my waist, they’ve fast become my go-to for classes on the treadmill, where I will waver between uphill jogs, fast sprints and parachute mode (If you know, you know).

Adanola Ultimate Leggings - Coffee Bean £40

BEST FOR HIIT: GYMSHARK

I’m a HIIT class addict (for those blissfully unaware, this stands for High Intensity Interval Training), and the one thing I’ve learnt from my many sessions is that you never know what you’re going to get thrown at you. Much like circuit training, you’re likely to have an abundance of stations with different exercises that work the whole body. As such, you need an all-rounder that has you fully prepared. GymShark’s Crossover leggings fit the mould for me here because not only are they moisture-wicking (I sweat a lot doing HIIT, and if you don’t, you’re probably not doing it right), but they’re also pretty squat-proof. Weight-lifting tends to come part and parcel with this type of class, as well as fast-paced body weight drills such as burpies and mountain climbers, so you need to feel fully confident when on the floor and bending over. It also has to be said that if you have a bigger bust, GymShark’s full support sports bras are second to none.

Gymshark Crossover Leggings £40

BEST FOR PILATES: PANGAIA

If you’re looking for a legging appropriate for low intensity work-outs, try Pangaia’s Active wear 3 collection. I’m always so impressed by the brand’s incredible sustainability credentials, this activewear series is designed with plant-based elastane and sprayed with peppermint for a natural door determent—making their innovation in material science makes them industry leaders. I love the ribbed high-rise waist, it's so comfortable for mat workouts like pilates, yoga or core. In the cooler months I like to pair mine with my Pangaia cashmere knit and padded gilet, but in the summer nothing beats wearing these with the matching sports bra.

PANGAIA Women's Plant-Stretch Compressive Leggings—soil Brown £85

BEST FOR SPIN: H&M MOVE

H&M's fitness brand H&M Move has long been a go-to for me as the price point is so affordable. I know it's often the case that cheaper items of clothing don't stand the test of time, but I have to say the sports bras and leggings I've bought from H&M Move over the years are still some of my favourites, especially for Spin classes. Why? Well, whilst bike workouts are cardio, they're not as intense as HITT, so I don't require the same level of breathability or stretch. I also find the high-waist on H&M's leggings to sit the most high on my abdomen, which I love when I'm hunched over the bike (others that are too low I can feel a little exposed and uncomfortable in). Because of this fit however, I do find them a little bit too long for running (I'm 5ft3", so quite petite), but anyone taller probably won't find this. My love for this brand though really extends beyond its leggings range, it really nails the athleisure trends, and offers complete sportswear ensembles and accessories for the cool-girl on a budget. From jackets to sweaters, crop tops and joggers, it has it all.

BEST ALL-ROUNDER: VUORI

If you're looking to invest in a really (and I mean really) great pair of all-rounder leggings, Vuori's AllTheFeels are the pair for you. Running, jumping, squatting, stretching—whatever the type of movement, you're bound so be über-comfortable and able to perform your best in these. Truth be told it was difficult for me to pick an exercise I like to wear these most for, as I genuinely will wear them for everything, both in and out of the gym (I love them with something oversized on top, like a big shirt or XL jumper and knee-high boots). What I love most about them is the fabric, it's incredibly stretchy but without being baggy or causing sag, and is also very soft. This makes the matching bra which I also have a joy to wear, but is best for lighter exercise if you have a bigger bust and require high support. They're extremely comfortable—would it be weird to note that my fascination with the fabric is tied into its ability to make them not tight yet not loose?—Perhaps, but it still makes me firm on my verdict: they may be an investment, but they're a worthy one.