Although skirts and dresses feature in my wardrobe and my outfit rotation, I'm definitely more of a trouser person. In fact, I consider myself to be a bit of a connoisseur on the subject, always open to trying a new trend or silhouette. And now, the next on my list is a style I've kept close tabs on since it started bubbling up in spring and further asserted itself this season. Enter bloomer trousers.
First seen during Chloé’s spring/summer 2025 show last September, as well as at Alaïa the same season, bloomer trousers were a departure from the sleek shapes—think cigarette pants and wide-leg tailoring—that had been dominating the trouser scene for some time. And now that summer is in full swing, it seems there's no stopping bloomers from completing their takeover. Where jeans and linen usually reign, I'm seeing more and more people reach for lightweight bloomers in their place, and I have a feeling as to why.
A trouser that feels inherently Parisian thanks to its delicate lingerie-inspired lace and floaty shape (that and the fact that French fashion house Chloé spearheaded their comeback in the first place) bloomer trousers feature a silhouette reminiscent of the harem pant (or genie trouser), coupled with details like lace, broderie and soft gathers which set them apart. With both full-length and cropped versions trending at the moment, I reckon fashion people are drawn to the style for its floaty, dress-like fluidity, whilst coming in the guise and comfort of trousers—they really bring together the best of both worlds.
My increased interest in the bloomer trouser trend which inspired me to put finger to keyboard has been piqued for two reasons. Firstly, as we pass through mid-summer and the weather starts to cool, the style has begun trending again, with searches up 90% on Google and a cool 600% on the social shopping platform, LTK.
Secondly, I think they have the potential to work with your autumn wardrobe, too. Lately, I’ve spotted them out and about on my commute paired with everything from cowboy boots to trainers, leather jackets to bright knits, so there’s no reason why they can’t work hard for you next season. Of course, for now, they look the stylish part worn with flip-flops, graphic tees and simple tops.
Inspired? I thought you might be! Below, I’ve curated an edit of the best bloomer trousers around.
