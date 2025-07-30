Not Linen, Not Denim: The Very Cute Trouser Trend People in Paris and London Are Wearing Nonstop

I'm convinced that no trouser trend can have as great an impact on your outfit right now as bloomer trousers. Read on to discover the trend that's clearly sticking around.

Three fashion people wearing the bloomer trouser trend.
(Image credit: @linda.sza@holliemercedes@gracecarolinelarcade)
Although skirts and dresses feature in my wardrobe and my outfit rotation, I'm definitely more of a trouser person. In fact, I consider myself to be a bit of a connoisseur on the subject, always open to trying a new trend or silhouette. And now, the next on my list is a style I've kept close tabs on since it started bubbling up in spring and further asserted itself this season. Enter bloomer trousers.

Fashion person Linda Sza wears the bloomer trouser trend.

(Image credit: @linda.sza)

First seen during Chloé’s spring/summer 2025 show last September, as well as at Alaïa the same season, bloomer trousers were a departure from the sleek shapes—think cigarette pants and wide-leg tailoring—that had been dominating the trouser scene for some time. And now that summer is in full swing, it seems there's no stopping bloomers from completing their takeover. Where jeans and linen usually reign, I'm seeing more and more people reach for lightweight bloomers in their place, and I have a feeling as to why.

An image of the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 runway show from September 2024.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A trouser that feels inherently Parisian thanks to its delicate lingerie-inspired lace and floaty shape (that and the fact that French fashion house Chloé spearheaded their comeback in the first place) bloomer trousers feature a silhouette reminiscent of the harem pant (or genie trouser), coupled with details like lace, broderie and soft gathers which set them apart. With both full-length and cropped versions trending at the moment, I reckon fashion people are drawn to the style for its floaty, dress-like fluidity, whilst coming in the guise and comfort of trousers—they really bring together the best of both worlds.

Fashion person Hollie Mercedes wears the bloomer trouser trend.

(Image credit: @holliemercedes)

My increased interest in the bloomer trouser trend which inspired me to put finger to keyboard has been piqued for two reasons. Firstly, as we pass through mid-summer and the weather starts to cool, the style has begun trending again, with searches up 90% on Google and a cool 600% on the social shopping platform, LTK.

Secondly, I think they have the potential to work with your autumn wardrobe, too. Lately, I’ve spotted them out and about on my commute paired with everything from cowboy boots to trainers, leather jackets to bright knits, so there’s no reason why they can’t work hard for you next season. Of course, for now, they look the stylish part worn with flip-flops, graphic tees and simple tops.

Fashion person Grace Lacade wears the bloomer trouser trend.

(Image credit: @gracecarolinelarcade)

Inspired? I thought you might be! Below, I’ve curated an edit of the best bloomer trousers around.

Shop Bloomer Trousers:

Frill-Trimmed Drawstring Trousers
H&M
Frill-Trimmed Drawstring Trousers

These look far more expensive than their high street price-tag.

freepeople,

Free People
Sabrina Capris

This set is so summer coded!

Forever Young Bloomer Pants
Free People
Forever Young Bloomer Pants

Available in 7 shades, I have seen so many of these Free People bloomers on my social feed.

Lace-Trimmed Silk Pongé Cropped Pants
Chloé
Lace-Trimmed Silk Pongé Cropped Pants

How gorgeous is this dusty pink shade?

Margot - Black
RIXO
Margot Trousers

I love in set in the summer.

Asos Design Cotton Lace Trim Bloomer Trouser in Ivory
ASOS DESIGN
Cotton Lace Trim Bloomer Trouser

I really like the ruffle trims on this pair.

Fluid Pleated Trousers in Silk Charmeuse
CHLOÉ
Fluid Pleated Trousers

This pair was spotted outside the Chloe runway on model Camille Rowe.

Washed Perla Bloomers
Free People
Washed Perla Bloomers

Pair with a clog sandal and prairie top, and you're good to go!

Pleated Georgette Peplum Tapered Pants
ALAÏA
Pleated Georgette Peplum Tapered Pants

The butter yellow trend shows no signs of slowing down.

Damson Madder Pansy Pantaloon Pants
Free People
Damson Madder Pansy Pantaloon Pants

Gingham checks only add to the bloomer trouser's charm.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor
