Daisy Edgar-Jones Just Wore the Jeans, Flats and It Bag I Want for My Own Wardrobe
Daisy Edgar-Jones just wore all of my favourite summer trends at once. Read on to discover how she styled them all below.
Daisy Edgar-Jones rarely misses when it comes to style and this week in New York she stepped out in a deceptively simple outfit that ticked off a handful of the season’s most-coveted trends and items.
Starting with a sleek foundation, the actor opted for a sleeveless black boat-neck top—understated yet elegant. Next, rather than leaning into the current obsession with baggy or flared denim, she chose a more directional silhouette: carpenter jeans. With distinctive oversized pockets sitting high on the leg and a thick cropped hem grazing her ankles, the utilitarian cut brought structure and a subtle edge to her look. Rendered in a deep blue wash and cut to a high-rise waistline, the jeans struck the perfect balance between laid-back and considered—an ideal formula for summer-in-the-city styling.
But it was Edgar-Jones’s choice of accessories that really elevated the outfit. On her feet, she wore high-shine black loafers—London's perennial favourite—which added polish and a touch of prep to the look. Paired with visible socks, the styling nod lent the casual denim a smarter spin.
Doubling down on her accessories game, she layered on a pair of metal-frame sunglasses, injecting a whisper of '70s cool into the mix. And then, of course, came her bag: Gucci's new Softbit Bag in a light mushroom shade (£2560). Relaxed yet refined, the slouchy tote has already landed on editors’ radars as one of the season’s most-important bags—seeing it in action, it’s easy to understand why.
While seemingly simple, Edgar-Jones's trend-packed outfit has just topped up my summer styling moodboard. Scroll on to shop my edit of carpenter jeans, loafers and that soon-to-be-everywhere Gucci bag below.
SHOP THE GUCCI SOFTBIT BAG:
While I love this in the soft taupe shade, it also comes in six other colours.
The slouchy silhouette gives this a casual energy that lends itself well to daily styling.
SHOP CARPENTER JEANS AND LOAFERS:
This deep indigo shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Wear these with white socks to give your styling a preppy energy.
Style with a simple white tee or pair with a black boat neck top à la Edgar-Jones
In my opinion, black leather loafers are an evergreen shoe that can be worn throughout the year.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
