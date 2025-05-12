Daisy Edgar-Jones Just Wore the Jeans, Flats and It Bag I Want for My Own Wardrobe

Daisy Edgar-Jones rarely misses when it comes to style and this week in New York she stepped out in a deceptively simple outfit that ticked off a handful of the season’s most-coveted trends and items.

Starting with a sleek foundation, the actor opted for a sleeveless black boat-neck top—understated yet elegant. Next, rather than leaning into the current obsession with baggy or flared denim, she chose a more directional silhouette: carpenter jeans. With distinctive oversized pockets sitting high on the leg and a thick cropped hem grazing her ankles, the utilitarian cut brought structure and a subtle edge to her look. Rendered in a deep blue wash and cut to a high-rise waistline, the jeans struck the perfect balance between laid-back and considered—an ideal formula for summer-in-the-city styling.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

But it was Edgar-Jones’s choice of accessories that really elevated the outfit. On her feet, she wore high-shine black loafers—London's perennial favourite—which added polish and a touch of prep to the look. Paired with visible socks, the styling nod lent the casual denim a smarter spin.

Doubling down on her accessories game, she layered on a pair of metal-frame sunglasses, injecting a whisper of '70s cool into the mix. And then, of course, came her bag: Gucci's new Softbit Bag in a light mushroom shade (£2560). Relaxed yet refined, the slouchy tote has already landed on editors’ radars as one of the season’s most-important bags—seeing it in action, it’s easy to understand why.

While seemingly simple, Edgar-Jones's trend-packed outfit has just topped up my summer styling moodboard. Scroll on to shop my edit of carpenter jeans, loafers and that soon-to-be-everywhere Gucci bag below.

SHOP THE GUCCI SOFTBIT BAG:

Gucci Softbit Maxi Shoulder Bag £2560 SHOP NOW While I love this in the soft taupe shade, it also comes in six other colours.

Gucci Softbit Medium Top Handle Bag £2210 SHOP NOW The slouchy silhouette gives this a casual energy that lends itself well to daily styling.

SHOP CARPENTER JEANS AND LOAFERS:

Poetry Carpenter Jeans £155 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 6—22.

Reformation Ani Ruched Loafer £268 SHOP NOW These also come in four other shades.

French Connection Denver Denim Contrasting Stitch Relaxed Jeans £79 SHOP NOW This deep indigo shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

& Other Stories Leather Penny Loafers £125 SHOP NOW Wear these with white socks to give your styling a preppy energy.

Bottega Veneta High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £860 SHOP NOW Style with a simple white tee or pair with a black boat neck top à la Edgar-Jones

Whistles Black Manny Slim Loafer £159 SHOP NOW In my opinion, black leather loafers are an evergreen shoe that can be worn throughout the year.

Sandro Paris Carpenter Jeans £299 £179 SHOP NOW Shop these while they're on sale.