Daisy Edgar-Jones Just Wore the Jeans, Flats and It Bag I Want for My Own Wardrobe

Daisy Edgar-Jones just wore all of my favourite summer trends at once. Read on to discover how she styled them all below.

Daisy Edgar-Jones rarely misses when it comes to style and this week in New York she stepped out in a deceptively simple outfit that ticked off a handful of the season’s most-coveted trends and items.

Starting with a sleek foundation, the actor opted for a sleeveless black boat-neck top—understated yet elegant. Next, rather than leaning into the current obsession with baggy or flared denim, she chose a more directional silhouette: carpenter jeans. With distinctive oversized pockets sitting high on the leg and a thick cropped hem grazing her ankles, the utilitarian cut brought structure and a subtle edge to her look. Rendered in a deep blue wash and cut to a high-rise waistline, the jeans struck the perfect balance between laid-back and considered—an ideal formula for summer-in-the-city styling.

Daisy Edgar Jones carrys the Gucci Softbit bag

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

But it was Edgar-Jones’s choice of accessories that really elevated the outfit. On her feet, she wore high-shine black loafersLondon's perennial favourite—which added polish and a touch of prep to the look. Paired with visible socks, the styling nod lent the casual denim a smarter spin.

Doubling down on her accessories game, she layered on a pair of metal-frame sunglasses, injecting a whisper of '70s cool into the mix. And then, of course, came her bag: Gucci's new Softbit Bag in a light mushroom shade (£2560). Relaxed yet refined, the slouchy tote has already landed on editors’ radars as one of the season’s most-important bags—seeing it in action, it’s easy to understand why.

While seemingly simple, Edgar-Jones's trend-packed outfit has just topped up my summer styling moodboard. Scroll on to shop my edit of carpenter jeans, loafers and that soon-to-be-everywhere Gucci bag below.

SHOP THE GUCCI SOFTBIT BAG:

Gucci Softbit Maxi Shoulder Bag
Gucci
Softbit Maxi Shoulder Bag

While I love this in the soft taupe shade, it also comes in six other colours.

Gucci Softbit Medium Top Handle Bag
Gucci
Softbit Medium Top Handle Bag

The slouchy silhouette gives this a casual energy that lends itself well to daily styling.

SHOP CARPENTER JEANS AND LOAFERS:

poetryfashion,

Poetry
Carpenter Jeans

These come in UK sizes 6—22.

Ani Ruched Loafer
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafer

These also come in four other shades.

Denver Denim Contrasting Stitch Relaxed Jeans
French Connection
Denver Denim Contrasting Stitch Relaxed Jeans

This deep indigo shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Leather Penny Loafers
& Other Stories
Leather Penny Loafers

Wear these with white socks to give your styling a preppy energy.

High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Bottega Veneta
High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Style with a simple white tee or pair with a black boat neck top à la Edgar-Jones

Black Manny Slim Loafer
Whistles
Black Manny Slim Loafer

In my opinion, black leather loafers are an evergreen shoe that can be worn throughout the year.

Carpenter Jeans
Sandro Paris
Carpenter Jeans

Shop these while they're on sale.

Amina
Vagabond
Amina Loafers

Pair these with loafers, or use them to ground a floaty cotton dress.

