Red! Leather! Sheer! Here Are the 8 Chic Shirt Styles Set to Dominate Spring 2025 Dressing
Seasonal wardrobe transitions bring their own challenges, but you can always rely on the latest shirt trends to serve you through these atmospheric shifts. Shirting has not only become an effortless way to elevate your look—we all know the power that ‘jeans and a nice top’ holds—but it's also now a statement piece in its own right.
Of course, we can attribute Prada for revitalising this silhouette’s public reputation, with the Italian heritage brand delivering a new iteration of the classic structured poplin shirt each season. Be it embroidered with contrasting jewels or finished with rhinestone flourishes, the luxuriate’s tops are no longer taking a back seat when it comes to styling with its satin skits or sharp micro shorts—and other designers have caught on.
Phoebe Philo’s debut collection under her eponymous label ensured shirting had the spotlight, crafting tuxedo-style shirts with elongated cuffs and an exaggerated collar that could tie up around your neck. These came in Italian cotton and sumptuous silk, alongside leather jackets that doubled as button-downs and liquid high-neck tops.
On the high street and in the wardrobe of the street style set, these fluid shapes and new forms of tailoring have followed suit. Leading shirt trends have been appointed as the focal point of an outfit for some of the most stylish women.
Of course, with so many shirt styles available, from Mango’s textured draped blouses to Ganni’s peplum and puff-sleeve tie-ups, it can be hard to know what to invest in, especially if you’ve never gravitated toward this garment.
Is there still time to purchase and wear rugby shirts, or are we considering them outdated now that our Saltburn-induced haze has worn off? Are lace tops still elegant, or should we take cues from the coolest people in East London and wear the fabric as a skirt instead? Yes and no.
The major shirt trends of 2025 prioritise form, either fitting the body like the rise of baby t-shirts or bringing an air of relaxation like the rise in indigo wash denim shirts. They’re also pioneering new fabrics, like the increase of leather shakets seen on models-turned-moguls like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.
As the changing weather gives us the opportunity to refresh and update our wardrobes, allow this to be the perfect opportunity to get on ‘top’ of your new season shopping by discovering what shirt trends are defining 2025. See the top eight styles, ahead.
The 8 Shirt Trends Defining 2025:
1. Leather Shackets
Style Notes: After shopping at The Row's Melrose Place boutique in Los Angeles wearing a coat with a built in scarf, Kendall Jenner has made leather shirt-jackets her go-to outerwear style. The hybrid is something we've seen trend in suede, like Khaite's Iana jacket, and wool, so it's only fitting that leather versions have their time in the sun, too.
I love how this relaxed version from COS features a technical panel that hides the buttons.
Style open à la this Toteme look.
This style from The Frankie Shop pairs well with an all leather look.
Shop the Trend:
2. Scarf Blouses
Style Notes: It’s been years since Toteme changed the outerwear game with its viral draped fringe wool jacket. But now, the elegant wrap-effect has made its way into shirting with the rise of the elegant scarf blouse. The high-neck finish, combined with the sophisticated wrap, brings so much polish to an outfit, even if you’re just pairing it with a pair of wide-leg trousers and a slight heel.
Shop the Trend:
This piece is extra luxe thanks to the piece being crafted from a mulberry silk-blend crepe.
This anything-but-basic top is designed by Bottega Veneta's new creative director, Louise Trotter, so we can expect to see this silhouette surge in popularity again during her tenure.
3. Indigo Denim Shirts
Style Notes: You only need to look at Sabato De Sarno's Gucci to know that dark denim is trending. Bringing the effect into 2025, and without the expensive price tag, are indigo denim shirts. Those of us who have made the 'Canadian Tuxedo' a cornerstone of their wardrobe will already know how denim tops can bring a lived-in and softer edge to your look. But for the unitiated, give the below styles a try and thank us later.
Shop the Trend:
This B-Corp fashion brand makes its indigo denim shirts with organic cotton.
4. Classic Button Downs
Style Notes: While this category has encountered so much innovation, one of the biggest shirt trends for 2025 isn't a trend at all. It's the classic button-down. Head Alexa Chung's advice and pair with a wash of denim two or three shades lighter than your top and a contrasting sweater. We personally love her blue and brown colour combination, but you can also wear button-downs tucked into a pencil skirt or underneath a dress.
Shop the Trend:
This The Frankie Shop style comes in three colours, should you also become besotted with the button down.
Wear with boot-cut jeans for the ultimate 2000s model off-duty look.
5. Cardigans
Style Notes: Ever since Miu Miu brought cardigans into high fashion during its librarian-chic Fall/Winter 2023 collection, the fashion set have been finding new ways to wear them without feeling too contrived or tired. In 2025, they've become a shirt trend in their own right, providing a base layer to wear over cropped baby t-shirts and under trench coats or blazers. Who said we can't have it all?
Shop the Trend:
Loved by the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Reformation's Clara Cardigan now comes in an expanded colour range.
6. Sheer Tops
Style Notes: Ever since the dawn of the naked dress, there have been numerous attempts to make this nearly-nude silhouette slightly more modest. But in 2025, sheer tops have arrived as a bridge between sensuality and sophistication. These are pieces that won't leave you feeling exposed but do bring a slight edge to your look thanks to the hint of skin they reveal.
Shop the Trend:
This sheer linen tie-top from St. Agni is the definition of quiet luxury.
Combine the shape of a true button-up shirt with the sultriness of the sheer trend.
7. Baby T-Shirts
Style Notes: Boxy, oversized or cropped, there's no limit to the amount of t-shirt styles one can own. But in 2025, it appears that body-hugging baby tees are reigning supreme. Whether they glean a little hip bone or are slightly grazing a belt, this shape is certainly making its mark.
Shop the Trend:
Our editorial team swears this is the best white t-shirt on the market.
Jersey is arguably one of the softest fabrics to the touch, which makes this style from Leset a non-negotiable wear for travel days or airport outfits.
For under £10, it's hard to walk away from this slim-fit shirt.
8. Red Shirts
Style Notes: The 'pop of red' trend continues to dominate, yet none more popular than an oversized red button-down. We've seen the fiery hue already saturate cosy knits and calf-grazing socks, but this shirt version brings a high-voltage energy that will supercharge your looks all the way through till summer.
Shop the Trend:
Black and red is such an underrated colour combination.
If you're after something slightly more luxe, try this Anine Bing shirt, which is made from a slightly sheer silk-blend crepe.
Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.
