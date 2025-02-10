Seasonal wardrobe transitions bring their own challenges, but you can always rely on the latest shirt trends to serve you through these atmospheric shifts. Shirting has not only become an effortless way to elevate your look—we all know the power that ‘jeans and a nice top’ holds—but it's also now a statement piece in its own right.

Of course, we can attribute Prada for revitalising this silhouette’s public reputation, with the Italian heritage brand delivering a new iteration of the classic structured poplin shirt each season. Be it embroidered with contrasting jewels or finished with rhinestone flourishes, the luxuriate’s tops are no longer taking a back seat when it comes to styling with its satin skits or sharp micro shorts—and other designers have caught on.

Phoebe Philo’s debut collection under her eponymous label ensured shirting had the spotlight, crafting tuxedo-style shirts with elongated cuffs and an exaggerated collar that could tie up around your neck. These came in Italian cotton and sumptuous silk, alongside leather jackets that doubled as button-downs and liquid high-neck tops.

On the high street and in the wardrobe of the street style set, these fluid shapes and new forms of tailoring have followed suit. Leading shirt trends have been appointed as the focal point of an outfit for some of the most stylish women.

Of course, with so many shirt styles available, from Mango’s textured draped blouses to Ganni’s peplum and puff-sleeve tie-ups, it can be hard to know what to invest in, especially if you’ve never gravitated toward this garment.

Is there still time to purchase and wear rugby shirts, or are we considering them outdated now that our Saltburn-induced haze has worn off? Are lace tops still elegant, or should we take cues from the coolest people in East London and wear the fabric as a skirt instead? Yes and no.

The major shirt trends of 2025 prioritise form, either fitting the body like the rise of baby t-shirts or bringing an air of relaxation like the rise in indigo wash denim shirts. They’re also pioneering new fabrics, like the increase of leather shakets seen on models-turned-moguls like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

As the changing weather gives us the opportunity to refresh and update our wardrobes, allow this to be the perfect opportunity to get on ‘top’ of your new season shopping by discovering what shirt trends are defining 2025. See the top eight styles, ahead.

The 8 Shirt Trends Defining 2025:

1. Leather Shackets

Style Notes: After shopping at The Row's Melrose Place boutique in Los Angeles wearing a coat with a built in scarf, Kendall Jenner has made leather shirt-jackets her go-to outerwear style. The hybrid is something we've seen trend in suede, like Khaite's Iana jacket, and wool, so it's only fitting that leather versions have their time in the sun, too.

COS Relaxed Topstitched Leather Shirt £300 SHOP NOW I love how this relaxed version from COS features a technical panel that hides the buttons.

Toteme Slim Leather Shirt Black €645 SHOP NOW Style open à la this Toteme look.

The Frankie Shop Chrissie Faux Leather Shirt - Black €179 SHOP NOW This style from The Frankie Shop pairs well with an all leather look.

Shop the Trend:

2. Scarf Blouses

Style Notes: It’s been years since Toteme changed the outerwear game with its viral draped fringe wool jacket . But now, the elegant wrap-effect has made its way into shirting with the rise of the elegant scarf blouse . The high-neck finish, combined with the sophisticated wrap, brings so much polish to an outfit, even if you’re just pairing it with a pair of wide-leg trousers and a slight heel.

Shop the Trend:

COS Scarf-Detail Silk Blouse £135 SHOP NOW This piece is extra luxe thanks to the piece being crafted from a mulberry silk-blend crepe.

ZARA Scarf Blouse £9 SHOP NOW The bell sleeves make this Zara version feel so late '60s, early '70s.

CARVEN Oversized Scarf-Detailed Silk Twill-Trimmed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt £350 SHOP NOW This anything-but-basic top is designed by Bottega Veneta's new creative director, Louise Trotter, so we can expect to see this silhouette surge in popularity again during her tenure.

3. Indigo Denim Shirts

Style Notes: You only need to look at Sabato De Sarno's Gucci to know that dark denim is trending. Bringing the effect into 2025, and without the expensive price tag, are indigo denim shirts. Those of us who have made the 'Canadian Tuxedo' a cornerstone of their wardrobe will already know how denim tops can bring a lived-in and softer edge to your look. But for the unitiated, give the below styles a try and thank us later.

Shop the Trend:

With Nothing Underneath The Classic £130 SHOP NOW This B-Corp fashion brand makes its indigo denim shirts with organic cotton.

H&M Denim Shirt £28 SHOP NOW These are true to size and available in from an XS to an XXL.

MANGO Oversize Denim Shirt £20 SHOP NOW The soft ombré is very chic.

4. Classic Button Downs

Style Notes: While this category has encountered so much innovation, one of the biggest shirt trends for 2025 isn't a trend at all. It's the classic button-down. Head Alexa Chung's advice and pair with a wash of denim two or three shades lighter than your top and a contrasting sweater. We personally love her blue and brown colour combination, but you can also wear button-downs tucked into a pencil skirt or underneath a dress.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Oxford Shirt £20 SHOP NOW This timeless style is offered from an XXS to 4XL.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt £165 SHOP NOW This The Frankie Shop style comes in three colours, should you also become besotted with the button down.

MANGO Fitted Cotton Shirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom £26 SHOP NOW Wear with boot-cut jeans for the ultimate 2000s model off-duty look.

5. Cardigans

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Ever since Miu Miu brought cardigans into high fashion during its librarian-chic Fall/Winter 2023 collection, the fashion set have been finding new ways to wear them without feeling too contrived or tired. In 2025, they've become a shirt trend in their own right, providing a base layer to wear over cropped baby t-shirts and under trench coats or blazers. Who said we can't have it all?

Shop the Trend:

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan £248 £198 SHOP NOW Loved by the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Reformation's Clara Cardigan now comes in an expanded colour range.

Henne Solene Cardigan £164 SHOP NOW Enhance the effect of your cardigan with Henne's viral alpaca-blend style.

COS Merino Wool Crew-Neck Cardigan £85 SHOP NOW This gorgeous merino-wool is such a wardrobe foundation.

6. Sheer Tops

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Ever since the dawn of the naked dress, there have been numerous attempts to make this nearly-nude silhouette slightly more modest. But in 2025, sheer tops have arrived as a bridge between sensuality and sophistication. These are pieces that won't leave you feeling exposed but do bring a slight edge to your look thanks to the hint of skin they reveal.

Shop the Trend:

COS The Sheer Sleeveless Top £135 SHOP NOW This COS style features a built-in panel.

St Agni Sheer Linen Tie Top $399 SHOP NOW This sheer linen tie-top from St. Agni is the definition of quiet luxury.

H&M Oversized Organza Shirt £45 SHOP NOW Combine the shape of a true button-up shirt with the sultriness of the sheer trend.

7. Baby T-Shirts

Style Notes: Boxy, oversized or cropped, there's no limit to the amount of t-shirt styles one can own. But in 2025, it appears that body-hugging baby tees are reigning supreme. Whether they glean a little hip bone or are slightly grazing a belt, this shape is certainly making its mark.

Shop the Trend:

COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW Our editorial team swears this is the best white t-shirt on the market.

LESET Kelly Cropped Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Jersey T-Shirt £72 SHOP NOW Jersey is arguably one of the softest fabrics to the touch, which makes this style from Leset a non-negotiable wear for travel days or airport outfits.

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit T-Shirt £10 SHOP NOW For under £10, it's hard to walk away from this slim-fit shirt.

8. Red Shirts

Style Notes: The 'pop of red' trend continues to dominate, yet none more popular than an oversized red button-down. We've seen the fiery hue already saturate cosy knits and calf-grazing socks, but this shirt version brings a high-voltage energy that will supercharge your looks all the way through till summer.

Shop the Trend:

MANGO Lyocell Fluid Shirt £36 SHOP NOW Black and red is such an underrated colour combination.

ANINE BING Bridget Silk-Blend Crepe Shirt £283 SHOP NOW If you're after something slightly more luxe, try this Anine Bing shirt, which is made from a slightly sheer silk-blend crepe.