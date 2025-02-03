This Trending Accessory Is 2025's Answer to Turbo-Boosting Jeans-and-a-Tee

Rather than trying to overhaul my wardrobe as we prepare to move into a new season, this time around, I'm focusing on the small yet mighty upgrades that pack a punch.

Keeping an eye on the subtle yet impactful styling swaps fashion insiders are making right now, I’ve noticed a timeless yet highly relevant belt trend that’s quietly transforming everyday outfits. Western-inspired belts—those distinctive, often silver-buckled and etched-leather belts—have been cropping up on some of the most stylish dressers of late. When I spotted Dua Lipa incorporating one into her off-duty look this week, I knew the trend had well and truly taken hold. Wearing a simple jeans-and-T-shirt ensemble, her bold Western belt added some edge to her casual yet intentional look that stopped me mid-scroll.

It’s this kind of styling magic that makes Western belts such a worthwhile wardrobe addition. They add an instant point of interest, bringing character to even the simplest outfits. And whilst the cowboy-themed trend has ebbed and flowed over the years, Western belts have never truly disappeared from the scene. What’s more, they’re incredibly easy to source secondhand. I, for one, have an ‘80s number inherited from my mum that I reach for whenever my denim needs a little extra flair.

Interestingly, Western themes weren’t a key focus on this season’s runways—bar the fringing details we're starting to see come through—but its influence has continued to ripple through social media. Bella Hadid’s love of Western-inspired dressing is well documented via her Instagram page, which sees the model frequently partaking in equestrian sports and the wardrobe that comes with it. Meanwhile, the trend is being embraced in more understated ways by people in Paris and New York, where Western belts are being threaded through denim loops or cinched over blazers and dresses for a polished yet effortless finish.

A rare trend that feels both directional and enduring, Western belts are exactly the kind of wardrobe addition I've been looking for this season. And, luckily, there are a plethora of chic options available right now. From Weekday's subtle interpretation to Khaite's showstopping style, brands have left us spoilt for choice.

From affordable styles to secondhand gems, read on to discover the Western belts we're shopping right now.

SHOP WESTERN BELTS:

Massimo Dutti Split Suede Leather Studded Belt £60 SHOP NOW Silver and chocolate brown is one of my favourite colour combinations of the moment.

Weekday Western Faux Leather Belt £23 SHOP NOW An understated take on the trend.

Stradivarius Wide Cowboy-Style Belt £10 SHOP NOW This come in three sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.

& Other Stories Western Leather Belt £57 SHOP NOW The supple suede will add a subtle wash of texture to your day-to-day style.

Khaite Lucca Snake-Effect Leather Belt £870 SHOP NOW The snake-print finish adds such an elegant energy.

Saint + Sofia Western Belt £99 SHOP NOW In my opinion, a sleek Western belt will never go out of style.

Ba&Sh Leather Belt £109 SHOP NOW The subtle pops of blue will quietly add some vibrancy to a simple outfit.

B-low The Belt Baby Bri Bri Leather Belt £136 SHOP NOW Style with denim or pair with sleek black trousers.

Sandro Paris Leather Belt £169 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

Saint Laurent Leather Belt £485 SHOP NOW The striking silver buckle adds a sleek point of interest to the simplest looks.