This Trending Accessory Is 2025's Answer to Turbo-Boosting Jeans-and-a-Tee

Natalie Munro
Rather than trying to overhaul my wardrobe as we prepare to move into a new season, this time around, I'm focusing on the small yet mighty upgrades that pack a punch.

Keeping an eye on the subtle yet impactful styling swaps fashion insiders are making right now, I’ve noticed a timeless yet highly relevant belt trend that’s quietly transforming everyday outfits. Western-inspired belts—those distinctive, often silver-buckled and etched-leather belts—have been cropping up on some of the most stylish dressers of late. When I spotted Dua Lipa incorporating one into her off-duty look this week, I knew the trend had well and truly taken hold. Wearing a simple jeans-and-T-shirt ensemble, her bold Western belt added some edge to her casual yet intentional look that stopped me mid-scroll.

Influencer wears a Western belt.

(Image credit: @dualipa)

It’s this kind of styling magic that makes Western belts such a worthwhile wardrobe addition. They add an instant point of interest, bringing character to even the simplest outfits. And whilst the cowboy-themed trend has ebbed and flowed over the years, Western belts have never truly disappeared from the scene. What’s more, they’re incredibly easy to source secondhand. I, for one, have an ‘80s number inherited from my mum that I reach for whenever my denim needs a little extra flair.

Influencer wears a Western belt.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Interestingly, Western themes weren’t a key focus on this season’s runways—bar the fringing details we're starting to see come through—but its influence has continued to ripple through social media. Bella Hadid’s love of Western-inspired dressing is well documented via her Instagram page, which sees the model frequently partaking in equestrian sports and the wardrobe that comes with it. Meanwhile, the trend is being embraced in more understated ways by people in Paris and New York, where Western belts are being threaded through denim loops or cinched over blazers and dresses for a polished yet effortless finish.

Bella Hadid wears a Western belt

(Image credit: @bellahadid)

A rare trend that feels both directional and enduring, Western belts are exactly the kind of wardrobe addition I've been looking for this season. And, luckily, there are a plethora of chic options available right now. From Weekday's subtle interpretation to Khaite's showstopping style, brands have left us spoilt for choice.

Influencer wears a Western belt.

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

From affordable styles to secondhand gems, read on to discover the Western belts we're shopping right now.

SHOP WESTERN BELTS:

Massimo Dutti, Split Suede Leather Studded Belt
Massimo Dutti
Split Suede Leather Studded Belt

Silver and chocolate brown is one of my favourite colour combinations of the moment.

Western Faux Leather Belt
Weekday
Western Faux Leather Belt

An understated take on the trend.

Wide Cowboy-Style Belt
Stradivarius
Wide Cowboy-Style Belt

This come in three sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.

Western Leather Belt
& Other Stories
Western Leather Belt

The supple suede will add a subtle wash of texture to your day-to-day style.

Lucca Snake-Effect Leather Belt
Khaite
Lucca Snake-Effect Leather Belt

The snake-print finish adds such an elegant energy.

Western Belt - Black
Saint + Sofia
Western Belt

In my opinion, a sleek Western belt will never go out of style.

Ba&Sh, Leather Belt
Ba&Sh
Leather Belt

The subtle pops of blue will quietly add some vibrancy to a simple outfit.

Baby Bri Bri Leather Belt
B-low The Belt
Baby Bri Bri Leather Belt

Style with denim or pair with sleek black trousers.

Leather Belt
Sandro Paris
Leather Belt

This also comes in black.

Leather Belt
Saint Laurent
Leather Belt

The striking silver buckle adds a sleek point of interest to the simplest looks.

Asos Design Studded Western Belt in Black
Asos
Studded Western Belt

This looks more expensive than it is.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

