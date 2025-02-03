This Trending Accessory Is 2025's Answer to Turbo-Boosting Jeans-and-a-Tee
Rather than trying to overhaul my wardrobe as we prepare to move into a new season, this time around, I'm focusing on the small yet mighty upgrades that pack a punch.
Keeping an eye on the subtle yet impactful styling swaps fashion insiders are making right now, I’ve noticed a timeless yet highly relevant belt trend that’s quietly transforming everyday outfits. Western-inspired belts—those distinctive, often silver-buckled and etched-leather belts—have been cropping up on some of the most stylish dressers of late. When I spotted Dua Lipa incorporating one into her off-duty look this week, I knew the trend had well and truly taken hold. Wearing a simple jeans-and-T-shirt ensemble, her bold Western belt added some edge to her casual yet intentional look that stopped me mid-scroll.
It’s this kind of styling magic that makes Western belts such a worthwhile wardrobe addition. They add an instant point of interest, bringing character to even the simplest outfits. And whilst the cowboy-themed trend has ebbed and flowed over the years, Western belts have never truly disappeared from the scene. What’s more, they’re incredibly easy to source secondhand. I, for one, have an ‘80s number inherited from my mum that I reach for whenever my denim needs a little extra flair.
Interestingly, Western themes weren’t a key focus on this season’s runways—bar the fringing details we're starting to see come through—but its influence has continued to ripple through social media. Bella Hadid’s love of Western-inspired dressing is well documented via her Instagram page, which sees the model frequently partaking in equestrian sports and the wardrobe that comes with it. Meanwhile, the trend is being embraced in more understated ways by people in Paris and New York, where Western belts are being threaded through denim loops or cinched over blazers and dresses for a polished yet effortless finish.
A rare trend that feels both directional and enduring, Western belts are exactly the kind of wardrobe addition I've been looking for this season. And, luckily, there are a plethora of chic options available right now. From Weekday's subtle interpretation to Khaite's showstopping style, brands have left us spoilt for choice.
From affordable styles to secondhand gems, read on to discover the Western belts we're shopping right now.
SHOP WESTERN BELTS:
Silver and chocolate brown is one of my favourite colour combinations of the moment.
The supple suede will add a subtle wash of texture to your day-to-day style.
The snake-print finish adds such an elegant energy.
The striking silver buckle adds a sleek point of interest to the simplest looks.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
