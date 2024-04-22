Everyone's Talking About Gucci Ancora, But What Actually Is It?

Last September, when Gucci's new creative director Sabato De Sarno debuted his inaugural collection for the fashion house, he introduced us to a fresh term from the Gucci dictionary: Gucci Ancora. Marking the beginning of his time at the helm—and a step away from the "maximalist era" that Gucci developed over the course of Alessandro Michele's tenure—De Sarno launched the Gucci Ancora campaign with a namesake spring/summer 2024 runway show in Milan.

Between the maelstrom of the changing of the guard and the social media buzz following the freshly coined term, you might not have picked up on exactly what "Gucci Ancora" meant. Rest assured you're not alone in this, for the term "what is Gucci Ancora?" is currently being searched for on Google. So, what is Gucci Ancora and what does it mean for the heritage brand?

WHAT IS GUCCI ANCORA?

It is helpful to first understand the meaning of the Italian word “Ancora”. Gucci translates the term to mean “also now, also then”, with Gucci using it as a metaphor for where it currently finds itself in its journey: Proud of its past, but also excited to find its place in the future. In the process of defining what Gucci is, the fashion house has splashed the term everywhere. Spotted in the brand's signature burgundy shade on billboards, at popups and, of course, all over social media, the Gucci Ancora campaign and collection were manufactured to strike conversation.

As well as Gucci's S/S 24 runway show, the Gucci Ancora campaign has also involved an activation that brought together the minds of creative director Creative Director Sabato De Sarno and curator Michela Pelizzari. Creating a capsule collection of five homeware items that celebrated of the golden age of Italian craftsmanship, the two launched the Gucci Design Ancora popup at Gucci’s flagship store in Milan from April 15th–21st 2024.

WHAT DOES THE GUCCI ANCORA CAMPAIGN MEAN FOR GUCCI?

Gucci Ancora marks a decided change in direction for the brand. Honing its brand image towards a Tom Ford-era Gucci, the brand aims to have shoppers "fall in love with Gucci again.” explained Sabato De Sarno in an interview with Vogue Business. Reviving forgotten designs whilst paying homage to the brand's more iconic designs, De Sarno's time at the helm will see the brand cast back to its heritage roots. That's Gucci Ancora.

Whilst the Gucci Ancora campaign has involved plenty of buzz, a successful runway show and a special design project, we expect that there is lots more to come.

