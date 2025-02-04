Sure, Black Leggings Are Timeless, But This Colored Alt Is Much More 2025
When I think of leggings, my mind instantly drifts to the classic hue of black. It evokes memories of my school days, dance classes, and weekend hangouts with friends, during which I was wearing those trusty black leggings. Now that I've matured, however, I'm eager to broaden my legging collection and introduce colors that can elevate my wardrobe. Given that my style leans toward the understated, I've been looking for a pair that feels lively and refreshingly distinct from black yet remains just as versatile and polished.
My quest took a thrilling turn yesterday when I spotted Hailey Bieber confidently wearing a striking pair of emerald-green leggings. As she made her way to a workout class in NYC, her colorful leggings caught my eye, radiating energy, flair, and luxe appeal. She styled them effortlessly, pairing them with a cozy white hooded sweatshirt, a black leather bomber jacket, crew socks, and sporty sneakers. It was a stunning example of how to incorporate color while retaining ease, style, and comfort.
If you, like me, are inspired to add a pair to your legging collection, keep scrolling to discover Bieber's look and shop the best emerald-green leggings available now.
On Hailey Bieber: The Row Pim Bag ($1650); Fila hat
Shop the best emerald-green leggings:
I have these in black, but it's time I invested in the emerald-green pair.
These moisture-wicking, quick-dry leggings are perfect for all your sweaty workouts.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
