Sure, Black Leggings Are Timeless, But This Colored Alt Is Much More 2025

When I think of leggings, my mind instantly drifts to the classic hue of black. It evokes memories of my school days, dance classes, and weekend hangouts with friends, during which I was wearing those trusty black leggings. Now that I've matured, however, I'm eager to broaden my legging collection and introduce colors that can elevate my wardrobe. Given that my style leans toward the understated, I've been looking for a pair that feels lively and refreshingly distinct from black yet remains just as versatile and polished.

My quest took a thrilling turn yesterday when I spotted Hailey Bieber confidently wearing a striking pair of emerald-green leggings. As she made her way to a workout class in NYC, her colorful leggings caught my eye, radiating energy, flair, and luxe appeal. She styled them effortlessly, pairing them with a cozy white hooded sweatshirt, a black leather bomber jacket, crew socks, and sporty sneakers. It was a stunning example of how to incorporate color while retaining ease, style, and comfort.

If you, like me, are inspired to add a pair to your legging collection, keep scrolling to discover Bieber's look and shop the best emerald-green leggings available now.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Hailey Bieber: The Row Pim Bag ($1650); Fila hat

Shop the best emerald-green leggings:

abercrombie & Fitch YPB SculptLux 7/8-Length Legging $65 SHOP NOW These come in sizes XXS to XXL.

Splits59 Airweight Super High Waist 7/8 Leggings $108 SHOP NOW These are as soft as butter.

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught Leggings $97 SHOP NOW The perfect pair for yoga or Pilates.

Offline by Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging $31 SHOP NOW The crossover band flatters anyone's waist.

Year of Ours Ribbed 7/8 Leggings $99 SHOP NOW These will keep you so warm this winter.

Adanola Ultimate Wrap Over Leggings $65 SHOP NOW I have these in black, but it's time I invested in the emerald-green pair.

Quince Ultra-Form High-Rise Pocket Legging $98 $45 SHOP NOW These moisture-wicking, quick-dry leggings are perfect for all your sweaty workouts.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant $98 SHOP NOW Style with a leather bomber jacket and sneakers like Bieber.