Sure, Black Leggings Are Timeless, But This Colored Alt Is Much More 2025

When I think of leggings, my mind instantly drifts to the classic hue of black. It evokes memories of my school days, dance classes, and weekend hangouts with friends, during which I was wearing those trusty black leggings. Now that I've matured, however, I'm eager to broaden my legging collection and introduce colors that can elevate my wardrobe. Given that my style leans toward the understated, I've been looking for a pair that feels lively and refreshingly distinct from black yet remains just as versatile and polished.

My quest took a thrilling turn yesterday when I spotted Hailey Bieber confidently wearing a striking pair of emerald-green leggings. As she made her way to a workout class in NYC, her colorful leggings caught my eye, radiating energy, flair, and luxe appeal. She styled them effortlessly, pairing them with a cozy white hooded sweatshirt, a black leather bomber jacket, crew socks, and sporty sneakers. It was a stunning example of how to incorporate color while retaining ease, style, and comfort.

If you, like me, are inspired to add a pair to your legging collection, keep scrolling to discover Bieber's look and shop the best emerald-green leggings available now.

Hailey Bieber wears a black Fila hat, white hoodie, black leather jacket, emerald green leggings, white socks, and white sneakers.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Hailey Bieber: The Row Pim Bag ($1650); Fila hat

Shop the best emerald-green leggings:

abercrombie, YPB sculptLUX 7/8-Length Legging
abercrombie & Fitch
YPB SculptLux 7/8-Length Legging

These come in sizes XXS to XXL.

Airweight Super High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Splits59
Airweight Super High Waist 7/8 Leggings

These are as soft as butter.

Spacedye Caught in the Midi High Waisted Legging
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Caught Leggings

The perfect pair for yoga or Pilates.

Offline by Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
Offline by Aerie
Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging

The crossover band flatters anyone's waist.

Year of Ours Ribbed 7/8 Leggings
Year of Ours
Ribbed 7/8 Leggings

These will keep you so warm this winter.

Ultimate Wrap Over Leggings - Dark Olive
Adanola
Ultimate Wrap Over Leggings

I have these in black, but it's time I invested in the emerald-green pair.

Ultra-Form High-Rise Pocket Legging
Quince
Ultra-Form High-Rise Pocket Legging

These moisture-wicking, quick-dry leggings are perfect for all your sweaty workouts.

Lululemon, Align™ High-Rise Pant 28
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Pant

Style with a leather bomber jacket and sneakers like Bieber.

Cotton High-Waist Leggings
PINK
All-Day Cotton Leggings

You can't beat this price.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

