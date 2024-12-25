8 Sophisticated Colour Combinations That Feel So Fresh for 2025

Many would consider my sartorial palette to be boring—and while I prefer the word ‘classic’, I can understand this description. It mostly consists of black, browns and the occasion hint of red or green. Yet somehow, every season, colour trends are what excite me most.

During one of my many recent deep dives into the 2025 runways, I've concluded that the year ahead will be particularly fruitful in the colour department. Coming off the back of 2024, a year in which quiet luxury hues like burgundy and butter yellow defined the trends, it makes sense that designers would continue keeping colour at the forefront.

But what stands out most this season is the artful way designers are pairing trending shades to create sophisticated yet modern palettes. From cherry red with dusty rose to sandy beige alongside chocolate brown, the combinations—a mixture of clashing and complementary couplings—feel fresh and inspiring. Below, find my eight favourite examples and shop the pieces you need to try them out for yourself.

1. Dusty Rose + Cherry Red

Fashion colour combinations 2025: dusty rose and cherry red

(Image credit: Balmain via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: This ‘clashing’ combination makes perfect sense, given that dusty rose and cherry red are individually two of the biggest colour trends right now. Wear it in the form of a silky cami and skirt, or more subtly through accessories.

Shop the look:

100% Cashmere Sweater - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
100% Cashmere Sweater

It might be expensive for Mango, but the 100% cashmere content makes it worth the price tag.

Numéro Neuf Mini - Textured Blush
Polène
Numéro Neuf Mini - Textured Blush

If you don't yet own a Polène bag, you're doing your wardrobe a disservice.

2. Khaki + Pale Blue

Fashion colour combinations 2025: Khaki and powder blue

(Image credit: Brandon Maxwell via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: As we head towards a new year, light, fresh shades will start to take centre stage. Pale blue and khaki is an expensive-looking pairing that we're set to see more of in 2025.

Shop the look:

Organic Oversized Shirt - Sahara Camel
Colorful Standard
Organic Oversized Shirt

This relaxed shape will work with jeans, skirts, wide-leg trousers—you name it.

Elastic Midi Skirt
ZARA
Elastic Midi Skirt

The matching top is pretty too.

3. Terracotta + White

Fashion colour combinations 2025: White and terracotta

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Prefer to stick to neutrals? Terracotta is the red-tinted cousin of rusty orange that feels infinitely wearable, but it looks especially elevated with pure white. This is a combination we'll be backing all the way into summer 2025.

Shop the look:

Massimo Dutti 100% cashmere oversize knit sweater
Massimo Dutti
100% Cashmere Oversize Knit Sweater

The ultimate layer to keep you warm and chic.

Petites Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Petites Balia Linen Dress

Just add sheer tights to make this weather-appropriate.

4. Butter Yellow + Black

Fashion colour combinations 2025: Black and butter yellow

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Butter yellow made major waves in summer 2024, and it looks like it's sticking around. No need to save it for the warmer months, though—use it to lift your all-black winter looks.

Shop the look:

Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan
& Other Stories
Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan

& Other Stories is my go-to for quality knitwear under £100.

Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers

An influencer and editor favourite.

5. Navy + Hot Pink

Fashion colour combinations 2025: Navy and Barbie pink

(Image credit: Miu Miu via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Bright pink can sometimes feel a bit youthful or playful—navy is the colour companion is needs to give it a refined and sophisticated uplift.

Shop the look:

Belted Blazer With Shoulder Pads
ZARA
Belted Blazer With Shoulder Pads

I'm into this fresh take on a navy blazer.

Cotton Rich Ribbed Top
M&S Collection
Cotton Rich Ribbed Top

Honestly, I wear these M&S tops several times a week.

6. Chartreuse + Deep Brown

Fashion colour combinations 2025: Chartreuse and brown

(Image credit: Bally via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Chartreuse if a love-it-or-hate-it shade, but designers like Bally have landed firmly on the ‘love’ side of the fence. Paired with rich, chocolate brown, the result feels incredibly luxurious.

Shop the look:

Asos Design Satin Biased Maxi Dress With Button Detail in Chartreuse
ASOS DESIGN
Satin Biased Maxi Dress With Button Detail in Chartreuse

What a stunning colour.

Cavatelli Clutch - Leather
COS
Cavatelli Clutch - Leather

If I saw someone carrying this, I'd assume it was designer.

7. Periwinkle + Bright Red

Fashion colour combinations 2025: red and blue

(Image credit: Stella McCartney via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Blue and red have always worked in perfect harmony. Two classic colours are better than one, as proven by Stella McCartney in her S/S25 show.

Shop the look:

Kaffe Billie Long Sleeve Shirt, Vista Blue Melange
KAFFE
Billie Long Sleeve Shirt, Vista Blue Melange

Blue with just a touch of purple.

Short Flared Skirt
ZARA
Short Flared Skirt

Another chic matching set from Zara.

8. Sand + Chocolate Brown

Fashion colour combinations 2025: Sand and Chocolate brown

(Image credit: Max Mara via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: If you're colour-averse but trying to shift away from darker neutrals for the new year, this is the combination for you. Seriously, sandy beige and chocolate brown always look good together.

Shop the look:

Pleated Cotton Mini Dress
COS
Pleated Cotton Mini Dress

This looks so cool layered over a turtleneck.

Kleo Block Heel Knee High Boots
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Leather Boots

The perfect complement to the above dress.

