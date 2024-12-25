8 Sophisticated Colour Combinations That Feel So Fresh for 2025

Many would consider my sartorial palette to be boring—and while I prefer the word ‘classic’, I can understand this description. It mostly consists of black, browns and the occasion hint of red or green. Yet somehow, every season, colour trends are what excite me most.

During one of my many recent deep dives into the 2025 runways, I've concluded that the year ahead will be particularly fruitful in the colour department. Coming off the back of 2024, a year in which quiet luxury hues like burgundy and butter yellow defined the trends, it makes sense that designers would continue keeping colour at the forefront.

But what stands out most this season is the artful way designers are pairing trending shades to create sophisticated yet modern palettes. From cherry red with dusty rose to sandy beige alongside chocolate brown, the combinations—a mixture of clashing and complementary couplings—feel fresh and inspiring. Below, find my eight favourite examples and shop the pieces you need to try them out for yourself.

1. Dusty Rose + Cherry Red

Style Notes: This ‘clashing’ combination makes perfect sense, given that dusty rose and cherry red are individually two of the biggest colour trends right now. Wear it in the form of a silky cami and skirt, or more subtly through accessories.

MANGO 100% Cashmere Sweater £120 SHOP NOW It might be expensive for Mango, but the 100% cashmere content makes it worth the price tag.

Polène Numéro Neuf Mini - Textured Blush £380 SHOP NOW If you don't yet own a Polène bag, you're doing your wardrobe a disservice.

2. Khaki + Pale Blue

Style Notes: As we head towards a new year, light, fresh shades will start to take centre stage. Pale blue and khaki is an expensive-looking pairing that we're set to see more of in 2025.

Colorful Standard Organic Oversized Shirt £80 SHOP NOW This relaxed shape will work with jeans, skirts, wide-leg trousers—you name it.

ZARA Elastic Midi Skirt £20 SHOP NOW The matching top is pretty too.

3. Terracotta + White

Style Notes: Prefer to stick to neutrals? Terracotta is the red-tinted cousin of rusty orange that feels infinitely wearable, but it looks especially elevated with pure white. This is a combination we'll be backing all the way into summer 2025.

Massimo Dutti 100% Cashmere Oversize Knit Sweater £199 SHOP NOW The ultimate layer to keep you warm and chic.

Reformation Petites Balia Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW Just add sheer tights to make this weather-appropriate.

4. Butter Yellow + Black

Style Notes: Butter yellow made major waves in summer 2024, and it looks like it's sticking around. No need to save it for the warmer months, though—use it to lift your all-black winter looks.

& Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan £87 SHOP NOW & Other Stories is my go-to for quality knitwear under £100.

COS Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers £115 SHOP NOW An influencer and editor favourite.

5. Navy + Hot Pink

Style Notes: Bright pink can sometimes feel a bit youthful or playful—navy is the colour companion is needs to give it a refined and sophisticated uplift.

ZARA Belted Blazer With Shoulder Pads £50 SHOP NOW I'm into this fresh take on a navy blazer.

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Ribbed Top £13 SHOP NOW Honestly, I wear these M&S tops several times a week.

6. Chartreuse + Deep Brown

Style Notes: Chartreuse if a love-it-or-hate-it shade, but designers like Bally have landed firmly on the ‘love’ side of the fence. Paired with rich, chocolate brown, the result feels incredibly luxurious.

ASOS DESIGN Satin Biased Maxi Dress With Button Detail in Chartreuse £32 SHOP NOW What a stunning colour.

COS Cavatelli Clutch - Leather £135 SHOP NOW If I saw someone carrying this, I'd assume it was designer.

7. Periwinkle + Bright Red

Style Notes: Blue and red have always worked in perfect harmony. Two classic colours are better than one, as proven by Stella McCartney in her S/S25 show.

KAFFE Billie Long Sleeve Shirt, Vista Blue Melange £50 SHOP NOW Blue with just a touch of purple.

ZARA Short Flared Skirt £20 SHOP NOW Another chic matching set from Zara.

8. Sand + Chocolate Brown

Style Notes: If you're colour-averse but trying to shift away from darker neutrals for the new year, this is the combination for you. Seriously, sandy beige and chocolate brown always look good together.

COS Pleated Cotton Mini Dress £85 SHOP NOW This looks so cool layered over a turtleneck.