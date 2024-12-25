8 Sophisticated Colour Combinations That Feel So Fresh for 2025
Many would consider my sartorial palette to be boring—and while I prefer the word ‘classic’, I can understand this description. It mostly consists of black, browns and the occasion hint of red or green. Yet somehow, every season, colour trends are what excite me most.
During one of my many recent deep dives into the 2025 runways, I've concluded that the year ahead will be particularly fruitful in the colour department. Coming off the back of 2024, a year in which quiet luxury hues like burgundy and butter yellow defined the trends, it makes sense that designers would continue keeping colour at the forefront.
But what stands out most this season is the artful way designers are pairing trending shades to create sophisticated yet modern palettes. From cherry red with dusty rose to sandy beige alongside chocolate brown, the combinations—a mixture of clashing and complementary couplings—feel fresh and inspiring. Below, find my eight favourite examples and shop the pieces you need to try them out for yourself.
1. Dusty Rose + Cherry Red
Style Notes: This ‘clashing’ combination makes perfect sense, given that dusty rose and cherry red are individually two of the biggest colour trends right now. Wear it in the form of a silky cami and skirt, or more subtly through accessories.
Shop the look:
It might be expensive for Mango, but the 100% cashmere content makes it worth the price tag.
If you don't yet own a Polène bag, you're doing your wardrobe a disservice.
2. Khaki + Pale Blue
Style Notes: As we head towards a new year, light, fresh shades will start to take centre stage. Pale blue and khaki is an expensive-looking pairing that we're set to see more of in 2025.
Shop the look:
This relaxed shape will work with jeans, skirts, wide-leg trousers—you name it.
The matching top is pretty too.
3. Terracotta + White
Style Notes: Prefer to stick to neutrals? Terracotta is the red-tinted cousin of rusty orange that feels infinitely wearable, but it looks especially elevated with pure white. This is a combination we'll be backing all the way into summer 2025.
Shop the look:
4. Butter Yellow + Black
Style Notes: Butter yellow made major waves in summer 2024, and it looks like it's sticking around. No need to save it for the warmer months, though—use it to lift your all-black winter looks.
Shop the look:
& Other Stories is my go-to for quality knitwear under £100.
5. Navy + Hot Pink
Style Notes: Bright pink can sometimes feel a bit youthful or playful—navy is the colour companion is needs to give it a refined and sophisticated uplift.
Shop the look:
6. Chartreuse + Deep Brown
Style Notes: Chartreuse if a love-it-or-hate-it shade, but designers like Bally have landed firmly on the ‘love’ side of the fence. Paired with rich, chocolate brown, the result feels incredibly luxurious.
Shop the look:
7. Periwinkle + Bright Red
Style Notes: Blue and red have always worked in perfect harmony. Two classic colours are better than one, as proven by Stella McCartney in her S/S25 show.
Shop the look:
8. Sand + Chocolate Brown
Style Notes: If you're colour-averse but trying to shift away from darker neutrals for the new year, this is the combination for you. Seriously, sandy beige and chocolate brown always look good together.
Shop the look:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
-
-
Eloise at the Plaza Is the OG Coquette Icon—12 Beauty Staples I'm Convinced She'd Use Today
From a sparkle-infused hair oil to an oversize velvet bow.
By Maya Thomas
-
Customizing An Engagement Ring Is Now Easier Than Ever Thanks to This Heritage Jeweler
Ben Bridge's Bella Ponte collection is changing the game.
By Lauren Eggertsen
-
Parisian Women Use This Trick to Transition Their Ballet Flats From Summer to Winter
Styling hack loading.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
10 Ways to Style a Cashmere Sweater That Feel Very 2025
Trust us. These tweaks will make you look elegant.
By Emma Spedding
-
Expiration Date: 2025—7 Shoe Trends That Are on Their Way Out
And the even chicer ones on their way in.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Fashion People in Paris, London, and NYC Will Wear These Basics in 2025
They're basic-ally irresistible.
By Courtney Falsey
-
The Forecast: This Is What 2025 Fashion Will Look Like
What to expect next year.
By Eliza Huber
-
Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Anti-Boring Bag Trend London's Chicest Women Wear Instead of Leather Purses
Perfect for the holiday season.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The "Ultra-High Net Worth" Top That Chic People Are Wearing in NYC and Copenhagen
High neckline, high net-worth.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I'm Planning My 2025 Wardrobe—30 Madewell, COS, and J.Crew Items That Appeal to Me
We love it.
By Courtney Falsey