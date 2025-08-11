Basic Jeans Aren't "Out," But This Denim Trend Feels Way More 2025

Jeans are, by far, the most-worn wardrobe item in my closet, and always will be. I love light-wash and dark-wash pairs equally, and never shy away from the occasional white or black version. For me and many others, these, dare I say, basic jeans options will never be "out," however, there are more current denim trends to explore, and they shouldn't be overlooked just because the classic styles continue to be great. One trend that's particularly buzzy for fall 2025 is khaki denim, with brands like Agolde, Citizens of Humanity, and Still Here all jumping on board. You know who else is hyped about the khaki denim trend? Jennifer Aniston.
The Friends star was spotted leaving the Greenwich Hotel in TriBeCa alongside her alleged new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, wearing a simple yet chic outfit for a day in New York City that included a black tank top, tan hat, brown Tkees flip-flops, and a pair of cropped, slim-fit khaki jeans. She finished off the ensemble with a few necklaces, a watch, and a pair of oversized aviator-style sunglasses.
The denim color has been bubbling up for a while now, and has mostly been styled with either black or white tops and Aniston's same sandal choice, though you could easily dress it up with classic mules or slingbacks for a night out. Add a black belt for added intention, or do like the It girls in 2025 and tie a silk scarf around your waist to add some color. Given the fact that khaki is such a neutral shade, the styling possibilities with this denim option are truly endless, and with so many fashion people wearing it right now, there's also an abundance of outfit inspiration to help you introduce it into your fall 2025 wardrobe.
How to style: White T-shirt + Khaki jeans + Black sweater
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
LEVI'S
Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans
How to style: Black tank top + Low-rise khaki jeans + Flip-flops
Still Here New York
Sport Jean in Pear
Citizens of Humanity
Brynn Drawstring Trouser Jeans
How to style: Black blazer + White tank top + Khaki jeans + Top-handle bags
Oneteaspoon
Love Barrell Jeans
GRLFRND
Eliza Belted Boyfriend
How to style: Leather bomber jacket + Cropped khaki jeans + Ballet flats
MOTHER
The Half-Pipe Flood Jeans
LIONESS
Top Model Wide Leg
How to style: Black tank top + Cropped khaki jeans + Strappy sandals
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.