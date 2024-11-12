The Elegant Top Trend Stylish Women in NYC Are Wearing With Jeans and Skirts This Winter
I always find this time of year a little tricky to dress for. With a new moody energy sweeping the style scene, the fresh cotton garments that I reached for all summer simply feel out of place come the turn of the season. Craving a wardrobe refresh that's in line with the darker side of winter, I'm newly inspired to adopt the elegant lace blouse trend, which is suddenly everywhere.
Simultaneously sultry and sophisticated, these chic blouses have a gothic undertone that so perfectly suits this point in the year. Whether you choose to wear yours with jeans, a skirt, or wide-leg pants, a lace blouse is an outfit-altering garment that can direct the entire feel of a winter look.
While we often see lace dresses balloon in popularity across party seasons, this top take offers a wearable version of the lace fashion trend that makes incorporating the fabric into your daily styling so much easier. Styling well with flared jeans or denim skirts for a boho-inspired silhouette, this elegant item also looks supremely stylish when worn with a black maxi skirt or styled with plenty of ruffles for a lavish finish.
A hero item in Chloé's editor-favourite F/W 24 runway show earlier this year, lace blouses populated the collection contributing a romantic payoff to the boho-inspired edit.
Since Chloé's runway show in February, brands have been quick to emulate the winning silhouette. While Chloé's styles live rent-free in my mind, I've also been charmed by some chic street styles from the likes of H&M and & Other Stories. Read on to discover our edit of the best lace blouses to shop right now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LACE BLOUSES:
This vampy blouse is perfect for winter evening styling.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
