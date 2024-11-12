The Elegant Top Trend Stylish Women in NYC Are Wearing With Jeans and Skirts This Winter

I always find this time of year a little tricky to dress for. With a new moody energy sweeping the style scene, the fresh cotton garments that I reached for all summer simply feel out of place come the turn of the season. Craving a wardrobe refresh that's in line with the darker side of winter, I'm newly inspired to adopt the elegant lace blouse trend, which is suddenly everywhere.

Simultaneously sultry and sophisticated, these chic blouses have a gothic undertone that so perfectly suits this point in the year. Whether you choose to wear yours with jeans, a skirt, or wide-leg pants, a lace blouse is an outfit-altering garment that can direct the entire feel of a winter look.

While we often see lace dresses balloon in popularity across party seasons, this top take offers a wearable version of the lace fashion trend that makes incorporating the fabric into your daily styling so much easier. Styling well with flared jeans or denim skirts for a boho-inspired silhouette, this elegant item also looks supremely stylish when worn with a black maxi skirt or styled with plenty of ruffles for a lavish finish.

A hero item in Chloé's editor-favourite F/W 24 runway show earlier this year, lace blouses populated the collection contributing a romantic payoff to the boho-inspired edit.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Since Chloé's runway show in February, brands have been quick to emulate the winning silhouette. While Chloé's styles live rent-free in my mind, I've also been charmed by some chic street styles from the likes of H&M and & Other Stories. Read on to discover our edit of the best lace blouses to shop right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LACE BLOUSES:

ZARA Lace Shirt $45 SHOP NOW Trust me—this won't be in stock for much longer.

WAYF Nell Lace Top $79 SHOP NOW This looks much more expensive than it actually is.

Reformation Nell Knit Top $118 SHOP NOW Style this with a leather skirt for a chic, evening-ready look.

Massimo Dutti Semi-Sheer Lace Blouse $120 SHOP NOW Style with denim for an elegant daily outfit.

Sezane Sheila Blouse $140 SHOP NOW This also comes in a fresh lilac shade.

BODE Ruffled Lace Blouse $550 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.

Dôen Idella Lace Top $278 SHOP NOW The puff-sleeve design gives this an elegant edge.

Chloé Heritage V-Neck Lace Top $4090 SHOP NOW Fashion people can't get enough of Chloé's boho-inspired collection

FRAME Tie-Detailed Velvet-Trimmed Lace Blouse $428 SHOP NOW This vampy blouse is perfect for winter evening styling.

