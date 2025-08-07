5 Shirt Trends Everyone in NYC Is Wearing With Trousers and Jeans

Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

NYC is a mecca for the fashionably inclined. There's always an array of style inspiration and new and old trends to try that I spot on people roaming the city IRL. Ever since I moved from my small town to the Big Apple, I've witnessed one trend after another take off firsthand.

Lately, on my daily strolls and weekly errands around the city, I've come across stylish people wearing a few shirt trends over and over, and I've been taking mental notes each time I see the ones on my radar. My Instagram feed is also filled with NYC-based influencers wearing the same shirt trends. Each trendy outfit has a common denominator: jeans or trousers. While both are interesting pieces of clothing to me, they can seem like regular basics to the next shopper, but these stylish dressers are elevating their plain trousers and jeans with the shirts they wear.

What inspires me about a cool shirt trend is how much its texture, neckline, and small details, such as contrasting stitching or exaggerated sleeves, can add so much to a simple jeans or trouser outfit. Ahead, learn about the five shirt trends I keep seeing throughout NYC and shop a few for your own wardrobe.

Polo Shirts

A woman wearing a red polo shirt with jeans in NYC.

(Image credit: @lucyraemcfadin)

Dubbed a preppy trend, polo shirts have returned from the fashion vault of the early aughts. Influencers, NYC cool girls, and celebrities like Rihanna have been pairing the trend with baggy jeans and trousers this season. Brands such as Miu Miu, Lacoste, Gucci, and Loewe can be credited for their current resurgence.

Shop Polo Shirts

Leisure Stripe Cotton Polo Shirt
LIONESS
Leisure Stripe Cotton Polo Shirt

Pieced Boxy Polo
Madewell
Pieced Boxy Polo

Jewel Collar Ribbed Polo Shirt
ZARA
Jewel Collar Ribbed Polo Shirt

Open-Knit Polo Shirt
H&M
Open-Knit Polo Shirt

Louie T-Shirt Polo
Reformation
Louie T-Shirt Polo

Ringer Tees

A woman wearing white frame sunglasses and a green and white ringer tee.

(Image credit: @aysha.sow)

If you're a member of Gen Z and recall the iconic Nickelodeon TV show iCarly, then ringer tees have been an omnipresent item in your life. I was obsessed with the contrast necklines and sleeves on those T-shirts. Well, they're making a comeback, and NYC fashion people have been keen on dressing their ringer tees up with slim-fit trousers. I always enjoy the juxtaposition of a playful T-shirt and elegant bottoms.

Shop Ringer Tees

Courrèges Contrast-Trim Cotton T-Shirt | Xs
Courrèges
Contrast-Trim Cotton T-Shirt

Ringer Varsity Tee
Tommy Jeans
Ringer Varsity Tee

Double T-Shirt
ZARA
Double T-Shirt

Classic Crew Tee
Reformation
Classic Crew Tee

Mia Cotton Ringer T-Shirt
rag & bone
Mia Cotton Ringer T-Shirt

Shirred Tops

A woman wearing a red shirred top with puff sleeves.

(Image credit: @fridabecker)

The NYC fashion crowd has been opting for shirred shirts to make their outfits look cooler. They add texture, depth, and dimension to an outfit, which is why influencers have been sporting the trend with jeans and trousers.

Shop Shirred Tops

Printed Shirred Jersey Top
CONNER IVES
Printed Shirred Jersey Top

Smocked Boatneck Tank
Madewell
Smocked Boatneck Tank

Deba Top
Peachy Den
Deba Top

Aggie Top
Reformation
Aggie Top

Boatneck Smocked Top
Banana Republic Factory
Boatneck Smocked Top

Puff-Sleeve Tops

A woman wearing a black puff sleeve top and blue jeans.

(Image credit: @_imanirandolph)

I remember wearing puff-sleeve tops as a child, so to see them resurface among the fashion crowd brings a sense of nostalgia. Fashion thrives on this feeling. The trend was popular in the '90s and early aughts thanks to the bohemian crowd, but now, I'm seeing it styled in modern ways in an array of outfits.

Shop Puff-Sleeve Tops

Pleated Cotton Swing Top
ASTR the Label
Pleated Cotton Swing Top

Madewell, Ruffled Puff-Sleeve Top
Madewell
Ruffled Puff-Sleeve Top

Mansi Shirred Blouse
Damson Madder
Mansi Shirred Blouse

Silvie Floral Puff Sleeve Organic Cotton
DÔEN
Silvie Floral Puff Sleeve Organic Cotton

Balloon-Sleeved Poplin Blouse
H&M
Balloon-Sleeved Poplin Blouse

Halterneck Tops

A woman wearing a white halter top with black jeans in NYC.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

While summer is coming to a close, halterneck tops continue to be a go-to for the fashion inclined in NYC. It's a style that makes an otherwise plain pair of jeans or trousers instantly cooler. While some influencers are pairing halter tops with slim-fit jeans, I'd add some contrast to a look by pairing a halterneck top with baggy jeans or loose trousers.

Shop Halter Tops

Yaritza Halter Neck Vest Top
ASTR the Label
Yaritza Halter Neck Vest Top

Zw Collection Lace Halter Top
ZW Collection
Lace Halter Top

Sonny Knit Top
Reformation
Sonny Knit Top

Draped Halter Top
MANGO
Draped Halter Top

Tate Halter Denim Crop Top
Reformation
Tate Halter Denim Crop Top

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸